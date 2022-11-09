Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West Says He Is Only Divorced From Ex Kim Kardashian ‘On Paper’: ‘I Will Love Her for Life’
Not over her? Kanye West weighed in on his split from Kim Kardashian — and admitted he doesn’t consider them to be officially done. “I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector,” West, 45, shared during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday, October 21. “Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?”
Who Is the Girl on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album Cover?
As Drake and 21 Savage prepare to drop their collaborative album, Her Loss tonight, fans are curious about the woman who appears on the cover art of their highly anticipated project. Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, which hits DSPs on Friday (Nov. 4), features a close-up shot of model...
How Rob Kardashian and Family Are Honoring Dream on Her 6th Birthday
Watch: Rob Kardashian's Sweet Message to Daughter Dream on Her 6th B-Day A Kardashian-Jenner birthday is a always a dream come true. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream officially turned 6 years old on Nov. 10, and several members of the famous family took to social media to send well wishes to the birthday girl.
Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake
Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully”
Seems like Big Latto has had enough. The Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to slam Nicki Minaj for what she described as months of subtweets. https://twitter.com/latto/status/1580756435084115968 And she didn’t pull any punches. “I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm,” tweeted Latto, @’ing Minaj, so you know it’s real. “You’re […] The post Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Kanye West's Yeezys TORCHED: $15K Worth Of Shoes Set On Fire After Rapper's Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Florida-based man is torching several pairs of Yeezy sneakers designed by Kanye West as a way to protest against the rapper's anti-Semitic remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned. Danny Shiff was left fuming over West's comments regarding the Jewish community, documenting himself sacrificing his sneaker collection in a now-viral video as...
Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch
Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Cardi B & Offset Mourn Takeoff At Migos Rapper’s Emotional Funeral: See First Photos
Cardi B and Offset arrived to pay tribute to Takeoff at the State Farm Arena on Friday, November 11. The pair were both in attendance to pay their respects to the late rapper, after he was killed at age 28 on November 1. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and her husband, both 30, were seen in first photos at the event looking extremely somber. In one photo posted to Twitter, which you can SEE HERE, Cardi wore oversized sunglasses as she sat next to Offset, who also wore shades to the memorial. Both wore head to toe black. In another photo posted to the platform, which you can SEE HERE, Cardi was seen walking in the arena with a bodyguard as she clutched a small handbag. She wore her hair long around her shoulders and finished the mournful look with a dramatic blue manicure and black stiletto heels.
ETOnline.com
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
netflixjunkie.com
Not Just Money, THIS Severed Tie for Kanye West Directly Affects His Divorce Proceedings With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is no stranger to scandals and controversies. However, this time around, the rapper did not get off scot-free. Apart from public backlash, his antisemitic rhetoric on social media also resulted in the dissolution of several of his partnerships, from Adidas to Balenciaga to Gap, and many more. While Ye incurred several losses because of these falling outs, a recently severed tie even affects the Donda rapper’s relationship with Kim Kardashian.
Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
Embattled Kanye West, 45, Gets Close With New GF Juliana Nalu, 24, In Beverly Hills Days After FINALLY Making Moves To Wrap Up Kim Kardashian Divorce
Kanye West hit the town with his new girlfriend Juliana Nalu for date night in Beverly Hills — only days after the rapper made moves in divorce court to finally wrap up his split from Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com has learned. West, 45, and Nalu, 24, were spotted at E...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
blavity.com
Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah
On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
TMZ.com
Takeoff Memorial Service Gets Emotional as Offset, Quavo and Drake Speak Out
Takeoff's memorial service in Atlanta just ended, and his sendoff was marked by several emotional moments ... especially speeches from his Migos family and Drake. The service started shortly after noon, and lasted several hours Friday from State Farm Arena ... which was packed with mourning fans, as well as the celebs who worked with Takeoff and loved him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye Says Kim K “Could Never Love” Ex Pete Davidson Since “She Likes Black Guys”
The 45-year-old appeared on the “Lex Fridman Podcast” around the same time Kardashian took their kids out for some early Halloween fun. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson wrapped up their whirlwind romance earlier this year, and though they appear to be on good terms following the split, Kanye West couldn’t help but share his two cents on their relationship during his recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast.
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo spotted in public for first time since Takeoff shooting
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo have been spotted in public for the first time since Migos rapper Takeoff was killed.Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28.Police officers were called to a private party after a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT).On Thursday (10 November), husband and wife Offset and Cardi, were seen wearing black alongside Quavo who was present at the time Takeoff was shot.The group were seen while...
Comments / 0