UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
How Sumitomo is approaching sustainability
Andy Brown, Editor of International Construction Magazine, interviews Norihiro Kumagi, General Manager of Sumitomo, at Bauma 2022 in Munich. Delivered directly to your inbox, Construction Technology Newsletter features the pick of the breaking news stories, product launches, show reports and more from KHL's world-class editorial team. CONNECT WITH THE TEAM.
It’s time to tackle late payments
The construction industry is no stranger to disruption. Building projects can grow in complexity, unexpectedly going over budget and time, while the number of stakeholders involved can make processes unwieldy and onerous. However, as a result of the cost-of-living crisis and rising inflation, many construction businesses are under more pressure...
Hitachi CM partners with Kiesel to drive innovation
Hitachi Construction Machinery (Hitachi CM) has announced that it is expanding its partnership with German dealer Kiesel, to develop zero-emissions construction equipment and construction technology for the European market. Kiesel has been working with Hitachi CM for a number of years, as a European dealer, but also worked on the...
Turning concrete into a clean energy source
Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
BIM: Taking formwork to the next level
Rapid urbanisation, growth of city-centric commerce and corresponding infrastructure development have heightened construction activity across the globe. Consequent challenges of construction project optimisation and need for shorter time-to-market, along with digitisation, have brought BIM to the centre of the stage. BIM-centric approaches have become critical in improving productivity, accuracy and resource optimisation in formwork.
REMUS 620: HII’s New Medium-class UUV
REMUS 620 is designed to deliver multi-mission flexibility at improved reach. “Retaining a forward strategic advantage requires the ability to deliver a multitude of effects from under the sea,” Duane Fotheringham, President of HII Mission Technologies’ Unmanned Systems business group, said in a company media statement on 7 November.
