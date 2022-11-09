Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead cast tease "super sad" final episode
The Walking Dead's final episode will be a teary affair, if the show's cast is to be believed. The AMC series is gearing up for its big finale later this month, wrapping up the show after 12 years on air. While we don't know what is in store, some of...
digitalspy.com
Law & Order: SVU star reacts to record-breaking role on the show
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has opened up about his thoughts on his record breaking tenure on the show. The actor, who plays Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, has earned the title of longest running male actor in a TV series for his role on the show. He...
digitalspy.com
The Crown's Dominic West reveals he was "utterly intimidated" by Elizabeth Debicki's Diana
The Crown returned for its long awaited and highly anticipated fifth season on Wednesday (November 9) with Dominic West taking on the mantle of Prince Charles from Josh O’Connor and Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana, following on from Emma Corrin. And now, Dominic West has revealed what it was...
digitalspy.com
Should Ravi leave EastEnders?
Is it just me, or does anyone else not like Ravi? I can't stand him, terrible actor/character. He is awful. Anyone else think that he should leave? or am I the only one?. Great actor, fascinating character and for me he has brought the Panesars to life. I hope he sticks around a long time!
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Jessie Elland responds to Chloe and Kerry twist
Emmerdale star Jessie Elland, who plays Chloe Harris, has opened up about the big Chloe and Kerry twist on the soap. In case you missed it, it has been confirmed on the show that Kerry Wyatt is Chloe’s mother. And now, in an interview with Inside Soap, Elland has...
digitalspy.com
John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Watch the emotional advert
A sure sign that Christmas is here, John Lewis has dropped their new advert for 2022 named 'The Beginner'. This year's song that has got the John Lewis treatment is the Blink-182 classic 'All The Small Things' sung by US artist Mike Geier. Related: All the best Christmas adverts of...
digitalspy.com
The Crown season 5 seriously mishandles Princess Diana's car moment
The Crown season five was always going to have a Princess Diana problem. While much of the anticipation surrounding the new series has focused on seeing the well-documented and highly public marriage breakdown between the Waleses, this thread of storytelling has also brought about a series of challenges for the historical drama.
digitalspy.com
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives first look at Rina Sawayama's debut movie role
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives fans a first look at popstar Rina Sawayama in her debut movie role. The Japanese-British singer stars in the fourth John Wick instalment as Akira, and she can be seen in one of the trailer's many fight sequences wielding a sword against a masked assailant.
digitalspy.com
Batman legend Kevin Conroy tragically passes away at the age of 66
Kevin Conroy, the legend behind the voice of Batman in many animated features over the years, has passed away at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Conroy, who was arguably the most beloved voice of the character in its animated history, shot to fame when he first voiced the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
digitalspy.com
Carnival Row season 2 return date confirmed by Prime Video
Prime Video's steampunk fantasy series Carnival Row will return for its second and final season early next year. Alongside a teaser trailer, which shows Orlando Bloom's Rycroft Philostrate and Cara Delevingne's Vignette Stonemoss enjoying a kiss within the safety of her fairy wings, an official premiere date of February 17 has been confirmed.
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs shock twist ahead of semi-final
RuPaul was back judging Drag Race UK this week – and brought plenty of drama with her. Following an over-the-top acting challenge, The Squirrel Games, it was Jonbers Blonder and Black Peppa who found themselves in the bottom two. Following an energetic lip-sync to 'Some Kinda Rush' by Booty...
digitalspy.com
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- THE FINAL
Thanks to all who voted in the fifth and final heat. Your votes meant that the two storylines going through to the final from that heat were Stacey's Bipolar (Eastenders) and The Ken/Deirdre/Mike Love Triangle (Coronation Street) It's now the final and the two highest voted storylines from each of...
Elizabeth Hurley Responded To Matthew Perry's Memoir And Said He Was A "Nightmare" To Work With
Elizabeth didn't have the best time working with the Friends star on the 2002 film — but that doesn't mean she doesn't like him.
digitalspy.com
Eastenders - Sam's Ex Don
So has he gone now? what was the point of him, arriving cooking in Kat's kitchen, that stupid thing with the ring and the proposal - what was the point of the whole thing. His scenes were painful to watch, I was cheering Kat on to actually hit him with the bat within about 10 seconds because he was that annoying.
digitalspy.com
Black Panther Wakanda Forever star teases Secret Invasion is unlike anything Marvel has done before
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Martin Freeman has teased that Secret Invasion is unlike anything Marvel has done before. The highly anticipated Disney+ series is set to air in 2023, starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos – characters who first met in 2019's Captain Marvel.
digitalspy.com
Love Island and Hollyoaks stars join Celebs Go Dating as return date is revealed
Celebs Go Dating is finally returning to our screens with eight new celebrity singles looking for love. The show confirmed it'll be back with its eleventh series on Monday, November 28 at 10pm, sharing the news on Twitter alongside a photo of all the famous faces taking part in the new episodes.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders exit confirmed after Thursday's episode (Spoilers)
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41924384/eastenders-spoilers-kheerat-panesar-exit/. Pretty shocked, is this the start of the end? Can't see Nish saying long. Is this true I hope not I like him. Posts: 15,197. Forum Member. ✭✭. 10/11/22 - 20:07 #5. Can’t say I’m too sad about this. The show was pushing him a lot as a leading...
digitalspy.com
EE: After the dire Don Zorro and Ranveer stories, is the Clenshaw honeymoon period over?
After watching this weeks terribly written episodes, I'm worried about the next lot of stories. CC brought back the community feel and some initially juicy stories, but it's just become a convoluted mess of a soap again!. The soap is meant to be semi-realistic, but I don't buy anything to...
digitalspy.com
2023 Series confirmed with 18 candidates
BBC have conformed the return of the apprentice with 18 Candidates this time. The BBC’s award-winning business show, The Apprentice, will return to our screens for a 17th series in 2023. With more candidates and tasks overseas, as well as in the UK, this series is set to be bigger and better than ever.
digitalspy.com
10 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty is finally back on screens next weekend, following five long weeks off air. The BBC medical drama went on an unannounced break in early October, but will pick up where it left off when it returns on Saturday, November 19. Next weekend's episode will see Stevie...
Comments / 0