For a good few years, the Adventure segment of the motorcycle market has been the big-ticket model for every manufacturer in the world: no adventure bike in the range means you are giving away sales to your rivals. It’s easy to see why: adventure bikes are several motorcycles rolled into one and can do almost everything, on any road surface you’d care to mention, in great comfort, and if you wish, at high speed! No matter your brand loyalty, there is an adventure bike with your name on it: even Harley-Davidson has got in on the act. Even better, there is no such thing as an average adventure bike today: they are all brilliant, and as manufacturers seek new ways of slicing the category in the pursuit of sales, it is possible to tailor your purchase to the exact type of riding you are likely to be doing. The class is now so large that a list of every adventure bike available to buy today would be enormously long so this first installment deals with the over-800cc adventure bikes.

2 DAYS AGO