Daria Parham is the Indianapolis Public Schools district’s 2023 principal of the year. She was awarded the honor during her seventh year as principal of Paul Miller School 114, an elementary school on the Near Southeast side. Next year she could lead even more students. This fall IPS announced a plan that could potentially close and merge some buildings this spring – including the merger of School 114 with Frederick Douglass SUPER School 19. Now the district's principal of the year could be in charge of bringing the two school communities together.

3 DAYS AGO