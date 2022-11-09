ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paddy Power Gold Cup: Ga Law gets up to deny French Dynamite in Cheltenham feature for Jamie Snowden

Ga Law finished with a flourish to collar French Dynamite and give trainer Jamie Snowden and jockey Jonathan Burke victory in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham. Only Edward O'Grady's Tranquil Sea in 2009 had taken the historic handicap back across the Irish Sea since Bright Highway in 1980 - but that all looked set to be forgotten as Mouse Morris' French Dynamite travelled like the winner throughout.
Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial: Banbridge bags another for Ireland at Cheltenham

Banbridge once again showed his liking for Cheltenham with a stylish performance in the From The Horses Mouth Podcast Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase. Trained by Joseph O'Brien, the six-year-old was a winner at the Festival in March but that came in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle and he was running in Grade Two company over fences on this occasion.
Cartier Horse of the Year: Baaeed picks up top prize while Kyprios named top Stayer and Highfield Princess best Sprinter

Superstar Baaeed has picked up two prizes at the 2022 Cartier Racing Awards, including the prestigious Horse of the Year title. A son of 2009 winner Sea The Stars, Baaeed started the year unbeaten, picking up four consecutive Group One races for trainer William Haggas before suffering his only career defeat in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot in October.
Friday Tips

Nigel Twiston-Davies loves nothing more than a winner at Cheltenham and will have high hopes of striking gold once more at his local track with Weveallbeencaught in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle. This Grade Two contest, an early trial for the race of the same name at the Festival in March,...
Women's Rugby World Cup: Charlie Hayter looks ahead to England vs New Zealand in final

England face New Zealand in the final of the World Cup on Saturday with Simon Middleton's side seeking a third title and first since 2014. The Black Ferns were the last team to beat England in 2019 but the Red Roses handed them heavy defeats in back-to-back Tests at the end of last season during their record winning streak that now stands at 30 matches.
Frazer Clarke: 'If I'm walking round in Buckingham Palace, believe you can do anything you want'

"If Frazer Clarke's walking round in Buckingham Palace, kids, believe you can do anything you want. Because that wasn’t supposed to happen." Heavyweight Frazer Clarke's path through boxing has taken him from his beloved hometown of Burton across the world as an amateur, through hard bouts everywhere from Uzbekistan and Russia to his excellent bronze medal victory at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

