actionnews5.com
Tigers break losing streak in win agianst Tulsa
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers won the game against Temple last night at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Tigers finally broke a 4-game losing skid with a 26-10 win over the Golden Hurricane. Break one, this Chris Howard 49-yard field goal try bounces off the crossbar and goes through...
actionnews5.com
Tigers men’s soccer run in ACC Tourney over
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After upsetting 12th-ranked Tulsa in the AAC quarterfinals, the Tiger Men’s soccer squad fell to FIU in the Semis 1-Nil. MF Alberto Cruz, F. Lineker Rodriguez dos Santos, and GK Chris Welch were all named 2nd Team All-AAC. Memphis, at 9-5-4, waits to see if...
actionnews5.com
Time set for Memphis Tigers women’s soccer match
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The time is set for the Memphis Tiger Women’s NCAA tournament match at Saint Louis. The first touch for the first-round match will be 1 p.m. Saturday vs the Billikens. The Tigers are back-to-back AAC Tournament Champions. Saint Louis won its 5th consecutive Atlantic 10...
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever Week 13
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 13 of Friday Football Fever brought us to round 2 of the playoffs in Tennessee, and the opening round in Mississippi. Our Game of the Week featured a neighborhood rivalry. Germantown gets revenge on Houston for a loss in the regular season, as the Red Devils go on the road and end the Mustangs’ year with a 24-14 victory.
actionnews5.com
901FC extends Phillip Goodrum’s contract
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the Pro Soccer season over for Memphis 901FC, the Club is about the business of re-tooling its roster for another run at the United Soccer League Crown. The 901FC is announcing it’s bringing record-setting Forward Phillip Goodrum back for another season. Goodrum put 22...
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Ink Four-Star Recruit Carl Cherenfant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway has announced the signing of Carl Cherenfant to a National Letter of Intent to suit up for the program in the 2023-24 season. Cherenfant is a 6-foot-5 wing and a four-star recruit according to Scout's composite rankings and is listed...
247Sports
WATCH: Malcolm Dandridge, Kendric Davis & Penny Hardaway Media Availability
University of Memphis basketball joined the media on Thursday, November 10th. Forward Malcolm Dandridge, point guard Kendric Davis and head coach Penny Hardaway discussed the season opening win at Vanderbilt University, the upcoming contest against Saint Louis University and more. WATCH FULL AVAILABILITY HERE.
scorebooklive.com
2022-23 Early Signing Day: Nikole Thomas books return trip home to play basketball at Memphis
Nikole Thomas never imagined she'd have two homes. As a young girl, she loved spending weekends with family in Memphis, Tennessee, pretending she was a star cheerleader. But when her father, Nick, accepted a job some 2,100 miles away as a deputy chief for a firehouse in Hanford, Wash,, she left for much more remote - and colder - locale.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast In Memphis TN You Must Try
While planning out any trip, it’s especially important to plan where you will eat, which is why it’s important that you find the best places for breakfast in Memphis before you take off!. Memphis is known for being the birthplace of Rock-n-Roll, housing the ever-famous Graceland, and being...
Small-town dreamer beats odds, finds big success in Memphis
For the past few months, Cortez Chase has walked the halls of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools human resources department. It’s a new role in a new city and what Chase calls a dream come true. “I always thought about leaving after I got my degree and I had to pick a city to come to. […]
Two-Time Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist Dr. Rochelle Stevens resigns from historical LeMoyne-Owen athletics program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just two days after reaching a one year milestone as the Head Coach of Track and Field at LeMoyne-Owen College, Two-Time Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist Dr. Rochelle Stevens informed that she has resigned from her duties. Dr. Stevens sent her official letter of resignation to...
actionnews5.com
The Grinch visits Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” takes the Orpheum stage later this month as a musical!. While the Grinch may claim to have a “heart two sizes too small” Friday, he was all heart, mostly. Greeting friends both feathered and...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, Tennessee
HOG WILD East, BBQ & Market is a new concept in Memphis. It offers made-to-order barbeque and ice cream. The menu features a variety of locally smoked meats and pork. It also provides a variety of sides, such as fried plantains and potato salad. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked...
tri-statedefender.com
Challenges & opportunities: A conversation with COGIC’s Presiding Bishop Sheard
Bishop J. Drew Sheard, the presiding bishop of the Church of God in Christ, has been described as “a difference-maker” in his base city of Detroit and beyond. In Memphis for the international denomination’s 114th Holy Convocation, the presiding bishop fielded a question about that description during a conversation with The New Tri-State Defender’s Associate Publisher/Executive Editor Karanja A. Ajanaku.
Anita Baker will be 'Giving You the Best' she's got in Memphis in fall 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grammy Award winning singer Anita Baker is headed to Memphis in her first full tour since 1995. The Songstress’ Tour will arrive at FedExForum Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. Tickets go on-sale to the general public Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com or at...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Memphis to Nashville
Tennessee is famous for its blues, soul and rock 'n' roll, and this road trip from Memphis to Nashville takes in the state's rich musical heritage and historic towns. The 220-mile road trip from Memphis to Nashville takes 3 hours 30 minutes to drive. Highlights on the way include Jackson, Natchez Trace State Forest and Chickasaw State Park; or Muscle Shoals, Mt. Pleasant and Carnton if you take a slight detour.[/
Downtown Dining Week kicks off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From November 7 through the 13, fifty downtown restaurants are participating in Downtown Dining Week. This event is hosted by Downtown Memphis Commission. Participating restaurants are offering special $20.22 deals. ABC24 stopped by a few downtown spots to check out what's on the menu. The first,...
Tennessee Tribune
Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?
You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
actionnews5.com
Construction of New West Tennessee veterans home faces weather delays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will mark six months since the start of construction of the Tennessee State Veterans home in Arlington. It’s one of the biggest investments for veterans in West Tennessee and is currently under construction. Action News 5 was present back in May when the...
actionnews5.com
Arctic air will continue to stream into the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a cold rain and wintry mix (for some), now just clouds remain this morning. These will gradually clear by the afternoon and high temperatures will be well below average this weekend. TODAY: Clouds will linger in the morning through midday in spots with sun in...
