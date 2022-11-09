Read full article on original website
Mark Your Calendar for the Sauk Rapids Holiday Celebration & Parade
Winter, holidays, lights and cheer are here! Or at least coming within the next few weeks. One of the fun events of the season is the Sauk Rapids Jingle and Mingle event. This one day event is happening Saturday, December 10th downtown Sauk Rapids. Events will be going on all...
Line-X Moves To New Waite Park Headquarters
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - After 23-years, a St. Cloud business has moved their operations. Line-X Protective Coatings & Truck Accessories of St. Cloud recently opened their new headquarters behind Fleet Farm in Waite Park. Co-owners Jake and Nick Neu (brother's) and Kurt Mockros say it's always been their dream...
The Weekender: Transit Authority, Tiempo Libre and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your central Minnesota entertainment guide for this weekend. Enjoy a Chicago Tribute band at the Paramount Theatre, check out the talents of Tiempo Libre at Collegeville, have some beer during yoga at Pantown Brewing, check out a unique art gallery at The Whit Gallery and experience a new culture with India Culture Night at St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
Foley in Pictures [GALLERY]
Foley is county seat for Benton County in Central Minnesota which has a population of 2,603. Minnesota highways 23 and 25 intersect in Foley.
WOW! Giant “Dinosaur” found in the Mississippi Near Brainerd
This thing belongs in a much larger body of water. Like maybe an ocean. Although I do understand that it's not a salt-water animal. But still. What is THIS THING doing around here? It's so big it looks like a dinosaur. I do understand that it's a giant snapping turtle. But doesn't it look like a sort of dinosaur?
Driver Hurt As Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Windshield
CARLOS (WJON News) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her vehicle. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. Friday on Highway 29 near Carlos, north of Alexandria. Sergeant Jesse Grabow says it is...
From Lumber to County Seat; The Story of Foley
Foley is a town of 2,603 people located where Highways 23 and 25 intersect in Benton County. Mary Ostby is the Executive Director of the Benton County Historical Society. She and Mayor Elect Jack Brosh joined me on WJON to talk about Foley. The Foley brothers relocated in what is...
Channel 3000
Mom snaps pics of massive snapping turtle…before it could snap her
BRAINERD, Minnesota (WCCO) — A photo of a Mississippi River snapping turtle’s close encounter with a Twin Cities kayaker is taking the internet by storm. The photo, which shows the enormous snapping turtle in the water near Niemeyer’s Rugged River Resort in Brainerd, was actually snapped this past summer. It went viral this week, however, after the resort posted it to its main account.
HUGE Craft Fair Taking Over the Long Prairie High School November 26th
There is no better place to shop on Small Business Saturday than the Long Prairie Arts and Crafts Fair. This annual event has been held at the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School for 30 years and continues to be a big draw for both vendors and shoppers alike:. This event...
Ice House Stolen in Stearns County; U-Haul Taken in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She indicates the stolen vehicle is a 2019 Ford Econoline U-Haul truck with a 15-foot cargo box. It has an Arizona license plate AJ 75937.
Man Drowns in Central Minnesota River
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - Stearns County Officials responded to a drowning Sunday. At about 1:45, a 9-1-1 call reported a man in the Sauk River near the 16000 block of County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. Reports claimed the man was 30-40 feet from the shore. The Cold Spring...
Benton Co. History: What This Structure Was Used for In Ronneby
RONNEBY (WJON News) -- Today there's nothing left of it but longtime Benton County residents might remember the old Ronneby Kiln. The structure stood along Highway 23 and was built in 1900. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says at that time Ronneby was bigger than Foley. You...
Cold Spring man drowns attempting to recover boat lift cover in Sauk River
A Cold Spring man drowned Sunday afternoon after he tried to recover a boat lift cover that blew into the Sauk River, according to authorities. Authorities identified the man as 69-year-old Lee Ellwein. According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies responded around 1:50 p.m. to a report of...
Albany Man Hurt in Mille Lacs County Crash
MILACA (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Gary Mortensen was traveling west on 80th Street, which is the Highway 23 detour when his pickup collided with another vehicle. The crash happened just after 5:00...
willmarradio.com
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America
(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
Cold Spring City Council Looks to Approval Tom Decker Memorial
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - Plans to erect a bronze statue to honor local law enforcement is becoming reality. During Wednesday's Cold Spring city council meeting, the council will look to approve the purchase of the statue. The cost for the statue is $35,000. Cold Spring resident Paul Waletzko has...
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
krwc1360.com
Three Injured in Pickup vs. SUV Crash in Winsted Township
Three people were injured late Thursday afternoon in a two vehicle traffic crash in neighboring McLeod County. The State Patrol reports that around 5:30 PM, an SUV that was westbound on Highway 7 collided with a pickup truck that was southbound on Babcock Avenue in Winsted Township. The driver of...
Big Lake Police Warm of Scam
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - The Big Lake Police Department is warning of a new scam. Big Lake residents have reported getting a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Big Lake Police Department. The caller says there’s a fine that’s owed, or you didn’t show up for a court hearing.
Man drowns in Sauk River in Stearns County
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn — A man drowned in the Sauk River on Sunday after trying to retrieve a boat lift cover that had blown into the water. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities received a 911 call about a man in the Sauk River near County Road 49 in Wakefield Township.
