Texarkana, AR

arkadelphian.com

Albemarle Corp. invests up to $540M in Arkansas facility expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Albemarle Corporation, a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today planned investments of up to $540 million to expand and modernize two bromine facilities in Magnolia, designed to meet growing demand for fire safety and specialty products in several industries, including technology, safety, transportation, and green energy. The planned investments have begun and will continue through 2027.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas has "very high" rate of flu

Arkansas had a “very high” rate of flu for the 44th week of the year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The department produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S.
ARKANSAS STATE
texarkanafyi.com

Happening In Texarkana the Weekend of November 11 & 12

It is another big weekend in Texarkana and we are hoping that you can help make parts of it even BIGGER! November 11 is Veterans Day, our Texarkana Veterans Day Parade is Saturday, November 12 at 11:00 am. Spread the word, we would love to see support for those that served… and what a weekend for live music!
TEXARKANA, AR
talkbusiness.net

MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 8

South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 8, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. N&W Tech Work LLC, Noah Waller, 571 Old El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 10/31/22. Union. Johnson Welding Service LLC, Sean David Johnson, 178 Allison Road, El Dorado filed 10/31/22.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, November 9, 2022: What has gotten into people?

We’ve not seen anyone else tie these two incidents together. We will. So back in September, Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Beef and a 1992 SAU graduate, got busted in Fayetteville for a parking garage rage incident. He was alleged to have broken a windshield and bitten the nose of another driver. Ramsey joined Tyson Foods shortly after graduating from SAU but in late 2021, went to work for Beyond Beef. Beyond Beef uses bean and pea protein to resemble the form and favor of food products such as ground beef, sausage and chicken. Fast forward to early Sunday. John R. Tyson, chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass when a young woman arrived at her home in Fayetteville and found Tyson – a man she didn’t know -- asleep in her bed. Tyson, 31, son of Tyson’s board chair and great-grandson of the company founder, issued a statement that said he was embarrassed by his personal conduct. “I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others,” he said. One wonders how the manager of a Tyson Foods chicken plant would react if a de-boner arrived for work drunk on Monday morning, and then passed out in the break room. You can be sure that question was being asked at Tyson facilities around the country earlier this week. What are they eating and drinking on Saturday nights up there in Fayetteville?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

State reopens bidding for 1,000-bed penitentiary -- South Central Arkansas was in contention during last round

The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday, soliciting submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for a new prison. The prospective maximum-security facility would house approximately 1,000 inmates within the Division of Correction. Columbia and Ouachita counties were in...
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

Vehicle strikes school bus in Atlanta

A red sedan struck the bus on Highway 59 in Atlanta in front of the Texas T Body Shop. The sedan’s front end completely crumpled from the impact. No injuries have been reported. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are reminding motorists that, with modern gun season opening tomorrow,...
ATLANTA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Daingerfield teacher suspended for ‘unprofessional conduct’

DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Daingerfield Lone Star ISD announced on Facebook Friday that a DLSISD teacher has been suspended after being reported by a student for unprofessional conduct. The teacher resigned after officials conducted an internal investigation into the reports, according to DLSISD. They added that the matter was the subject of much discussion on […]
DAINGERFIELD, TX
KTRE

Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.
ASHDOWN, AR
KTBS

Teen fatally shoots another teen in Atlanta, Texas

ATLANTA, Texas – An Atlanta, Texas teen is facing a manslaughter charge after fatally shooting another teen in Atlanta, Texas, police said. Atlanta police officers were dispatched around 5 p.m. Monday to a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. They found Brandon Sprayberry, 18, lying in the yard with a fatal gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Free turkeys Nov. 20

PRESCOTT – City Park will be the place to be on Nov. 20 as 400 turkeys will be given away, starting at 1 p.m. Chester and Loretta Fort are donating the 400 turkeys to the first 400 who show up. There are no requirements, just show up and get a turkey for Thanksgiving.
PRESCOTT, AR
ktalnews.com

This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
TEXARKANA, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Hope, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

HOPE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Leroy Martin wins Columbia County sheriff's race by 2-to-1 margin

Columbia County voters on Tuesday promoted investigator Leroy Martin to the post of sheriff, succeeding retiring Mike Loe. Martin, running as an independent, defeated County Judge Denny Foster, a Republican, 4,013 (66.59 percent) to 2,013 (33.41 percent). Foster previously served as county sheriff when he was appointed by the Quorum...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
txktoday.com

SIM Cards, Cigarettes & Candy Among FCI Inmate’s Contraband

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who was caught with a large cache of prohibited items stowed in his cell at the Texarkana Federal Correctional Institution in April has pleaded guilty to possessing contraband in prison. Jose Salvador Maldonado, 50, faces up to a year in federal prison on each of the...
TEXARKANA, TX

