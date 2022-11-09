Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Re-elected Rader ready to tackle issues
Rep. Jack Rader, a Republican from Jackson Township, has secured a fifth term in the state House of Representatives, according to unofficial general election results. Rader tallied 12,207 votes, besting Democrat Hope Christman, who had 4,919 votes, and Libertarian Autumn Pangia, who totaled 1,131, with 99% of the vote counted.
Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level elections
Donald Trump’s endless grievances and a bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him have fuelled dozens of Republican campaigns across the US, from local-level races to elections for governor and US Senate seats.At least 145 Republicans who rejected the 2020 outcome have won their races in midterm elections for the House of Representatives, eclipsing the 139 House Republicans who objected to the counting of electoral votes in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.But among the 94 races for statewide offices this year, only 14 candidates who have amplified...
Times News
Fetterman beats Oz in Pa. Senate race
WASHINGTON (AP) - In a major win Wednesday for Democrats, John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, flipping a highly competitive Senate seat and sustaining the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the upper chamber. Fetterman had faced questions about his fitness for office after suffering a...
Times News
Opinion: No. Lehigh municipal plan is one to emulate
Intermunicipal cooperation is a goal many statewide planners have been supporting for decades. They see it as a way forward for smaller communities which have limited resources and are being pressed by rising costs, static or declining population and a shrinking tax base. This is one prime reason why townships...
Times News
National Guard recognizes Commonwealth Charter
Commonwealth Charter Academy, the largest K through 12 public cyber charter school in Pennsylvania, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary of online educational excellence, was recently named a 2022 High School of the Year by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations. “CCA is humbled to be recognized by the Pennsylvania National...
Comments / 0