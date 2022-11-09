Specialist-engineering company IMI’s (LSE: IMI) stock is 27% cheaper than at the start of the year, which presents a buying opportunity for long-term investors. The company manufactures products that control the “precise movement of fluids” and “environmental, demographic and technological change” all present new areas of high demand for its products. Its valve technology is used in fertiliser spraying, to reduce vehicle emissions and in hydrogen storage. It has diversified away from the oil and gas industry, which provides it with further growth potential. The shares look undervalued. 1,300p.

