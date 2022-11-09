Read full article on original website
Related
Kerrang
The Regrettes share three new songs as part of Further Joy deluxe edition
It’s been a huge year for The Regrettes, and the band are celebrating all things Further Joy with the release of three brand-new songs. The tracks – Dummy, Shapeshifter and Answer – are out now on the deluxe edition of their latest album, with the band teasing that, “These are some really special songs that we’ve been so excited to share with you.”
Kerrang
Heriot unleash “mind-bending” Profound Morality remix with Dislover
Heriot have shared an out-there new remix of Profound Morality with producer Dislover. The title-track from this year’s brilliant EP, this new version is atmospheric, creative and incredibly unsettling, with the band enthusing that they’re “very fond of the idea of seeing other artists reimagining and interpreting our music. Remixes are a wonderful way of hearing a song in a new light.
Kerrang
Pierce The Veil announce first new album in six years, The Jaws Of Life
Pierce The Veil have announced details of their brand-new album The Jaws Of Life. The follow-up to 2016’s Misadventures is due out on February 10 via Fearless, with new single Emergency Contact available now – watch the video below. Of the track, frontman Vic Fuentes shares: “There’s so...
Kerrang
Void Of Vision drop surprise new EP, CHRONICLES III: UNDERWORLD
Following last month’s killer single HELL HELL HELL, heavy Melbourne crew Void Of Vision have just dropped a surprise EP, CHRONICLES III: UNDERWORLD. The three-track record includes HELL… plus the songs NEUE SICHT and next single ASMR. Of that latter song, frontman Jack Bergin reveals: “This track out of everything was funnily enough the first song we wrote for the whole CHRONICLES series during the pandemic and a piece of work we kept left aside to save for the final chapter. I’m fairly sure the vocal demo was the first thing I tracked on my laptop for this whole project.
Kerrang
jxdn kicks off next era with new single, Sober
In the midst of some exclusive U.S. club shows, jxdn has unveiled his brand-new single, Sober. “I want to have fun,” he says. “No rules. I want to remind people how empowering music can make you feel. “This is the beginning of a new era for myself. This...
Kerrang
“I’m honestly really terrified”: These Gen Z listeners aren’t sure about Slipknot
Slipknot are one of the biggest and best bands in our world, but depending on how young you were when you first heard them, chances are it might have taken you a second to warm up to their masks and music. That’s certainly the case here with these five Gen Z listeners, who have been played some of the Iowa metal titans’ biggest singles for the first time ever for a new React video.
Kerrang
Listen to Honey Revenge’s relatable new single, Rerun
Honey Revenge have shared a catchy and relatable new single, Rerun. A very timeless release, the duo – guitarist Donovan Lloyd and vocalist Devin Papadol – explain of the song: “We’ve all struggled with things not going the way we planned. It’s not easy to bounce back from being let down.
Kerrang
Deafheaven to play Sunbather in full at ArcTanGent 2023
Just over a week on from their ‘greatest hits’ announcement for 2023, ArcTanGent have unveiled a whopping 50-plus bands for next year’s line-up. Notable names on this incredible wave of artists is Deafheaven playing Sunbather in full as a UK festival exclusive, plus the likes of The Fall Of Troy, Cave In, Igorrr, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Elder, Russian Circles and Svalbard.
Slap Survivor Chris Rock To Make History As First Comedian To Perform Live On Netflix
Netflix announces Chris Rock's upcoming comedy special that will mark the first time a comedian has performed live on the popular streamer
"Piano Man," "Dirty Diana," And 14 More Songs That Have Some Pretty Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Stories
In July 1988, Michael Jackson allegedly decided to remove the song "Dirty Diana" from his setlist out of respect for Princess Diana, who would be attending the show. In a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters, Jackson said that when he met Diana before the show, she asked him if he was going to play the song. He told her that he cut it from the setlist out of respect for her, but she told him that she loved the song and wanted to hear him perform it.
Kerrang
Enter Shikari and Cody Frost announce new collab, Bull
Enter Shikari have been popping up all over the place of late – from teaming up with WARGASM for The Void Stares Back in August, to frontman Rou Reynolds joining You Me At Six on September single No Future? Yeah Right. Now, the band have joined forces with breakout...
17 Petty And Unhinged Neighbors That Are Absolutely The Sole Source Of Their Neighborhood Drama
I genuinely cannot imagine unironically sending someone a letter that starts with, "CONGRATULATIONS! You mowed."
Kerrang
Bad Omens announce two New York livestreams
Bad Omens will be winding down their current A Tour Of The Concrete Jungle in the U.S. with two livestream events from New York next month. The band’s sold-out dates at Irving Plaza on December 11 and 12 will be streaming via Veeps, and will also feature sets from Thousand Below, Make Them Suffer and Dayseeker.
Comments / 0