Top Speed
Manhart Can Take The BMW M3 Touring To The Next Level
The BMW 3-Series is one of the last cars on sale today offered in the form of a wagon, providing hope the under-bought station wagon body style gives us a glimpse of hope that the practical, understated and possibly sporty body style will live on. Wagons also make for great sleepers, perhaps that is the reason that German tuners Manhart bothered to make its latest creation, the MH3 650 Touring, in the first place - to make sure they have a car on sale that can properly shock anyone who tries to cross it.
Top Speed
Audi S8 And Porsche Panamera Turbo Race For Performance Sedan Supremacy
The Audi S8 is a go-to luxury sedan if you are a business executive who is also a car enthusiast. Few cars out there amalgamate performance and luxury as efficiently as the S8 thanks to a big 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 under the hood. In the Porsche realm, 911 models aren't the only shine in acceleration and handling. For example, the Panamera is an excellent option for people who think Porsches are not meant to be daily driven. It is fast, agile, and much more practical than its two-door siblings. So what happens when both of them are put to the test? Renowned YouTube channel, Carwow, has done it, and the results are pretty surprising.
Top Speed
Taycan Sales Illustrate Porsche Is Leading The Electric Sports Car Revolution
Launched in 2019, the Porsche Taycan was the brand's first electric model and ushered in a new era for the automaker. Although it was initially unclear how successful the electric sports sedan would be, impressive sales figures soon followed. Now, just under three years after its market launch, the first milestone in the still young history of the Taycan has been reached with Porsche already producing 100,000 units.
Top Speed
"Porsche Design" Icons Coming To Auction For Your Garage Or Your Wardrobe
Two iconic products of Porsche Design are hitting the auction block Dec. 14 - one that can be driven and another than can be worn. Porsche Design is celebrating its 50th anniversary by auctioning off two of the design brand’s first products - a 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa and a replica of Porsche Design’s Chronograph 1. Both items were part of the “50 Years of Porsche Design” exhibit at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart. They also displayed both items at the 2022 Monterey Car Week in California in August. The public can see the Targa and the Chronograph I during Sotheby’s Luxury Week in New York, which begins on November 30, 2022. The auction honors Porsche founder Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, the designer of the 911 who founded Porsche Design in 1972.
Top Speed
The VW Phaeton Was An Over-Engineered Cut Price Bentley With An Image Problem
Looking for a Bentley or Audi R8, but want to avoid paying the premium prices? Well, a used VW Phaeton could just fit the bill. The Phaeton was launched in 2002 as Volkswagen’s answer to the Mercedes-Benz S Class. It was marketed as a competitor to luxury sedans that carried a more affordable price tag. While on the outside, it looked like a grown-up VW Passat, the Phaeton shared some of its engineering with its stablemates from Bentley and Audi.
Top Speed
The Fabulous History Of The Ford F-100
Today, the Ford F-Series is the most popular selling pickup in the Ford lineup and has the distinguished title of being the best-selling truck for 45 years. This not only means that you love Ford trucks, but that the majority of the people throughout the nation do as well. Before the F-150, a group of trucks started back before World War II, but they were not truly trucks yet; not until the first generation of trucks based on Ford's own chassis were built after the war. That is where the actual history of the F-100 starts, beginning with the first generation in 1948.
Top Speed
Mansory’s Audi RS Q8 Upgrade Makes the Lamborghini Urus Obsolete
Ever since Audi unveiled the RS Q8 back in 2019, the world was amazed by how identical it is to the Lamborghini Urus. In fact, the two models even share the same V-8 engine, apart from the Urus being a bit more powerful. And, as of the same period, tuners are trying to fill this gap and make the Audi just as powerful as the Urus, if not more. Just recently, German tuner Wheelsandmore was able to squeeze a total of 840 horsepower from the RS Q8 and, ultimately, make it a lot faster than the Italian SUV. Now, it is time for Mansory to prove what it is capable of.
Top Speed
This Supercharged Triumph Rocket 3 Can Make A Supercharged Harley-Davidson Look Slow
If you’re a regular here (and thank you if you are), you know how much we adore TTS Performance’s supercharged creations and its mastery in supercharging Harley-Davidsons and Suzuki Hayabusas. However, TTS founder Richard Albans loves new challenges, so this time, the company has supercharged an already-rampant Triumph Rocket 3 which, as a result, puts out over 340 horsepower.
