ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
MotorBiscuit

3 Used SUVs For Under $25,000

SUVs are extremely popular vehicles. Here are three used SUVs you can find for under $25,000. The post 3 Used SUVs For Under $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Verge

GM reveals first four SUVs getting access to expanded Super Cruise driver-assist network

General Motors has announced the first vehicles to access its recently-expanded Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system (ADAS). Super Cruise is available only on certain roads, with GM announcing an expansion to its network back in August. The expansion doubled the size of the Super Cruise network in North America and Canada, which covers over 400,000 miles of roads. Now, GM has revealed the first vehicles to have access to this expansion:
msn.com

5 of the Cheapest Used Luxury Sports Cars

Luxury sports cars offer buyers the thrill of driving while maintaining a sense of opulence. There are plenty of new luxury sports cars currently on the market; however, you would need to spend close to over $50,000 to get into one. Fortunately, the used market exists. Although used car prices...
Motorious

Along Came A Fiat Dino Spider, And It Is For Sale on Bring A Trailer

This 1968 Fiat Dino Spider example is one of approximately 1,133 2.0-liter V6-powered models like it, made between 1967 and 1968. Ferrari required a road-going model for racing homologation back in 1968. Fiat had the answer – resulting in a Ferrari Dino V6-powered convertible. Few cars out with Maranello’s factory gates claim legitimate Ferrari DNA, yet homologation requirements during the 1960s found certain Fiats produced and sold in the shadow of Enzo Ferrari – with Dino V6 power. The Pininfarina-styled Dino Spider debuted at the Turin Motor Show in October 1966, and few examples remain in existence. This example, currently listed on Bring a Trailer, is one rare classic collectible that you can add to your collection.
CarBuzz.com

New GMC Jimmy Headed To SEMA 2022 Thanks To Flat Out Autos

The world of small, 2-door SUVs and trucks is small here in America. The market for them just doesn't exist, but that hasn't stopped somebody from building the revamped GMC Jimmy of their dreams. If you are at SEMA this year, you'll be able to get a peek at this one, created by Flat Out Autos and based on a GMC Sierra.
Motorious

PCarmarket Is Selling A Virtually New 911 GT3 Touring With Just 496 Miles

Pristine, lean, and ready to ride is this Porsche’s specialty. Modern day Porsche has become a wildly different auto manufacturer compared to its older versions, in a very good way. Rather than the completely stripped down, almost primitive, sports cars of the 1950s and ‘60s, the company has turned a new leaf, one defined by tasteful performance. This particular vehicle is a perfect example of that as everything from the body to the engine reflect a certain degree of refined power. In short, this car is an apex of performance, style, class, and fun.
MotorBiscuit

Aston Martin DBX vs. Lamborghini Urus: 2 Powerful SUVs

Here's a comparison of the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus regarding the price, power, space, and more, of these performance-focused luxury SUV models. The post Aston Martin DBX vs. Lamborghini Urus: 2 Powerful SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy