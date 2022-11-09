ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesota Woman Claims She Found Possible ‘Mangled Animal’ Baked Into Her Pizza

Whenever you order from a restaurant, everyone's worst fear is to find something in your food. It can be pretty traumatizing depending on what you find and on how much you have already eaten. I understand accidents happen and I truly try to believe that most people out there that handle your food do not intentionally put hair, bugs, or what have you in it on purpose.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Whiskey Riff

Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Who Greets Toddler In Cot Every Morning Melts Hearts

A golden retriever who greets his owner's toddler every morning is melting hearts on social media. Claudia Hughes told Newsweek her daughter, Vanora, 2, has been loved by their 3-year-old dog, Taco, "from the moment he met her." "He seemed to be sharing our happiness during the first days of...
Field & Stream

Watch a Brown Bear Attack an Injured Moose Next to a Highway

A viral video from 2019 documented a shocking predation event in Scandinavia. The short clip shows an injured moose clinging to life as an adult brown bear tears at its spine. It was captured by a man who was traveling by car between the towns of Arvidsjuar and Pitea, Sweden. The chilling footage begins with the brown bear emerging from the dark edge of a forest and sauntering up to an incapacitated moose that had likely been hit by a car. The moose attempts to stand and flee, but it can’t go anywhere. The bear latches onto its lower spine and starts to thrash back and forth.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Antelope Sits Perfectly Still as Ravenous Lion Eats It Alive in Brutal Clip: VIDEO

Nature can certainly be intense. Few things highlight how intense it can get than this brutal video posted to the Nature Is Metal Instagram page. Wildlife has internal senses that tell them when it’s time to fight. They also have senses to let them know when it’s time to get into flight mode. However, it seems, there is sometimes a moment when the flight senses shut off. And, in an almost unbelievable clip, we see this in action as a doomed antelope sits perfectly still as a ravenous lion feasts on the antelope’s back.
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky Rolling His Eyes at Mom Has Us Obsessed

When you think about the sassiest dogs, which breeds come to mind? For some, it's the pocket-sized diva dogs like Chihuahuas and Yorkies who have the most bite in their bark, but others consider larger dogs the most attitude-ridden. After you see this hilarious Siberian Husky-mix roll his eyes at his mom, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.
iheart.com

Parents Shamed For Wanting To Name Baby After Favorite Fast Food Chain

When it comes to naming a child, some parents use the opportunity to pay homage to something meaningful to them, perhaps a beloved relative or a significant location in their lives. One set of parents plan to do that as well, except the thing they will honor with their child's name is their favorite fast food chain, Taco Bell.
Maya Devi

Meet the most beautiful twin cats with 'multicolored eyes'

Meet Iriss and Abyss, beautiful twin cats with heterochromatic eyes, which means that their irises are of different colors. In other words, one of their eyes has a color different from the other eye. For instance, one eye is blue and the other can be green, yellow, or brown.
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Determined Hawk Become an In-Air Ninja, Catching Dinner Twice

Watch This Determined Hawk Become an In-Air Ninja, Catching Dinner Twice. Did you know that a hawk can fly faster than gravity’s pull? If you need video evidence as to just how skilled most hawk species are, this one should do it for you. While they have keen eyesight and sharp talons, hawks are also deeply skilled in their ability to fly and hunt. This TikTok shows that a hawk isn’t going to miss out on a good meal, even if it means they have to catch it twice.
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Happy Meal Toys We’ll Never Forget

McDonald’s launched the first Happy Meal in 1979. It was the brainchild of marketer Richard Brams, who had the idea of creating a meal just for kids — one that included a toy. The offerings back then included a McDoodler stencil, a McWrist wallet, an ID bracelet, a puzzle lock, and a spinning top. 24/7 […]
thepioneerwoman.com

Glimpses Of A Cowboy Closet

The day my father-in-law Chuck passed away, I found myself in his closet with Ladd and my brother-in-law, Tim. The two brothers had things to discuss and decisions to make, and I was there to help. Instead of being helpful, though, I found myself getting emotional over how much his closet spoke not just to Pa-Pa's daily life, but his way of life.
