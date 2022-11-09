Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ricketts-backed candidates win seats on NU Board of Regents
Kathy Wilmot ran ahead of outgoing state Sen. Matt Williams to become the newest member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Wilmot, a former member of the State Board of Education who received endorsements from several conservative politicians and organizations, will replace Regent Bob Phares of North Platte.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois state lawmakers share expectations for SAFE-T Act in fall veto session
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are set to return to Springfield for the fall veto session Tuesday. Members from both parties shared their expectations regarding potential changes to the controversial SAFE-T Act. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T Act, was approved by the General Assembly...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hilgert retained as state veterans affairs director
Governor-elect Jim Pillen chose Veterans Day to announce that he will retain John Hilgert as director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs. "John has decades of experience working to improve the lives of veterans across the state of Nebraska," Pillen said Friday. "His experience and steady leadership will be...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Unsuccessful lt. gov. candidate begins work on abortion rights initiative
Originally published Nov. 9 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.On the day after she finished second in the lieutenant governor’s election, Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler announced she is beginning work to qualify an abortion rights ballot initiative in Idaho. Pickens Manweiler told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday the real work on the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania House Resolution would investigate expanding nuclear energy
(The Center Square) – Nuclear power remains a significant energy source in Pennsylvania, and one lawmaker wants to explore the possibilities of an expansion. Some skepticism remains, however, over cost-efficiency in such an expansion. House Resolution 238, sponsored by Rep. Tom Mehaffie, R-Hershey, would direct the Joint State Government...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Clark County with thousands of uncounted votes as nation eyes Nevada Senate race
(The Center Square) – Officials in Nevada’s most populous county say they are still processing thousands of ballots that came in through the mail and drop boxes, telling reporters Wednesday that it will likely take days to get to a final tally. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Democrats likely lost three seats in the state Assembly Tuesday. Here's why they're calling that a victory
RACINE — In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and two Republicans (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and state Treasurer-to-be John S. Leiber, a Racine native) in narrowly decided statewide races; the secretary of state’s race is still too close to call.
KPVI Newschannel 6
OPINION: Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber sounds on off Ballot Measure 114
As of [Wednesday, Nov. 9], it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ammo manufacturer plans new facility in Georgia, but officials mum on incentives
(The Center Square) — An ammunition manufacturer plans to spend $60 million to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County, Ga. Georgia officials would not say whether the state offered any tax incentives to encourage Norma Precision to build its new facility in Georgia. A spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Economic Development told The Center Square that the project is "still active," a designation that allows state officials to decline to release details about tax incentives the state offered.
KPVI Newschannel 6
BESE rejects push to toughen high school ratings
BATON ROUGE, La. - Ending months of paralysis, Louisiana’s top school board Thursday soundly rejected state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley’s plan to toughen how high schools are rated amid fierce opposition from local superintendents. The vote was three in favor and eight opposed. What had shaped up...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Some Nebraska pharmacies cut out of new contract for military, veterans
Several Nebraska pharmacies are among nearly 15,000 nationwide shut out of a new contract with the company that administers pharmacy benefits for the Tricare program that serves active military members, veterans and their families. Local pharmacists and officials with state and national pharmacy organizations say the change could make it...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Minden High JROTC cadets honor veterans with flag display
MINDEN, La. — Minden High School JROTC Cadets spent the morning installing flags around the school’s campus to commemorate Veterans Day. Flags of each military branch, along with our country’s flag, flanked the school’s front entrance. Smaller United States flags lined the front sidewalk. Approximately 70...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina public safety officials brief lawmakers on agency split, communications system
(The Center Square) — North Carolina law enforcement and public safety officials presented an update to lawmakers on Thursday on a new Department of Adult Correction, issues at the Department of Public Safety and the rollout of a new interoperable communications system. Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia group helps turn unused roadsides into solar fields
LAGRANGE -- When Harriet Anderson Langford and Allie Kelly drive the stretch of Interstate 85 in west Georgia known as the Ray C. Anderson Memorial Highway, they see plenty of their own handiwork to admire. The highway is named for Langford’s dad, Ray Anderson, the founder of carpet manufacturer Interface...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mid-Shore Pro Bono recognizes top volunteer attorneys
EASTON — Mid-Shore Pro Bono joined the Oct. 23-29 National Celebration of Pro Bono by recognizing its volunteer attorneys for their work providing access to legal representation for civil matters and the public good. Mid-Shore Pro Bono includes a growing network of more than 150 volunteer lawyers ensuring access to the legal system and providing free or reduced-fee legal services for those who need legal help on the Eastern Shore.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Donation to women’s center aims to highlighting Domestic Violence Awareness Month
To bring greater attention to the issues surrounding domestic violence and to provide extra support for victims, the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) on Monday donated more than 100 bags of toiletry items to the Wellspring Women’s Center in Sacramento. During October, which is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Alaskan metal legend Sean Peck headlines at Koot's on Friday
Looking back, Sean Peck never dreamed he would go from being just another kid at Palmer High to an internationally touring musician. But as all Alaskans know, this is the one state where you can create any future that you can dare to dream of. When "Hell Destroyer," as some...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local weather agencies monitoring tropical storm Nicole
Weather forecasters predict that Tropical Storm Nicole will make landfall in Florida later this week as a hurricane. Despite missing the storm’s direct path, Alabama may feel some residual weather effects, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) relayed an advisory Wednesday...
KPVI Newschannel 6
How will the drought impact Nebraska's rifle deer season this year?
Hunters' rifle deer season success in Nebraska is expected to be similar to last year. The wild card could be the drought that is affecting much of the state, said Luke Meduna, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's big-game program manager. "We know the drought moves deer around," he said....
Comments / 0