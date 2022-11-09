ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Olaplex’s Sales Growth Slows

By Kathryn Hopkins
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago

Olaplex ’s sales increased in the third quarter, but growth rates are slowing.

The hair care company’s net sales increased 9.2 percent to $176.5 million in the third quarter ended September 30. Analysts polled by Factset had been expecting $176.2 million. Sales decreased 4.3 percent in the U.S., but were 27.8 percent higher internationally.

More from WWD

Specialty retail increased 60 percent to $74.2 million, professional declined 16 percent to $63 million and direct-to-consumer declined 2.6 percent to $39.3 million. In contrast, professional rose 58 percent last year, while direct-to-consumer surged 87 percent.

Net income increased 7.4 percent. Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.11 for the third quarter 2022, as compared to $0.11 for the third quarter 2021.

JuE Wong, Olaplex ’s president and chief executive officer, said: “Our third quarter performance was in line with the preliminary estimates provided in our business update in October 2022. In response to the moderating sales growth trends, we are taking actions that we believe will strengthen our forecasting capabilities and accelerate demand for Olaplex products.”

She added: “More broadly, we believe that the fundamental competitive advantages of our business remain intact and that we are well-positioned to capitalize on a broad and exciting range of future growth opportunities.”

Last month, Olaplex’s shares took a tumble after the hair care brand downgraded its full-year outlook, spooking investors.

It’s now expecting net sales between $704 million and $711 million in 2022, down from its prior forecast of between $796 million and $826 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to come in at between $425 million and $431 million, compared with $504 million to $526 million. This reflected a slowdown in sales momentum that it attributed to macroeconomic pressures, increased competition in the bond-building space including discounting, and customers choosing to reduce weeks of supply on hand amid an uncertain economic backdrop.

In a call with analysts following the earnings report, Wong detailed that actions the company is taking to address some of the short-term issues is experiencing.

“We are primarily focused on 2 key areas. Our first priority is to accelerate demand. Secondly, we are taking actions that are designed to enhance our forecasting capability,” she said.

In the U.S., this includes relaunching its pro affiliate program, providing stylists with the ability to receive a commission on net sales when their customers buy Olaplex using an affiliate code.

But cfo Eric Tiziani added: “As it relates to the fourth quarter, while we have actions in place to accelerate growth, we are still planning for an increasingly difficult macroeconomic operating environment and for further inventory rebalancing by several key customers related to our slower sales momentum. Based on today’s macro environment and our current forecast, we expect this inventory rebalancing to normalize by the end of the first quarter 2023 in our professional and specialty retail channels.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The NPD Group: Prestige Beauty Grew 15 Percent in Q3

Prestige beauty sales continue to rise, even as the threat of a potential global recession looms. According to data from The NPD Group, prestige beauty sales in the U.S. grew to $6 billion in the third quarter, a 15 percent increase versus 2021’s third quarter. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW “Unit sales and revenue are both growing by double digits for beauty products sold in the prestige market, indicating that consumers are indulging in beauty products this year,” said...
WWD

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day

THE TIES THAT BIND: Tiffany Trump decided on an Elie Saab wedding gown for her nuptials Saturday to Michael Boulos, and she wasn’t the only one dressed to the nines or sporting that designer label. Her billionaire husband exchanged his vows in a black tuxedo, but his label of choice was not the same as his new bride’s, as had been indicated by a Trump spokesman Saturday. Elie Saab was the preferred designer of Trump’s mother, Marla Maples, according to the Trump spokesman.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsElie Saab Resort 2023Photos of Julia Roberts in 'Gaslit' The...
WWD

Viola Davis Shines in Armani Privé Fringe Dress at Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards

Viola Davis attended Harper’s Bazaar U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Thursday, wearing a black dress with a fringe neckline. Davis took home the Icon Award for her long-standing achievements as an actor with roles spanning screen and stage. In honor of the ceremony, Davis wore a black column dress with a one-shoulder strap going across the bodice with black and purple fringe detailing by Armani Privé. She accessorized the look with a pink envelope clutch bag and a pair of black and purple statement earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA...
WWD

Global Luxury Goods Market Seen Growing 21% in 2022 to 1.4 Trillion Euros

MILAN — Despite all the uncertainties, the global luxury goods industry continues to grow and is expected to further expand in 2023 and until 2030. According to the latest Bain & Company Luxury Study in collaboration with Fondazione Altagamma, presented in Milan on Tuesday, the global luxury goods industry overall is projected to achieve a market value of around 1.4 trillion euros in sales in 2022, up 21 percent from the previous year.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion Brands In particular, the personal luxury goods...
WWD

VF’s Latest Diversity Report Shows Progress in Organizational Integration, Not Just Numbers

Things appear to be steadily improving at VF Corp. when it comes to what the company calls inclusion, diversity, equity and action, or IDEA. In its latest annual IDEA report out this week, the company showed representation wins by both gender and ethnicity, as well as programs helping to improve the pipeline of people from more diverse backgrounds.More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversityInside the De Beers Dinner Celebrating Global Brand Ambassador Lupita Nyong'oA Look at the Costumes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever But for Lauren Guthrie, VF’s vice president of global inclusion, diversity, equity...
WWD

Walmart Raises Outlook Thanks to Strength in Grocery, Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind for the Year

