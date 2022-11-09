ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida coast, Gov. DeSantis wins re-election and Hillsborough residents vote down transportation tax

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 3 days ago
Vice

‘Complete Bloodbath’: What Just Happened in Florida?

The Republicans’ promised red wave may have been a ripple nationally, but in Florida, Tuesday’s election was a tsunami. Republicans swept statewide offices for the first time in almost 150 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor by more than 1.5 million votes and nearly 20 points, just four years after narrowly winning the governorship by 33,000 votes. Sen. Marco Rubio defeated Rep. Val Demings, running only slightly behind DeSantis, in a state where the last Senate race in 2018 was decided by just over 10,000 votes.
FLORIDA STATE
fscsouthern.com

Polk County experiences Republican shift with Florida

In the Eleanor Searle Drawing Room, students from FSC’s political science department followed national polling and offered close analysis on the results of the high-stakes Nov. 8 midterm elections. The results of the elections will influence the political majorities of U.S. Congress. While control of the U.S. Senate is...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Wilbur-by-the-Sea residents react to Hurricane Nicole damage

Following Hurricane Ian, many in Volusia County did not have the time needed to strengthen and shore up their homes for Nicole. Hurricane Nicole dumped rain, and brought severe storm surge to Florida's coast. Several homes were severely damaged. Residents are beginning to pick up the pieces. Since the mandatory...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa

In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida early Wednesday morning, ordering Federal assistance ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The declaration includes Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Lindsay Cross victorious against Audrey Henson, elected to HD 60

The St. Petersburg-based district holds a Democratic advantage of more than 8,000 voters. Lindsay Cross has won election to House District 60, defeating opponent Audrey Henson and keeping the seat blue. Cross took the seat with 54% of the vote, while Henson grabbed 46%, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

