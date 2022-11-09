Read full article on original website
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
You shouldn't expect most investments to make you lots of money right away. Most of the time, investing boils down to finding companies and stocks that can deliver wealth-building results in the long run. The history books are packed with tremendous winners that spent many years in Wall Street's basement...
Here's a Bank Stock I'd Buy Before SoFi
SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) recent third-quarter results were strong, beating analysts' expectations and prompting the company to raise its full-year forecast. Its better-than-expected results, especially in today's challenging environment, have put this once-hot stock back on the radar for many investors. While SoFi could be a good buy over the...
3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 13.5% to 31% to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income
This year has been a challenging one for investors. The S&P 500 is down more than 21%. It could decline even further if we head into a recession. However, challenges bring opportunities. One of those is that dividend yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices. Because of that, this year's sell-off is providing income investors with the opportunity to lock in higher yields in some of the best dividend stocks.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Buying Hand-Over-Fist
I love to buy dividend-paying stocks to generate passive income. My favorites are companies that pay high dividend yields that they've been able to grow steadily over time. That provides me with more income, putting me closer to my goal of financial independence, where my passive income covers my expenses.
Why Is Crypto Crashing Right Now? And Are Your Investments Safe?
Crypto prices have been on a downhill slide all year, but this week has been particularly brutal. After the implosion of crypto exchange FTX, prices have plummeted in mere days. If you're feeling nervous about the outlook for crypto right now, you're not alone. But what's going on behind this...
Why Momentive (MNTV) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Momentive (MNTV) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
Is Disney Stock a Buy Right Now?
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fourth-quarter earnings to mixed reactions from investors. Disney's theme park segment is thriving as consumers unleash pent-up demand. Meanwhile, its streaming segment costs are adding up. This video will evaluate Disney's results and determine if Disney's stock is a buy right now. *Stock...
Worried About Your Crypto Investment? This Recent Experiment by JPMorgan Shows Crypto is Here to Stay.
The creation of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in 2013 laid the foundation for cryptocurrency to take the largest step in its evolution since the creation of Bitcoin. With Ethereum's programmable blockchain, developers could build self-executing code that would be triggered based on set conditions. Subsequently, this gave rise to an entire sector of blockchain that is known today as decentralized finance or DeFi.
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off
While the stock market has had a down year, the past 30 days have been pretty stable, with the S&P 500 down only around 4%. However, investors must be prepared for another sell-off as it could open up once-in-a-decade buying opportunities for some of the market's best stocks. If the...
Got $1,000? Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
Long-term investing is key to sustainable returns in the stock market, and few companies exemplify this better than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with its roughly 700% return over the past decade. That bull run would have turned $1,000 into a whopping $7,000 -- no small chunk of change. And while Amazon...
Solana Might Be Tanking Right Now, But Here's Why It's Still a Long-Term Buy
In the span of just 48 hours, the fortunes of Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) have seemingly turned upside down. Just two days ago, analysts were lauding Solana for its major new Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) partnership involving Google Cloud, and some thought the price of Solana might be ready to take off again. But then came the crypto crash of Nov. 8 and the spectacular collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT). The price of Solana tanked, falling more than 30% in the span of just 24 hours.
How the FTX Meltdown Dragged FTX, Solana, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Down This Week
Cryptocurrencies are having a rough week as one of the world's most popular crypto-trading exchanges experienced a financial crisis, culminating in a Chapter 11 filing for bankruptcy protection. Here's how the FTX cryptocurrency exchange's financial meltdown has affected some of the leading digital currencies, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and CoinGecko.
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
3 Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Sleep Better in a Bear Market
The stock market has been rather turbulent so far in 2022, and there's no sign of this volatility going away anytime soon. This means many investors are understandably reluctant to add any new stocks to their portfolio. However, there are some stocks that could still be an excellent fit in...
FTX Lesson: Crypto Needs the Press, the Press Needs Crypto
Journalists don’t like to be the story. We prefer to tell it. But with CoinDesk playing a central role in this week’s FTX meltdown – following Ian Allison’s bombshell on Alameda Research’s suspect balance sheet last week – I got to thinking that we media folk may have to be the story this time around. So, let’s examine journalism’s place in the crypto industry. TLDR: It’s complicated, to say the least.
This Unstoppable High-Yield Dividend Stock Continues to Deliver on Its Promises
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is often seen as an economic bellwether, and for good reason. The package delivery, shipping, and logistics provider is a global titan that provides a good reading on the health of the consumer, the e-commerce industry, and businesses as measured by freight volumes. Based on its latest guidance, things look cautiously optimistic.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
3 Reasons 2023 Could Be a Big Year for Bitcoin
After a 59% return in 2020 and a 60% return in 2021, a 67% decline year to date clearly wasn't the type of performance that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investors were expecting in 2022. But as legendary investor Peter Lynch once stated, "The key to making money in stocks is to...
Once More for the People in the Back: Get Your Digital Assets off Centralized Exchanges
Just when you thought the coast was clear to take a position in crypto, the bottom has fallen out — yet again. This time, it happened because crypto exchange FTX may have become insolvent, and its bailout from Binance is no longer on the table. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the...
Billionaire Snapshots: The Oracle of Omaha and What He's Buying Even in the Face of a Recession
CPI data, Fed rate hikes, and odds of a recession — these stories are dominating the financial news headlines. They keep you informed, but hearing that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% in September doesn’t do you a lot of good on its own for making investing decisions.