Walmart is attracting shoppers in an era of inflation thanks to its discounted prices.  The mass-channel merchant revealed quarterly earnings Tuesday before the market opened, improving on top-line sales thanks to continued strength in grocery, but logging a $1.8 billion loss for the quarter, partially because of inflationary pressures. Still, the retailer raised its full-year outlook, expecting continued sales growth, after what it considers a strong third quarter. More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021Halloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired Costumes Shares of Walmart closed up 6.57 percent to $147.48 Tuesday as a result.  “We had a good quarter...
WWD

Aleali May Launches Made in L.A. Collection

Los Angeles-based stylist, influencer, model and Nike Jordan designer Aleali May has launched her own collection. Called Mayde Worldwide, the unisex range is comprised of elevated essentials in silhouettes honed by May. The first drop includes a cropped hoodie, an oversize hoodie with dropped shoulders, slouchy sweatpants, bike shorts, a bra top and a ribbed tank, all in cobalt blue. More from WWDThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event “I’m from South Central Los Angeles, the Dodgers, the water here, it’s definitely a Los Angeles color,” she said during a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Amazon’s Next Delivery: 10,000 Pink Slips

Amazon’s holiday prep apparently includes laying off some 10,000 workers, according to multiple media reports on Monday, in the latest round of layoffs to hit the tech and retail sectors. The e-tail giant, of course, traverses both industries, and its reported staff reduction — the largest for the company — could come as soon as this week, inside sources told The New York Times. Other outlets independently corroborated the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Four2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty,...
WWD

Dolphin Entertainment Acquires Socialyte and Lytehouse for Undisclosed Amount

Dolphin Entertainment is growing its portfolio of brands.  The independent entertainment marketing and production company has signed a deal to acquire influencer marketing agency Socialyte, along with Lytehouse, Socialyte’s sister agency, for an undisclosed amount. The transaction marks Dolphin’s sixth acquisition. More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionDiwali in New York Party “Socialyte’s client roster speaks for itself and we are so thrilled to welcome the company into the Dolphin family,” Dolphin chief executive officer Bill O’Dowd said in a statement. “Led by an absolutely terrific senior management team with deep industry experience, Socialyte enjoys...
TENNESSEE STATE
WWD

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury

No industry has been left unscathed by the economic upheaval brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. With rising inflation, volatile asset prices, conflict in Ukraine, and widespread cost-of-living crises affecting large portions of the population, one might be surprised to find out that the seemingly “non-necessity” items of luxury brands continue to rise in demand and desirability.  A recent Bain report estimates global sales of personal luxury goods will “reach at least 305 billion euros ($320 billion) this year, building on its fast rebound from pandemic lockdowns,” and the target-setting of leadership teams and board rooms across the sector shows no...
WWD

There’s a Known Shortage of Women on Public Boards, but What’s Happening on Private Boards?

In what may come as a surprise to no one, there still aren’t enough women on corporate boards. Women now hold 28 percent of corporate board seats, and that number drops to 6 percent for women of color, according to the latest insights from advocacy organization 50/50 Women on Boards and its 2022 progress report.More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversitySpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Best Hair and Beauty Looks at The 2022 CFDA Awards If matters could be made worse, the report found the pace of bringing gender diversity to corporate boards is slowing. In looking...
WWD

Survey Details Needs of Seasonal Workers

Axonify’s latest data on seasonal workers shows the pressures of inflation on employees who also want to feel safe and valued at their job while experiencing greater flexibility. The survey also revealed a desire by seasonal workers to use their temporary position to get their foot in the door at the desired company. Regarding personal safety, 59 percent of seasonal workers polled “say they encounter customer conflict and issues daily — but many revealed that they haven’t been trained to handle these incidents.”More from WWDDiwali in New York PartySpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First Store Respondents...
WWD

SML Opens RFID Supply Chain Innovation Center in the U.K.

SML, which is an end-to-end RFID solution provider for retailers around the globe, has opened a state-of-the-art RFID Supply Chain Innovation Center in Corby, England. “Following recent investment in RFID and Digital Identity technology solutions from the business, the SCIC is adjacent to SML’s Retail Ideation Space, first launched in 2019,” the company said. Regarding the timing of the opening, SML said numerous segments within the retail sector “are accelerating the adoption of item-level RFID solutions due to compelling inventory and operations-based business cases in stores and emerging within supply chains.”More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA...
WWD

The Long View: Moscot’s Retail Expansion

LONDON — For family-owned, American luxury eyewear brand Moscot, it’s not just about what meets the eye, but the heart, too. The five-generation-old company that started out as a brick-and-mortar store in 1915 still sees physical stores as near and dear to the core of the business. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkIconic Eyewear Options for Spring 2023Women's Sunglasses: Shout It Out All of the stores follow a homogeneous uniform of wooden interiors with spectacles on display on the walls and behind glass counters resembling a jewelry store. A pair of neon-lit spectacles are installed in each shop...
WWD

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Houndstooth Prints With Miu Miu Blazer at Ferragamo’s ‘A New Dawn’ Launch Soiree on Rodeo Drive

Natasha Lyonne attended Ferragamo’s cocktail party at the brand’s Beverly Hills, California, flagship store on Rodeo Drive to celebrate a preview of A New Dawn, a capsule collection by Maximilian Davis. The actress wore a white button-down shirt and black overalls overlaid with a single-breasted houndstooth check jacket from Miu Miu draped over her shoulders. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks She accessorized with a white Miu Miu matelassé nappa leather mini hobo bag, a gold necklace and rings. Her black...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy