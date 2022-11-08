Centinel Spine today announced the first implantation of its prodisc C SK Cervical Total Disc Replacement (TDR) product. In July, the company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for 1-level indications for prodisc C Vivo, prodisc C SK, and prodisc C Nova. The prodisc C SK system is the second of the three new products to be released with the company recently announcing the 100th completed procedure with its prodisc C Vivo TDR product. Along with the currently available prodisc C implant, Centinel Spine has the broadest offering of cervical TDR solutions in the world to address individual patient anatomy and meet surgeon preference needs.

3 DAYS AGO