ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Grease thefts rising in Ohio

Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

What the passing of Issue 1 and Issue 2 means for Ohioans

Voters in Ohio overwhelmingly passed state issues one and two Tuesday night. But what does that mean for those living across the Buckeye State?. Mindy Drayer talks with political strategist and attorney Mehek Cooke. Mehek also discuses the historic voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election and why we may see more and more women running for office in the near future.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Valley Democratic candidates reflect on election results

(WKBN) — The consensus on Wednesday was that Tuesday’s election was rough for Ohio Democrats. Former Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman Dave Betras was blunt when describing how Ohio Democrats faired in the Nov. 8 election. “It was a disaster. It was a complete blowout,” he said.
WFMJ.com

Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers

Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

What bills Ohio lawmakers could pass before the end of the year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After Republicans retained their stronghold on Ohio’s state legislature Tuesday, House Majority Floor Leader Bill Seitz cautioned his Democratic colleagues: “It’s time to lower your expectations.” Ohio voters kept intact the GOP’s supermajorities in both the state House and Senate, setting the party up to dominate the cycle of legislation that […]
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Countdown begins for Ohio deer season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that deer season opens next weekend. The first is the youth deer gun hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20. The weeklong gun season open to all hunters kicks off Monday, Nov. 28 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 4. The deer gun weekend is Dec. 17-18.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Senate race results show changing political landscape in NE Ohio

(WKBN) — The Ohio Senate race between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance ended as the late polls had predicted — with 6 percentage points separating the two candidates. Vance beat Ryan with 53% to Ryan’s 47%. Former Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman Dave Betras called...
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Ohio SPCA asking for donations to help treat 23 rescued Shih Tzus that were severely neglected

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society rescued a large number of dogs from an abusive situation. Twenty-three Shih Tzus were removed from a house on Belmont Avenue where they had been severely neglected. Their fur was extremely matted, they were covered in their own feces and urine, and infested with fleas. The dogs are currently in a lot of pain due to their poor physical condition. The Ohio SPCA is in need of donations to finance the recovery of these animals.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy