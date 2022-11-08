ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Volleyball Suffers 3-0 Sweep to SoCon Champ ETSU on Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-23) decision to Southern Conference regular season champion ETSU on Wednesday night inside Macllelan Gym. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 15-15 overall and 9-6 in league play. ETSU improves to 20-7 overall and 14-1 in the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Women's Basketball Hosts Austin Peay Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga Mocs women's basketball team will return home for the first of two games Saturday to host Austin Peay. The game is part of a non-traditional double-header with the Mocs football team who will play host to Samford at Finley Stadium at 1:30 p.m. GAMEDAY INFORMATION.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
PREVIEW: Wrestling Heads to Charleston for Open Event

CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs wrestling team is back in action Sunday at the Citadel Open. Eighteen Mocs are slated to make the trip covering all 10 weight classes. A majority of the travel roster are making their first appearances this season for the program. It's a great opportunity to make an impression with all levels of NCAA and NAIA wrestling in attendance.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
GAME WEEK: Fan Info for Finley Stadium Saturday

PREVIEW | GAME NOTES | DIGITAL PROGRAM | TUESDAY PRESSER | GAME WEEK PRIMER | TICKETS. CHATTANOOGA---It's another top of the table battle in the Scenic City when the No. 11 Chattanooga Mocs take on the 9th-ranked Samford Bulldogs in Finley Stadium Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m., as the Southern Conference standings get a facelift.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Women's Basketball Falls Late at Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga Mocs women's basketball team fell 56-54 at Belmont Wednesday night despite leading until the final 25 seconds in the game. Belmont rallied in the fourth quarter at the Curb Event Center to edge the Mocs in the final minute. Chattanooga's record evens out at 1-1...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Postgame Notes at Belmont

- Chattanooga fell 56-54 at Belmont … UTC evens its record at 1-1 while Belmont takes it season-opening win to go 1-0 … UTC is 11-7 against the Bruins and have lost the last four meetings. - The Mocs held a 14-point lead at the start of the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Cross Country Heads to NCAA Region Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Chattanooga men's and women's cross country teams will head to Huntsville, Ala., for the NCAA South Region Championships Friday morning. The women's 6-kilometer race will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time with the men's 10K to follow an hour later. The championships will take place at the John Hunt Cross Country Running Park and is hosted by North Alabama.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Reed Adds Three to 2022-23 Softball Roster

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- Chattanooga Mocs softball head coach Frank Reed announced the addition of an infielder and outfielder and a pitcher to the 2022-23 roster. 5-2 • Outfielder • Los Banos, Calif. • Pacheco High School. Pacheco High School. Senior season has not yet started. Three-year team...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Women’s Golf Signs Spanish International

CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs women's golf program announced the signing of Spanish junior Violeta Fernandez to the 2023-24 roster of Friday. Violeta comes from Cadiz, Spain and has four years of eligibility ahead of her. Fernandez played junior and ladies events in four countries in 2022. She had one top five,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