Top Speed
Is the 2023 Toyota Crown The Future Of Sedans?
It’s no secret that the popularity of sedans has been slumping for years. Ford does not currently offer any sedans in its lineup. Chevrolet will soon be sending the Malibu off to that big parking lot in the sky. Lastly, the final Toyota Avalon has already rolled off the production line. They are no longer being produced. Toyota essentially competed with itself by continuing to improve the Camry to Avalon levels of quality. As the Avalon improved, it began inching into Lexus territory. At that price, why not just nudge buyers into the more profitable luxury car brand? However, there is still a segment of buyers who don't see themselves as luxury vehicle types. They are modest and practical consumers, but still have a desire for luxury features under the sensible guise of, “It’s just a Toyota. Nothing fancy for me”, and Toyota has a solution for them.
Top Speed
Top 10 Over-800cc Adventure Bikes
For a good few years, the Adventure segment of the motorcycle market has been the big-ticket model for every manufacturer in the world: no adventure bike in the range means you are giving away sales to your rivals. It’s easy to see why: adventure bikes are several motorcycles rolled into one and can do almost everything, on any road surface you’d care to mention, in great comfort, and if you wish, at high speed! No matter your brand loyalty, there is an adventure bike with your name on it: even Harley-Davidson has got in on the act. Even better, there is no such thing as an average adventure bike today: they are all brilliant, and as manufacturers seek new ways of slicing the category in the pursuit of sales, it is possible to tailor your purchase to the exact type of riding you are likely to be doing. The class is now so large that a list of every adventure bike available to buy today would be enormously long so this first installment deals with the over-800cc adventure bikes.
Top Speed
The E-Legend EL1 Is Proof That Automotive Icons Can Be Reborn As Futuristic EVs
With ever-stringent emissions and the push for electric vehicles, it’s easy to think car enthusiasts have been forgotten. Those of us that are more nostalgic and yearn for the visceral driving experience of combustion-powered sports cars are presented with a variety of artificial vehicles that desperately try to appeal to the mass audience, but there is a company that wants to give enthusiasts hope, in times of mass electrification. German carmaker, E-Legend has decided to appeal to the more nostalgic car enthusiasts by recreating iconic models from the past and their Audi Quattro-inspired EL1 is the perfect example of what awaits those in love with old-school motoring.
Top Speed
Thanks To Brex Tuning, This Audi RS6 Avant Is Rated At A Whopping 1000 Horsepower
At the pinnacle of Audi’s wagon lineup, the RS6 Avant is not just a performance vehicle with raw V-8 power, it is also a far more practical option than the RS5 and the RS7 sports cars and is certainly among the best looking performance wagons available. Though certainly powerful from the get-go, the twin-turbo V-8 engine under the hood leaves room for modification. So to make things more bonkers, Germany-based Brex Tuning has seized the opportunity and has nearly doubled the engine's output. Folks from the YouTube channel AutoTopNL got behind the wheel of this tuned RS6 Avant.
Top Speed
Meet The World's First All-Electric Life-Size LEGO Vehicle
When Ford unveiled the F-150 Lightning, it took the world by storm. It wasn't the first all-electric truck by any means, but it was the first all-electric truck built on a vehicle with a huge tradition behind it, and that helped a lot. In fact, Ford received so many preorders for the F-150 Lightning that it had to stop accepting new ones at one point during the summer. But now deliveries have finally started, and the first customers can already enjoy their electric trucks. And while some get to drive them, others get to have a lot of fun building full-sized replicas of the truck, all from LEGO pieces.
Top Speed
The 2023 Honda Accord Is Begging To Be A Sports Sedan
The mid-size sedan segment is in decline in North America. For this reason, more and more manufacturers are withdrawing their models from the New World or burying them altogether. This is what happened to the Toyota Avalon and the Buick Regal, but also to Volkswagen's Passat, though it's nice to see that there are still exceptions to this rule. Honda remains true to the mid-size sedan segment and has unvelied the eleventh generation of the Accord. In addition to some important innovations, however, there is also a real drop of bitterness as the Accord is losing its turbocharged engine.
