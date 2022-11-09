Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Minnesota Woman Claims She Found Possible ‘Mangled Animal’ Baked Into Her Pizza
Whenever you order from a restaurant, everyone's worst fear is to find something in your food. It can be pretty traumatizing depending on what you find and on how much you have already eaten. I understand accidents happen and I truly try to believe that most people out there that handle your food do not intentionally put hair, bugs, or what have you in it on purpose.
Video Of Schnauzer Defending its Minnesota Home From Bear Goes Viral
A 12-year-old schnauzer has become a star on the internet after he stands his ground in the face of a black bear. USA Today posted the video to its Twitter and YouTube channel showing the dog from Duluth, Minnesota defending his home. The bear must have been roaming around for...
Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately
Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
Confused Domino's Worker Delivers Pizza to Address Directly Across the Street From His Store
A Domino's employee went viral on TikTok after expressing disbelief at a customer who ordered their meal to be delivered, despite living right across the street from the Dominos location. The clip was posted by @dominos_iceland, which shows the employee receiving an order and raising an eyebrow after checking the...
A Texas Woman Is Viral For Rescuing A Beaten Dog & People Love How She Handled It (VIDEO)
Animal cruelty can generate anger in whoever witnesses it. That's specifically the case of a Texas woman who has gone viral for her outrageous reaction before rescuing a dog she claims was beaten by a man. TikTok user Carol Christine, known as @956bigmama on the platform, posted a clip of...
Woman gives food to homeless person that her mother in law made for her
When people make food for you to enjoy, usually you are thankful and want to eat it. However, sometimes there are cooks out there that are not as good as they think they are and getting gifted food by them can be a negative experience.
Moose Clash In Man's Driveway, Jump Into Bed Of Truck: Video
"Next GMC commercial? 'Built moose tough,'" an Instagram user wrote.
Golden Retriever Who Greets Toddler In Cot Every Morning Melts Hearts
A golden retriever who greets his owner's toddler every morning is melting hearts on social media. Claudia Hughes told Newsweek her daughter, Vanora, 2, has been loved by their 3-year-old dog, Taco, "from the moment he met her." "He seemed to be sharing our happiness during the first days of...
Watch a Brown Bear Attack an Injured Moose Next to a Highway
A viral video from 2019 documented a shocking predation event in Scandinavia. The short clip shows an injured moose clinging to life as an adult brown bear tears at its spine. It was captured by a man who was traveling by car between the towns of Arvidsjuar and Pitea, Sweden. The chilling footage begins with the brown bear emerging from the dark edge of a forest and sauntering up to an incapacitated moose that had likely been hit by a car. The moose attempts to stand and flee, but it can’t go anywhere. The bear latches onto its lower spine and starts to thrash back and forth.
'Spoiled Puppy' Will Only Eat Food With Special Toppings in Hilarious Clip
A rescue dog who will eat her kibble only with special toppings has the internet in hysterics. In a video shared to TikTok on October 14 by owner Chelsea (@heyymrsscarterr), Nairobi can be seen sulking by her food bowl and refusing to eat her dinner. Nairobi's defiance is due to...
Antelope Sits Perfectly Still as Ravenous Lion Eats It Alive in Brutal Clip: VIDEO
Nature can certainly be intense. Few things highlight how intense it can get than this brutal video posted to the Nature Is Metal Instagram page. Wildlife has internal senses that tell them when it’s time to fight. They also have senses to let them know when it’s time to get into flight mode. However, it seems, there is sometimes a moment when the flight senses shut off. And, in an almost unbelievable clip, we see this in action as a doomed antelope sits perfectly still as a ravenous lion feasts on the antelope’s back.
pethelpful.com
Video of Husky Rolling His Eyes at Mom Has Us Obsessed
When you think about the sassiest dogs, which breeds come to mind? For some, it's the pocket-sized diva dogs like Chihuahuas and Yorkies who have the most bite in their bark, but others consider larger dogs the most attitude-ridden. After you see this hilarious Siberian Husky-mix roll his eyes at his mom, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.
Viral Video Of Bull Moose Walking Down Alaskan Street Really Puts Their Massive Size In Perspective
We all know moose are big animals. Giant antlers, over 1000 pounds, known to stomp out wolves and fight off bears, but it’s still hard to get an actual feel of how big these monsters are if, like me, you’ve never seen one in person. Well, a video...
iheart.com
Parents Shamed For Wanting To Name Baby After Favorite Fast Food Chain
When it comes to naming a child, some parents use the opportunity to pay homage to something meaningful to them, perhaps a beloved relative or a significant location in their lives. One set of parents plan to do that as well, except the thing they will honor with their child's name is their favorite fast food chain, Taco Bell.
One Couple Was Charged $10 Every Time They Locked A Room, And 10 More Hidden Airbnb Fee Stories
"At the last Airbnb we went to with my husband's family, the host wanted an additional $5 per person for hot tub use and they had cameras in the back."
Meet the most beautiful twin cats with 'multicolored eyes'
Meet Iriss and Abyss, beautiful twin cats with heterochromatic eyes, which means that their irises are of different colors. In other words, one of their eyes has a color different from the other eye. For instance, one eye is blue and the other can be green, yellow, or brown.
17 Petty And Unhinged Neighbors That Are Absolutely The Sole Source Of Their Neighborhood Drama
I genuinely cannot imagine unironically sending someone a letter that starts with, "CONGRATULATIONS! You mowed."
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Determined Hawk Become an In-Air Ninja, Catching Dinner Twice
Watch This Determined Hawk Become an In-Air Ninja, Catching Dinner Twice. Did you know that a hawk can fly faster than gravity’s pull? If you need video evidence as to just how skilled most hawk species are, this one should do it for you. While they have keen eyesight and sharp talons, hawks are also deeply skilled in their ability to fly and hunt. This TikTok shows that a hawk isn’t going to miss out on a good meal, even if it means they have to catch it twice.
Happy Meal Toys We’ll Never Forget
McDonald’s launched the first Happy Meal in 1979. It was the brainchild of marketer Richard Brams, who had the idea of creating a meal just for kids — one that included a toy. The offerings back then included a McDoodler stencil, a McWrist wallet, an ID bracelet, a puzzle lock, and a spinning top. 24/7 […]
thepioneerwoman.com
Glimpses Of A Cowboy Closet
The day my father-in-law Chuck passed away, I found myself in his closet with Ladd and my brother-in-law, Tim. The two brothers had things to discuss and decisions to make, and I was there to help. Instead of being helpful, though, I found myself getting emotional over how much his closet spoke not just to Pa-Pa's daily life, but his way of life.
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0