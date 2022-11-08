Read full article on original website
WDTN
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
WDTN
Colder and Weekend Snowflakes
Behind a cold front, temperatures will drop down into the 30s overnight. Saturday will be much colder with highs only getting up near 40 degrees, and a few snow showers will develop. Little if any accumulation is expected. TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 35. SATURDAY: Mostly...
WBBJ
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
WDSU
A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms
As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
Weekend weather: Texas to see thunderstorms, possible tornadoes; moderate temperatures in Northeast, Plains
While pleasant weather is forecast for much of the country heading into the weekend, a system moving over the low Plains will bring thunderstorms to Texas.
Sunny skies Wednesday, Thursday; clouds move in for weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday, but clouds return with warmer temperatures this weekend.
Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
First Alert Forecast: Warm, showers possible
Our warm stretch continues today with temps once again climbing into the 70s this afternoon.More clouds will be in the picture, along with the chance of some showers passing through. The best risk will be to the north and west, but anyone is fair game for a brief shower or sprinkle. By no means a washout!It'll be another mild night with lows only falling into the 60s. As a cold front approaches, another round of scattered showers is possible late this evening into early Monday morning. By sunrise tomorrow, much of the activity will be shifting off to the east, and we'll see clearing skies through the morning.Despite the frontal passage, the cooler air will lag a bit behind it, so we should squeeze out one more day in the 70s, especially around the city and points south and east. Overall, Monday shapes up to be beautiful!Temps fall back into the 40s Monday night and by Tuesday, it's much cooler. Highs will be in the 50s ... pretty close to the norm for early November.
iheart.com
Blizzard Conditions Expected As Major Winter Storm Blows Across Central US
Americans across the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains can expect dangerous weather this weekend and early next week as masses of warm and cold air collide over the middle of the country, forming severe storms that could impact millions of people. The storms are forecast to bring blizzard-like conditions...
First Alert Weather: Breezy & mild, drying out Saturday
This morning's early morning rain is out of here and we'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of today.Temps will remain mild with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. But that all changes tonight.It'll be much cooler overnight with temps falling into the 40s. A few showers are likely overnight into the first half of Sunday.Skies brighten a bit again by Sunday afternoon and temps will struggle to get into the low 50s, up to 20 degrees colder than today. By Monday morning, wind chills will be in the 20s for many as our coldest air of the season settles in.Have a great weekend!
Northwest to be socked with snow, rain as Plains sees thunderstorms
Severe weather is forecast across the Plains through Friday, bringing the possibility of hail, heavy rain and tornadoes. Meanwhile, the Northwest will see snow.
Cold Front to Bring Snow, Subfreezing Temps to Southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "snow will be common across the area" tonight into Thursday as a cold front passes through. "We're not looking at a lot of snow, but the timing of the snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning could create some travel impacts to many areas," the NWS said.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Central US, Might Soak Until Tuesday
As a rather abrupt change from the record cold earlier this week, soaking rain and severe thunderstorms are anticipated this weekend in some of the Central US's drought-stricken regions. In some of the same central and northern Plains regions that have recently experienced record-breaking low temperatures for mid-October in the...
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
Cold front sweeps across the US as remnants of Nicole bring rain up the East Coast
Tropical Depression Nicole moves up the Atlantic seaboard while cold temperatures become widespread across the central US. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
natureworldnews.com
Wet Weather and Cooler Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest to Continue Until November
Wet weather and cooler temperatures will continue to impact the Pacific Northwest of the United States until November, according to meteorologists. The weather events are fueled by a so-called "storm train," which has been hovering over the region for several days already, halting the unusually warm and dry onset of the fall season.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
Rain and snow for Pacific Northwest as Lisa continues to strengthen
Wild day for weather as record warm temperatures remain in the Upper Midwest, rain and snow slam the West, and Lisa continues to strengthen. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
