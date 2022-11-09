Read full article on original website
You've worked a full week, and now you're about to set off on a several-hour journey to enjoy a long weekend away from home. A few hours in and even truck stop coffee isn't working for you. So, is it legal to sleep in your car in Missouri and Illinois?
Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is hoping to claim what's considered a safe GOP seat as his party fights for control of the U.S. Senate. Schmitt, 47, and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, 65, are vying for the Senate seat occupied for the past 12 years by Republican Roy Blunt, who announced in March 2021 he would not seek a third term — ending a half-century career in politics.
Balance in Senate chamber remains at 49-49, with eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Donald Trump’s endless grievances and a bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him have fuelled dozens of Republican campaigns across the US, from local-level races to elections for governor and US Senate seats.At least 145 Republicans who rejected the 2020 outcome have won their races in midterm elections for the House of Representatives, eclipsing the 139 House Republicans who objected to the counting of electoral votes in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.But among the 94 races for statewide offices this year, only 14 candidates who have amplified...
You can't miss it when traveling from Illinois to Missouri. You can see it from the highway. You can see it from the Mississippi. I even got several great shots of it from the train. I'm talking about one of Missouri's iconic symbols and one of America's signature structures. The Gateway Arch. Which has landed on a list at Ranker.com as one of The Most Overrated Tourist Attractions In 43 States.
