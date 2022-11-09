Pristine, lean, and ready to ride is this Porsche’s specialty. Modern day Porsche has become a wildly different auto manufacturer compared to its older versions, in a very good way. Rather than the completely stripped down, almost primitive, sports cars of the 1950s and ‘60s, the company has turned a new leaf, one defined by tasteful performance. This particular vehicle is a perfect example of that as everything from the body to the engine reflect a certain degree of refined power. In short, this car is an apex of performance, style, class, and fun.

5 DAYS AGO