Top Speed
This Might Be Your Only Chance To Own A 2022 Porsche 911 Stinger GTR Carbon Edition
Despite how close to perfect the Porsche 911 Turbo S really is, tuners have tried their best to make it even better. Take for example Manhart’s latest TR800 or G-Power's GP-800 - two tuning packages that increase the power output of the 911 Turbo S to more than 800 horsepower. But, when it comes to models like this, what's under the hood is only part of the deal. Most of the aftermarket houses out there are also trying to improve every aspect of the car. TopCar, for example, recently unveiled the Stinger GTR Carbon Edition - a fully exposed carbon fiber body that transforms the 911 Turbo S into one of the best-looking cars out there. It is limited to only 13 units worldwide, and only one of these units made it to the States. Now, duPont REGISTRY is offering you the chance to own this unique 911 Stringer GTR Carbon Edition. For the right money, of course!
Top Speed
2023 Porsche 911 Turbo: Performance, Price, And Photos
The 911 Turbo has been the ultimate intersection of luxury and performance in the 911 lineup for nearly five decades. The Turbo is a Porsche that offers the same practicality as a standard Carrera, but with blistering performance that can rival supercars. It's a car that’s equally at home in both the pit lane at Laguna Seca and the HOV lane in rush hour traffic. The Turbo is all things to all people.
Top Speed
As Lamborghini Clutches To Internal Combustion, Its First All-Elelctric Model Will Arrive In 2028
Lamborghini's lineup is undergoing a cataclysmic shift. The Huracan Sterrato, the last model with a pure combustion engine, was just announced for December 2022. This was followed by confirmation that the successor to the Aventador with hybrid drive would be arriving in March 2023. But that's not all. Lamborghini is already looking far beyond the end of its nose and has announced its first purely electric model for 2028.
Top Speed
Honda Accord Type-R: The Forgotten, More Practical Type-R Model
When you hear Honda and performance, terms like V-TEC or Type-R come to mind. The Japanese brand, which started out as a motorcycle manufacturer back in 1948 eventually expanded into the car manufacturing business. And boy are we glad it did! Among the Japanese automakers' most iconic models are the S2000, the legendary NSX, the iconic Integra, and of course, the Civic Type-R, which was born in the 1990s, and is still on offer today. Now, we are remembering a slightly more overlooked Honda performance model – the sixth-generation Accord Type-R – and looking into everything that makes it a proper Japanese performance sedan.
Top Speed
10 Nearly Forgotten Things About The 1970 Dodge Charger
The fall of 1969 was an exciting time for Dodge Charger fans. The 1970 model was a part of the coveted second generation, but it had its own unique styling and appearance that made it stand out from the other two years of the group. Maybe this is why it is chosen to be the Charger that many collectors and muscle car buffs search for, or perhaps it was the R/T car that came with the biggest motors Dodge had in production. Either way, there is no doubt that the 1970 Dodge Charger is a car that many honor, with only a few that have the privilege of driving them. Let's take a look at some of the things that may have been forgotten, so this amazing car can be brought back to life in hearts and souls worldwide.
Top Speed
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Features A Hellcat V-8-Rivaling Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust: Will It Win Over Purists?
The writing's on the wall, folks! The reign of the internal combustion engine is coming to an end! With the EV space filling up with high-performance cars from Porsche, Tesla, and others, it's time to face the cruel reality! Even Dodge has taken the plunge now, which is a hard pill to swallow because it was single-handedly keeping the "no replacement for displacement" momentum going all these years. Many people who have always preferred internal combustion engines are unhappy about this shift. However, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis seems unfazed by the scenario and is quite convinced that nothing will stop this change. He is prepared to "crash the party and do it differently than everybody else", and the Dodge Daytona SRT EV Concept is proof of that. It's still refreshing to see a CEO who isn't afraid to take risks and innovate, even in the face of criticism. With that much confidence, even purists and Mopar fans who are already skeptical and sad about the end of ICE-powered cars might have to change their minds about the muscle EV. But, there is also that nudging question: Will the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT survive the market?
