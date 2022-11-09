ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weekender: Transit Authority, Tiempo Libre and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your central Minnesota entertainment guide for this weekend. Enjoy a Chicago Tribute band at the Paramount Theatre, check out the talents of Tiempo Libre at Collegeville, have some beer during yoga at Pantown Brewing, check out a unique art gallery at The Whit Gallery and experience a new culture with India Culture Night at St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
Mom snaps pics of massive snapping turtle…before it could snap her

BRAINERD, Minnesota (WCCO) — A photo of a Mississippi River snapping turtle’s close encounter with a Twin Cities kayaker is taking the internet by storm. The photo, which shows the enormous snapping turtle in the water near Niemeyer’s Rugged River Resort in Brainerd, was actually snapped this past summer. It went viral this week, however, after the resort posted it to its main account.
Man Drowns in Central Minnesota River

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - Stearns County Officials responded to a drowning Sunday. At about 1:45, a 9-1-1 call reported a man in the Sauk River near the 16000 block of County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. Reports claimed the man was 30-40 feet from the shore. The Cold Spring...
Albany Man Hurt in Mille Lacs County Crash

MILACA (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Gary Mortensen was traveling west on 80th Street, which is the Highway 23 detour when his pickup collided with another vehicle. The crash happened just after 5:00...
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America

(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
Three Injured in Pickup vs. SUV Crash in Winsted Township

Three people were injured late Thursday afternoon in a two vehicle traffic crash in neighboring McLeod County. The State Patrol reports that around 5:30 PM, an SUV that was westbound on Highway 7 collided with a pickup truck that was southbound on Babcock Avenue in Winsted Township. The driver of...
Big Lake Police Warm of Scam

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - The Big Lake Police Department is warning of a new scam. Big Lake residents have reported getting a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Big Lake Police Department. The caller says there’s a fine that’s owed, or you didn’t show up for a court hearing.
Man drowns in Sauk River in Stearns County

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn — A man drowned in the Sauk River on Sunday after trying to retrieve a boat lift cover that had blown into the water. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities received a 911 call about a man in the Sauk River near County Road 49 in Wakefield Township.
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

