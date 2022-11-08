ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
WDTN

Colder and Weekend Snowflakes

Behind a cold front, temperatures will drop down into the 30s overnight. Saturday will be much colder with highs only getting up near 40 degrees, and a few snow showers will develop. Little if any accumulation is expected. TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 35. SATURDAY: Mostly...
WBBJ

Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold

Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
WDSU

A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms

As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
CBS DFW

Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm, showers possible

Our warm stretch continues today with temps once again climbing into the 70s this afternoon.More clouds will be in the picture, along with the chance of some showers passing through. The best risk will be to the north and west, but anyone is fair game for a brief shower or sprinkle. By no means a washout!It'll be another mild night with lows only falling into the 60s. As a cold front approaches, another round of scattered showers is possible late this evening into early Monday morning. By sunrise tomorrow, much of the activity will be shifting off to the east, and we'll see clearing skies through the morning.Despite the frontal passage, the cooler air will lag a bit behind it, so we should squeeze out one more day in the 70s, especially around the city and points south and east. Overall, Monday shapes up to be beautiful!Temps fall back into the 40s Monday night and by Tuesday, it's much cooler. Highs will be in the 50s ... pretty close to the norm for early November.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Breezy & mild, drying out Saturday

This morning's early morning rain is out of here and we'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of today.Temps will remain mild with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. But that all changes tonight.It'll be much cooler overnight with temps falling into the 40s. A few showers are likely overnight into the first half of Sunday.Skies brighten a bit again by Sunday afternoon and temps will struggle to get into the low 50s, up to 20 degrees colder than today. By Monday morning, wind chills will be in the 20s for many as our coldest air of the season settles in.Have a great weekend!
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Central US, Might Soak Until Tuesday

As a rather abrupt change from the record cold earlier this week, soaking rain and severe thunderstorms are anticipated this weekend in some of the Central US's drought-stricken regions. In some of the same central and northern Plains regions that have recently experienced record-breaking low temperatures for mid-October in the...
KANSAS STATE

