Current Records: West Virginia 1-0; Pittsburgh 1-0 The Pittsburgh Panthers are 0-4 against the West Virginia Mountaineers since December of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Pitt will play host again and welcome West Virginia to Petersen Events Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO