ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

Musk's First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote Work - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Elon Musk in his first email to Twitter employees said remote work would no longer be allowed and that they would be expected in office for at least 40 hours per week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Musk, who completed his $44 billion deal for the popular social media...

Comments / 0

Community Policy