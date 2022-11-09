Read full article on original website
Related
moneyweek.com
Share tips of the week – 11 November
Specialist-engineering company IMI’s (LSE: IMI) stock is 27% cheaper than at the start of the year, which presents a buying opportunity for long-term investors. The company manufactures products that control the “precise movement of fluids” and “environmental, demographic and technological change” all present new areas of high demand for its products. Its valve technology is used in fertiliser spraying, to reduce vehicle emissions and in hydrogen storage. It has diversified away from the oil and gas industry, which provides it with further growth potential. The shares look undervalued. 1,300p.
moneyweek.com
The best one-year fixed savings accounts – November 2022
If you’re looking for the best savings account and only want to store your cash savings away for the short term, then a one-year fixed-rate account can now earn you almost 5%. Not bad for a year’s return. These accounts, also known as fixed-rate bonds, offer better rates...
Comments / 0