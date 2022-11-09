Read full article on original website
The C8 Corvette Outruns These 5 Supercars and Hypercars to 60 MPH
The Chevrolet Corvette C8 is fast, and even with gouging, its a performance bargain. Better yet, its quicker to 60 mph than some supercars like the Audi R8 and Ferrari 458. The post The C8 Corvette Outruns These 5 Supercars and Hypercars to 60 MPH appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Used SUVs For Under $25,000
SUVs are extremely popular vehicles. Here are three used SUVs you can find for under $25,000. The post 3 Used SUVs For Under $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Verge
GM reveals first four SUVs getting access to expanded Super Cruise driver-assist network
General Motors has announced the first vehicles to access its recently-expanded Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system (ADAS). Super Cruise is available only on certain roads, with GM announcing an expansion to its network back in August. The expansion doubled the size of the Super Cruise network in North America and Canada, which covers over 400,000 miles of roads. Now, GM has revealed the first vehicles to have access to this expansion:
msn.com
5 of the Cheapest Used Luxury Sports Cars
Luxury sports cars offer buyers the thrill of driving while maintaining a sense of opulence. There are plenty of new luxury sports cars currently on the market; however, you would need to spend close to over $50,000 to get into one. Fortunately, the used market exists. Although used car prices...
Along Came A Fiat Dino Spider, And It Is For Sale on Bring A Trailer
This 1968 Fiat Dino Spider example is one of approximately 1,133 2.0-liter V6-powered models like it, made between 1967 and 1968. Ferrari required a road-going model for racing homologation back in 1968. Fiat had the answer – resulting in a Ferrari Dino V6-powered convertible. Few cars out with Maranello’s factory gates claim legitimate Ferrari DNA, yet homologation requirements during the 1960s found certain Fiats produced and sold in the shadow of Enzo Ferrari – with Dino V6 power. The Pininfarina-styled Dino Spider debuted at the Turin Motor Show in October 1966, and few examples remain in existence. This example, currently listed on Bring a Trailer, is one rare classic collectible that you can add to your collection.
New GMC Jimmy Headed To SEMA 2022 Thanks To Flat Out Autos
The world of small, 2-door SUVs and trucks is small here in America. The market for them just doesn't exist, but that hasn't stopped somebody from building the revamped GMC Jimmy of their dreams. If you are at SEMA this year, you'll be able to get a peek at this one, created by Flat Out Autos and based on a GMC Sierra.
PCarmarket Is Selling A Virtually New 911 GT3 Touring With Just 496 Miles
Pristine, lean, and ready to ride is this Porsche’s specialty. Modern day Porsche has become a wildly different auto manufacturer compared to its older versions, in a very good way. Rather than the completely stripped down, almost primitive, sports cars of the 1950s and ‘60s, the company has turned a new leaf, one defined by tasteful performance. This particular vehicle is a perfect example of that as everything from the body to the engine reflect a certain degree of refined power. In short, this car is an apex of performance, style, class, and fun.
Aston Martin DBX vs. Lamborghini Urus: 2 Powerful SUVs
Here's a comparison of the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus regarding the price, power, space, and more, of these performance-focused luxury SUV models. The post Aston Martin DBX vs. Lamborghini Urus: 2 Powerful SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
