Cheltenham November Meeting: Five to follow at Prestbury Park including a Paddy Power Gold Cup selection
The National Hunt season really begins to kick up a gear this weekend with Cheltenham’s three-day November meeting, featuring the Paddy Power Gold Cup, Greatwood Hurdle and the Shloer Chase. Plenty of big names have won here before going on to win at the Cheltenham Festival in recent years...
Paddy Power Gold Cup: Ga Law gets up to deny French Dynamite in Cheltenham feature for Jamie Snowden
Ga Law finished with a flourish to collar French Dynamite and give trainer Jamie Snowden and jockey Jonathan Burke victory in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham. Only Edward O'Grady's Tranquil Sea in 2009 had taken the historic handicap back across the Irish Sea since Bright Highway in 1980 - but that all looked set to be forgotten as Mouse Morris' French Dynamite travelled like the winner throughout.
Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial: Banbridge bags another for Ireland at Cheltenham
Banbridge once again showed his liking for Cheltenham with a stylish performance in the From The Horses Mouth Podcast Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase. Trained by Joseph O'Brien, the six-year-old was a winner at the Festival in March but that came in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle and he was running in Grade Two company over fences on this occasion.
Cartier Horse of the Year: Baaeed picks up top prize while Kyprios named top Stayer and Highfield Princess best Sprinter
Superstar Baaeed has picked up two prizes at the 2022 Cartier Racing Awards, including the prestigious Horse of the Year title. A son of 2009 winner Sea The Stars, Baaeed started the year unbeaten, picking up four consecutive Group One races for trainer William Haggas before suffering his only career defeat in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot in October.
Alpinista retired: Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner misses Japan Cup and heads to stud after setback
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Alpinista will miss the Japan Cup and head to stud after suffering a setback, trainer Sir Mark Prescott has confirmed. The five-year-old mare, owned by Kirsten Rausing, claimed an eighth successive win in Paris last month, holding off Vadeni by half a length under jockey Luke Morris.
Friday Tips
Nigel Twiston-Davies loves nothing more than a winner at Cheltenham and will have high hopes of striking gold once more at his local track with Weveallbeencaught in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle. This Grade Two contest, an early trial for the race of the same name at the Festival in March,...
Ladies European Tour: Chiara Noja stuns Charley Hull in play-off to win Aramco Team Series - Jeddah
Hull, the overnight leader, posted a four-under 68 on the final day at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to finish locked with Noja - who carded a round-of-the-day 65 - on 13 under. The players returned to the par-five 18th for the play-off, where both players exchanged birdies before...
Lewis Hamilton credits world champion Max Verstappen for 'amazing' performance during 2022 season
Verstappen claimed his maiden world championship last year after controversially edging out Mercedes' Hamilton in the final race of the season after a titanic battle between the pair, but the Red Bull driver has had things all his own way in 2022, sealing the title with four races to spare.
New Zealand 34-31 England: Hosts win Rugby World Cup with dramatic victory over Red Roses in Auckland
England played more than an hour with a player down after Lydia Thompson was sent off for a reckless tackle, although an Amy Cokayne hat-trick and further scores from Marlie Packer and Ellie Kildunne had kept the Red Roses ahead going into the closing minutes. The Black Ferns trailed for...
Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera: Watch live stream of final press conference ahead of Manchester exhibition
This stream has now ended. Watch the final press conference between British boxing icon Ricky Hatton and Mexican legend Marco Antonio Barrera ahead of their exhibition fight in Manchester on Saturday, which Sky Sports will screen live. Headlining a separate packed bill in Manchester, Natasha Jonas is looking to cap...
Grand Slam of Darts: Josh Rock set to feature in Wolverhampton and the World Championship
Rock, 21, insists he can emulate Rob Cross and become world champion on his Alexandra Palace debut. 'Rocky' called it "a dream come true" when he scooped a PDC Tour card at the start of the year before making waves on the Development Tour - winning five titles. He claimed...
Ricky Hatton vows to put on a show against 'hero' Marco Antoinio Barrera in Manchester exhibition
Ricky Hatton wants to provide his fans fireworks when returns to the ring to face Mexican icon Marco Antonio Barrera in the pair's exhibition bout at Manchester Arena this Saturday. The British boxing legend is putting the gloves on for what could be the final time in an event that...
Women's Rugby World Cup: Charlie Hayter looks ahead to England vs New Zealand in final
England face New Zealand in the final of the World Cup on Saturday with Simon Middleton's side seeking a third title and first since 2014. The Black Ferns were the last team to beat England in 2019 but the Red Roses handed them heavy defeats in back-to-back Tests at the end of last season during their record winning streak that now stands at 30 matches.
Frazer Clarke: 'If I'm walking round in Buckingham Palace, believe you can do anything you want'
"If Frazer Clarke's walking round in Buckingham Palace, kids, believe you can do anything you want. Because that wasn’t supposed to happen." Heavyweight Frazer Clarke's path through boxing has taken him from his beloved hometown of Burton across the world as an amateur, through hard bouts everywhere from Uzbekistan and Russia to his excellent bronze medal victory at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Ricky Hatton: Boxing legend ready for 'emotional' farewell alongside Marco Antonio Barrera after emerging from 'dark place'
Ricky Hatton unveiled a remarkable physical transformation at the weigh-in before tonight's exhibition with Marco Antonio Barrera. But it's the recovery in his mental health that has been most precious to him in the change he's experienced in the build up to this occasion. Legends don't tend to leave the...
England World Cup squad: James Maddison and Callum Wilson included as Gareth Southgate names his 26-man team for Qatar 2022
Leicester midfielder James Maddison has been included in Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad for the 2022 World Cup, along with Newcastle striker Callum Wilson. Neither player has featured for England since 2019, but recent club form has seen them earn a call-up for the Qatar tournament, which begins on November 20.
New Zealand vs England, Rugby World Cup final: Red Roses stronger than Black Ferns and hero-status awaits
England's starting XV excites me. I didn't predict Holly Aitchison coming in at 12 as she hasn't played many minutes in the tournament so far, but she's an amazing distributor and provides the team with that second fly-half role that Helena Rowland played previously. England make three changes for Rugby...
Charley Hull leading Aramco Team Series with one round to play after shooting 65 in Jeddah
Hull carded six birdies in a front nine of 30 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club and then followed eight straight pars with a birdie on the 18th to complete a bogey-free 65. "It was a really, really good front nine," Hull said. "I missed a three-foot birdie putt...
