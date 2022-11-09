Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A foster parent contacted 19 Investigates because he was a dad fed up and concerned for his safety. Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days. The county says the unfortunate situation amplifies a placement crisis in our state. 19...
NBC4 Columbus
Grease thefts rising in Ohio
Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
3,000 Adoptable Ohio Kids Still Looking for Forever Family
37% of U.S. adults who have not adopted have considered doing so
27 First News
Election 2022: Close race ends in projected winner of Ohio’s 64th District
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a close race, but voters have a candidate to fill Ohio’s 64th District. The race included two political newcomers. Republican Nick Santucci was victorious over Democrat Vince Peterson, II, according to unofficial voting returns. “It will be the honor of a lifetime...
spectrumnews1.com
What the passing of Issue 1 and Issue 2 means for Ohioans
Voters in Ohio overwhelmingly passed state issues one and two Tuesday night. But what does that mean for those living across the Buckeye State?. Mindy Drayer talks with political strategist and attorney Mehek Cooke. Mehek also discuses the historic voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election and why we may see more and more women running for office in the near future.
Cuyahoga, rest of northern Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — All northern Ohio counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Three formerly green counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — worsened from green designation, for low COVID-19 spread, to yellow this week.
Tim Ryan’s heartfelt, gracious concession speech is a lesson for America’s election deniers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s concession speech, after losing Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election to Republican J.D. Vance, included a rebuke to the faction of Republicans who embrace the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In saying that it was a “privilege to concede” to Vance,...
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store location in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
Flu season expected to hit Ohio hard, first local pediatric death reported
Health officials warn this flu season is already showing signs that it will be worse than in recent, previous years.
WYTV.com
Valley Democratic candidates reflect on election results
(WKBN) — The consensus on Wednesday was that Tuesday’s election was rough for Ohio Democrats. Former Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman Dave Betras was blunt when describing how Ohio Democrats faired in the Nov. 8 election. “It was a disaster. It was a complete blowout,” he said.
WFMJ.com
Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers
Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
What bills Ohio lawmakers could pass before the end of the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After Republicans retained their stronghold on Ohio’s state legislature Tuesday, House Majority Floor Leader Bill Seitz cautioned his Democratic colleagues: “It’s time to lower your expectations.” Ohio voters kept intact the GOP’s supermajorities in both the state House and Senate, setting the party up to dominate the cycle of legislation that […]
WYTV.com
Countdown begins for Ohio deer season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that deer season opens next weekend. The first is the youth deer gun hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20. The weeklong gun season open to all hunters kicks off Monday, Nov. 28 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 4. The deer gun weekend is Dec. 17-18.
WYTV.com
Senate race results show changing political landscape in NE Ohio
(WKBN) — The Ohio Senate race between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance ended as the late polls had predicted — with 6 percentage points separating the two candidates. Vance beat Ryan with 53% to Ryan’s 47%. Former Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman Dave Betras called...
Explaining Issue 1 and Issue 2 in Ohio, where a $1 million Powerball winner was sold in Ohio, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. What we know about a bomb threat at a Bath elementary school, explaining Issue 1 and Issue 2 on the...
With Ohio voting so heavily Republican, can anyone still argue that it’s a gerrymandered state? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Republican U.S. House candidates led in 67% of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts despite collecting only about 57% of the overall vote total in the first congressional elections held under Ohio’s new gerrymandering reform rules. But in statewide offices, Republicans swept with 60% or more of...
hometownstations.com
Ohio SPCA asking for donations to help treat 23 rescued Shih Tzus that were severely neglected
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society rescued a large number of dogs from an abusive situation. Twenty-three Shih Tzus were removed from a house on Belmont Avenue where they had been severely neglected. Their fur was extremely matted, they were covered in their own feces and urine, and infested with fleas. The dogs are currently in a lot of pain due to their poor physical condition. The Ohio SPCA is in need of donations to finance the recovery of these animals.
Love and marriage! Couples married 50 years in Northeast Ohio share their secrets
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — You don’t usually associate funeral homes with romance, but Ross and Patti DeJohn of DeJohn Funeral Homes have quite the love story to share -- and they aren’t alone. Not only have the DeJohns celebrated 50 years of marriage, several of their employees also...
Gobble it up! This is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Ohio
It's an age-old debate and we all may never fully agree as we gather around the Thanksgiving Day dinner table, but recent data suggests stuffing is Ohio's most popular Thanksgiving side dish.
Comments / 0