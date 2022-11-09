ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock

It is officially soup season, and to celebrate this glorious occasion, I thought it would be an ideal time to go over 10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock. But first, some ground rules. All soups mentioned below must be from Little Rock restaurants, not Little Rock area restaurants. Apologies in advance to places that call home to the likes of North Little Rock, Benton, and Conway. Second, no national chains. Third, also check the menu for soups. Some are specials, others are seasonal. Fourth, well, there is no fourth. Let’s get to it.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Power 95.9

Worth the Drive to See 4 Million Dazzling Holiday Lights

One of my favorite places to visit this time of the year is Garvan Woodland Gardens "Holiday Lights" in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Garvan Woodland Gardens is a beautiful botanical garden that will come to life beginning on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 4 million lights lighting the way over bridges, amazing lighted waterfalls, ponds, and Christmas displays at every turn.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KARK

At Luxe The Salon your hair is your crown

We talk with the BOSS lady of the salon world; Alysha J. Her salon has been voted the best in North Little Rock for four straight years. She shares a few secrets to success. “Imagine a world where endless creativity meets impeccable customer service, where professionalism partners with passionate stylists to create an unforgettable hair experience for all women who deserve and enjoy the finer things. Luxe The Salon, an upscale hair salon, is turning that vision into a reality. Located in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Luxe specializes in all weaving techniques, hair coloring, natural styles, protective styles, and more!”
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
territorysupply.com

The 7 Best Cabin Rentals Near Little Rock, Arkansas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Well, I declare! These cozy cabin rentals near Little Rock will have you feelin’ relaxed as all get out. Little Rock doubles as the Arkanas’...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Village of Rahling sells to Flake family for $6.6 million

The Village of Rahling Road, a multitenant commercial property at 25 and 27 Rahling Circle in Little Rock, changed hands recently for $6.6 million. The purchase price equals $185.21 per square foot. Jessica Flake Dearnley, the co-founder and CEO of Flake & Co. in Little Rock, announced the acquisition Wednesday...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point

We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

This Arkansas restaurant serves New Orleans-styled dishes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From the Big Easy to the Little Rock!. For over 14 years Maddie’s Place has been serving up Cajun cuisine with an Arkansas-spin. Nestled in Little Rock’s Riverdale community, Maddie’s is unassuming on the outside but packed with a vibrant and funky vibe on the inside.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

National Park College to host Native American Heritage Celebration

HOT SPRINGS — The National Park College (NPC) Cultural Diversity Awareness Club (CDAC) will host a Native American Heritage Celebration Tuesday, November 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Commons building. The event is part of the “We Belong” speaker series and will showcase Native American...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

How does a dry county become wet in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The day after an election there’s always winners and losers who may want to celebrate with an adult beverage or drown their sorrows. The trip to the store could vary in distance. How far of a drive to purchase alcohol depends on which county you live in.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

New development looks to highlight history of Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — More progress has been happening in Pine Bluff— and a new development slated for downtown will look to shine a light on a piece of history there. "You have to help a community learn its own history, even before you introduce that history to others," said Jimmy Cunningham with the Jefferson County National Heritage Trails Task Force.
PINE BLUFF, AR
talkbusiness.net

Colliers closes $16.5M sale of industrial/flex buildings in Little Rock

Colliers Arkansas announced the sale Tuesday (Nov. 8) of two industrial/flex buildings in Little Rock totaling 178,900 square feet. The nearly 15-acre property, known as Bowman Plaza I and II, traded for $16.5 million. The purchase price equals $92.23 per square foot. According to a news release, MCC Self Storage...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

