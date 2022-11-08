Read full article on original website
RevoluGen Taps Tecan to Build Filter Plates for DNA Extraction Kits
UK genomics company RevoluGen announced an agreement with Tecan, a provider of laboratory automation, for the manufacturing and supply of Tecan’s 96-well filter plates to be used in RevoluGen’s automated Fire Monkey High Molecular Weight (HMW)-DNA extraction kits. Automated DNA extraction using these specialized 96-well plates, which incorporate...
Biostrap Readies Next-Gen Device with Continuous PPG Data
Biostrap, a high-resolution biosensor-based digital biomarker platform pioneering the space of clinically reliable biosensors, data processing techniques and remote physiological monitoring, will soon release Ethos, a wearable technology using continuous raw photoplethysmography (PPG) data in health care research and patient care. In preparation for submitting for FDA 510(k) clearance during...
Using Vibrations to Control a Swarm of Tiny Robots
Vibrating tiny robots could revolutionize research. Individual robots can work collectively as swarms to create major advances in everything from construction to surveillance, but microrobots’ small scale is ideal for drug delivery, disease diagnosis, and even surgeries. Despite their potential, microrobots’ size often means they have limited sensing, communication,...
Surgalign Expects 'Employee-Related Severance Costs' as Part of Restructuring
Surgalign announced that its board of directors has approved a corporate restructuring plan intended to help drive growth in the most valuable and profitable parts of the company’s business. As part of the plan approved on November 8, 2022, Surgalign intends to continue its brand and product rationalization programs,...
Centinel Spine Debuts Commercial Use of Cervical Total Disc Replacement
Centinel Spine today announced the first implantation of its prodisc C SK Cervical Total Disc Replacement (TDR) product. In July, the company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for 1-level indications for prodisc C Vivo, prodisc C SK, and prodisc C Nova. The prodisc C SK system is the second of the three new products to be released with the company recently announcing the 100th completed procedure with its prodisc C Vivo TDR product. Along with the currently available prodisc C implant, Centinel Spine has the broadest offering of cervical TDR solutions in the world to address individual patient anatomy and meet surgeon preference needs.
