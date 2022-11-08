CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs wrestling team is back in action Sunday at the Citadel Open. Eighteen Mocs are slated to make the trip covering all 10 weight classes. A majority of the travel roster are making their first appearances this season for the program. It's a great opportunity to make an impression with all levels of NCAA and NAIA wrestling in attendance.

