Missouri State

Free Night Of Camping And Free Tours For Veterans At Missouri State Parks

Missouri state parks are offering free tours and a free night of camping for all veterans and active duty military. To show appreciation, all veterans and active-duty military members camping at a Missouri State Parks campground on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, will receive a voucher for a free night of camping. The veteran must be staying the night of Friday Nov. 11, and show identification of veteran/active-duty military status at check-in to receive a free camping coupon. Missouri State Parks will accept several types of identification.
MISSOURI STATE
VIDEO: Fire Burns Three Waterfront Homes On Lake Of The Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Two lakefront homes were completely destroyed and a third took serious damaged by fire on Thursday afternoon. One firefighter was injured, but treated at the scene. The call came in after noon Thursday to the Gravois Fire Protection District. Firefighters found two homes...

