Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida coast, Gov. DeSantis wins re-election and Hillsborough residents vote down transportation tax

Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Ron DeSantis Made the Red Wave a Reality in Florida, But it Doesn't Matter
Why DeSantis is unlikely to replicate this with the rest of America. Ron DeSantis absolutely crushed it in Florida in his bid to be reelected as Governor. In fact, he won by almost 20% points over his opponent Charlie Crist. A landslide.
‘Complete Bloodbath’: What Just Happened in Florida?
The Republicans’ promised red wave may have been a ripple nationally, but in Florida, Tuesday’s election was a tsunami. Republicans swept statewide offices for the first time in almost 150 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor by more than 1.5 million votes and nearly 20 points, just four years after narrowly winning the governorship by 33,000 votes. Sen. Marco Rubio defeated Rep. Val Demings, running only slightly behind DeSantis, in a state where the last Senate race in 2018 was decided by just over 10,000 votes.
fscsouthern.com
Polk County experiences Republican shift with Florida
In the Eleanor Searle Drawing Room, students from FSC’s political science department followed national polling and offered close analysis on the results of the high-stakes Nov. 8 midterm elections. The results of the elections will influence the political majorities of U.S. Congress. While control of the U.S. Senate is...
fox13news.com
Republican Jay Collins eager to get to work after defeating longtime state senator Janet Cruz
TAMPA, Fla. - Political newcomer, Republican Jay Collins just pulled off a significant victory, defeating popular incumbent Democratic State Senator Janet Cruz, who's been in state politics for more than a decade. "Where I came from as a Green Beret you don’t do things because they’re easy, you do them...
10NEWS
Election results: See latest vote counts for Tampa Bay-area congressional races
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist for governor isn't the only hot race to watch in Florida's midterm elections. Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own. Florida U.S. House District 13 includes the majority of Pinellas...
Bay News 9
Wilbur-by-the-Sea residents react to Hurricane Nicole damage
Following Hurricane Ian, many in Volusia County did not have the time needed to strengthen and shore up their homes for Nicole. Hurricane Nicole dumped rain, and brought severe storm surge to Florida's coast. Several homes were severely damaged. Residents are beginning to pick up the pieces. Since the mandatory...
Bay News 9
Nicole brought heavy rainfall to Tampa Bay, Nicole caused headaches at Tampa airport and Rays decline $13M option on OF Kevin Kiermaier
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Scattered showers will be off and on today with some breaks of sun. Highs top off in the low 80s. Check your hour-by-hour forecast here | Share your weather photos. Around Tampa Bay. 1. Nicole brought heavy rainfall, strong...
fox13news.com
Risk of beach erosion seen on Florida's east coast after Nicole exists in Tampa Bay area, engineers say
TAMPA, Fla. - Homes that were once beachfront property collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in the wake of Hurricane Nicole's landfall on Florida's east coast. That same risk of beach erosion also exists in the Tampa Bay area. The beach is more than sand and surf. Engineers and geologists said...
Nicole leaves thousands without power across Tampa Bay
Yesterday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said 16,000 linemen would be available to help restore power.
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Nicole brings storm surge flooding to Brevard, Volusia counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical storm shortly after making Florida landfall. Read live updates below:. Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update as Tropical Storm Nicole moves through Florida on Thursday. DeSantis is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. from State Emergency Operations...
See Palm Beach County power outage map as Hurricane Nicole impacts Florida
Power outages are expected across parts of Florida's east coast as Hurricane Nicole moves into the area. As of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Power and Light reported the following number of households without electricity: Palm Beach County: 3,330 or about 0.4% of the power company’s total customer count of 767,390 ...
DeSantis expands State of Emergency to entire Bay area
Governor Ron DeSantis expanded the State of Emergency to 11 additional counties including two in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday.
Charlie Crist, Janet Cruz among election losses for Tampa Bay Democrats
There have been a few bright spots.
cltampa.com
Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa
In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
cw34.com
President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida early Wednesday morning, ordering Federal assistance ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The declaration includes Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian...
DeSantis vs Crist: Live Florida governor election results
The polls are closed and the numbers are rolling in, yet one of the biggest questions of the night remains unanswered — who won the gubernatorial race?
floridapolitics.com
Lindsay Cross victorious against Audrey Henson, elected to HD 60
The St. Petersburg-based district holds a Democratic advantage of more than 8,000 voters. Lindsay Cross has won election to House District 60, defeating opponent Audrey Henson and keeping the seat blue. Cross took the seat with 54% of the vote, while Henson grabbed 46%, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor...
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
Lynn concedes to Luna for Florida’s 13th Congressional District
Tampa Bay voters cast their ballots Tuesday to pick their candidates for several state and federal offices, including Florida's congressional representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Comments / 0