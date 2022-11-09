Missouri state parks are offering free tours and a free night of camping for all veterans and active duty military. To show appreciation, all veterans and active-duty military members camping at a Missouri State Parks campground on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, will receive a voucher for a free night of camping. The veteran must be staying the night of Friday Nov. 11, and show identification of veteran/active-duty military status at check-in to receive a free camping coupon. Missouri State Parks will accept several types of identification.

