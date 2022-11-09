ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Walking Dead cast tease "super sad" final episode

The Walking Dead's final episode will be a teary affair, if the show's cast is to be believed. The AMC series is gearing up for its big finale later this month, wrapping up the show after 12 years on air. While we don't know what is in store, some of...
Law & Order: SVU star reacts to record-breaking role on the show

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has opened up about his thoughts on his record breaking tenure on the show. The actor, who plays Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, has earned the title of longest running male actor in a TV series for his role on the show. He...
Should Ravi leave EastEnders?

Is it just me, or does anyone else not like Ravi? I can't stand him, terrible actor/character. He is awful. Anyone else think that he should leave? or am I the only one?. Great actor, fascinating character and for me he has brought the Panesars to life. I hope he sticks around a long time!
Emmerdale star Jessie Elland responds to Chloe and Kerry twist

Emmerdale star Jessie Elland, who plays Chloe Harris, has opened up about the big Chloe and Kerry twist on the soap. In case you missed it, it has been confirmed on the show that Kerry Wyatt is Chloe’s mother. And now, in an interview with Inside Soap, Elland has...
John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Watch the emotional advert

A sure sign that Christmas is here, John Lewis has dropped their new advert for 2022 named 'The Beginner'. This year's song that has got the John Lewis treatment is the Blink-182 classic 'All The Small Things' sung by US artist Mike Geier. Related: All the best Christmas adverts of...
The Crown season 5 seriously mishandles Princess Diana's car moment

The Crown season five was always going to have a Princess Diana problem. While much of the anticipation surrounding the new series has focused on seeing the well-documented and highly public marriage breakdown between the Waleses, this thread of storytelling has also brought about a series of challenges for the historical drama.
Batman legend Kevin Conroy tragically passes away at the age of 66

Kevin Conroy, the legend behind the voice of Batman in many animated features over the years, has passed away at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Conroy, who was arguably the most beloved voice of the character in its animated history, shot to fame when he first voiced the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
Carnival Row season 2 return date confirmed by Prime Video

Prime Video's steampunk fantasy series Carnival Row will return for its second and final season early next year. Alongside a teaser trailer, which shows Orlando Bloom's Rycroft Philostrate and Cara Delevingne's Vignette Stonemoss enjoying a kiss within the safety of her fairy wings, an official premiere date of February 17 has been confirmed.
RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs shock twist ahead of semi-final

RuPaul was back judging Drag Race UK this week – and brought plenty of drama with her. Following an over-the-top acting challenge, The Squirrel Games, it was Jonbers Blonder and Black Peppa who found themselves in the bottom two. Following an energetic lip-sync to 'Some Kinda Rush' by Booty...
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- THE FINAL

Thanks to all who voted in the fifth and final heat. Your votes meant that the two storylines going through to the final from that heat were Stacey's Bipolar (Eastenders) and The Ken/Deirdre/Mike Love Triangle (Coronation Street) It's now the final and the two highest voted storylines from each of...
Eastenders - Sam's Ex Don

So has he gone now? what was the point of him, arriving cooking in Kat's kitchen, that stupid thing with the ring and the proposal - what was the point of the whole thing. His scenes were painful to watch, I was cheering Kat on to actually hit him with the bat within about 10 seconds because he was that annoying.
Love Island and Hollyoaks stars join Celebs Go Dating as return date is revealed

Celebs Go Dating is finally returning to our screens with eight new celebrity singles looking for love. The show confirmed it'll be back with its eleventh series on Monday, November 28 at 10pm, sharing the news on Twitter alongside a photo of all the famous faces taking part in the new episodes.
EastEnders exit confirmed after Thursday's episode (Spoilers)

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41924384/eastenders-spoilers-kheerat-panesar-exit/. Pretty shocked, is this the start of the end? Can't see Nish saying long. Is this true I hope not I like him. Posts: 15,197. Forum Member. ✭✭. 10/11/22 - 20:07 #5. Can’t say I’m too sad about this. The show was pushing him a lot as a leading...
2023 Series confirmed with 18 candidates

BBC have conformed the return of the apprentice with 18 Candidates this time. The BBC’s award-winning business show, The Apprentice, will return to our screens for a 17th series in 2023. With more candidates and tasks overseas, as well as in the UK, this series is set to be bigger and better than ever.
10 huge Casualty spoilers for next week

Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty is finally back on screens next weekend, following five long weeks off air. The BBC medical drama went on an unannounced break in early October, but will pick up where it left off when it returns on Saturday, November 19. Next weekend's episode will see Stevie...

