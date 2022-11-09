Read full article on original website
onlyinark.com
10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock
It is officially soup season, and to celebrate this glorious occasion, I thought it would be an ideal time to go over 10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock. But first, some ground rules. All soups mentioned below must be from Little Rock restaurants, not Little Rock area restaurants. Apologies in advance to places that call home to the likes of North Little Rock, Benton, and Conway. Second, no national chains. Third, also check the menu for soups. Some are specials, others are seasonal. Fourth, well, there is no fourth. Let’s get to it.
Worth the Drive to See 4 Million Dazzling Holiday Lights
One of my favorite places to visit this time of the year is Garvan Woodland Gardens "Holiday Lights" in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Garvan Woodland Gardens is a beautiful botanical garden that will come to life beginning on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 4 million lights lighting the way over bridges, amazing lighted waterfalls, ponds, and Christmas displays at every turn.
KARK
At Luxe The Salon your hair is your crown
We talk with the BOSS lady of the salon world; Alysha J. Her salon has been voted the best in North Little Rock for four straight years. She shares a few secrets to success. “Imagine a world where endless creativity meets impeccable customer service, where professionalism partners with passionate stylists to create an unforgettable hair experience for all women who deserve and enjoy the finer things. Luxe The Salon, an upscale hair salon, is turning that vision into a reality. Located in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Luxe specializes in all weaving techniques, hair coloring, natural styles, protective styles, and more!”
territorysupply.com
The 7 Best Cabin Rentals Near Little Rock, Arkansas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Well, I declare! These cozy cabin rentals near Little Rock will have you feelin’ relaxed as all get out. Little Rock doubles as the Arkanas’...
talkbusiness.net
Village of Rahling sells to Flake family for $6.6 million
The Village of Rahling Road, a multitenant commercial property at 25 and 27 Rahling Circle in Little Rock, changed hands recently for $6.6 million. The purchase price equals $185.21 per square foot. Jessica Flake Dearnley, the co-founder and CEO of Flake & Co. in Little Rock, announced the acquisition Wednesday...
5newsonline.com
Man places shed in an Arkansas cemetery, attempts living there
WRIGHTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Wrightsville neighborhood is upset after a man purchased plots in a local cemetery, but not for the reason you might expect— the man wanted to put his home there. Not only does he want to place his home in the middle of their cemetery,...
KARK
Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point
We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
This Arkansas restaurant serves New Orleans-styled dishes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From the Big Easy to the Little Rock!. For over 14 years Maddie’s Place has been serving up Cajun cuisine with an Arkansas-spin. Nestled in Little Rock’s Riverdale community, Maddie’s is unassuming on the outside but packed with a vibrant and funky vibe on the inside.
arkadelphian.com
National Park College to host Native American Heritage Celebration
HOT SPRINGS — The National Park College (NPC) Cultural Diversity Awareness Club (CDAC) will host a Native American Heritage Celebration Tuesday, November 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Commons building. The event is part of the “We Belong” speaker series and will showcase Native American...
How does a dry county become wet in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The day after an election there’s always winners and losers who may want to celebrate with an adult beverage or drown their sorrows. The trip to the store could vary in distance. How far of a drive to purchase alcohol depends on which county you live in.
The ‘Wall That Heals’ brings message of remembrance for Vietnam vets to Cabot
A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C - made to travel to cities throughout the United States so more people can see the Memorial without the burden of traveling.
UAMS studies: One-third of vaccinated in Arkansas received COVID-19 shots despite doubts
New data shows Arkansas residents are getting their COVID-19 shots despite doubts.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A chance for snow? Where flurries may fly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Snow in the forecast is not something unheard of in November; however, it has been a few years since that has been seen in central Arkansas. The last time it snowed in Little Rock in November was 2019. There will be two chances for snow...
Emergency services to be unaffected by weekend I-30 bridge closing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When driving, we've all tried to find ways to skip the detours to save time— but for MEMS first responders, that's not just the goal, it's part of their job. "The highway system is very important to us, it lets us access our emergencies...
New development looks to highlight history of Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — More progress has been happening in Pine Bluff— and a new development slated for downtown will look to shine a light on a piece of history there. "You have to help a community learn its own history, even before you introduce that history to others," said Jimmy Cunningham with the Jefferson County National Heritage Trails Task Force.
salineriverchronicle.com
Arkansas’s historic Toltec Mounds renamed Plum Bayou Mounds Archaeological State Park
(SCOTT, Ark.) – To better reflect the culture of the people who built the mounds, Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park has been renamed Plum Bayou Mounds Archeological State Park. Named for a nearby stream, the Plum Bayou culture has been identified by archeologists as the builders of the mounds.
talkbusiness.net
Colliers closes $16.5M sale of industrial/flex buildings in Little Rock
Colliers Arkansas announced the sale Tuesday (Nov. 8) of two industrial/flex buildings in Little Rock totaling 178,900 square feet. The nearly 15-acre property, known as Bowman Plaza I and II, traded for $16.5 million. The purchase price equals $92.23 per square foot. According to a news release, MCC Self Storage...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate-30 weekend lane closures and detours
If you're hitting the road on Interstate-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock this weekend, you may want to leave a little bit earlier to get where you need to go on time.
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
North Little Rock vehicle chase ends in downtown Little Rock
Police in North Little Rock said that a car chase that began at the foot of the Broadway bridge ended with a crash in downtown Little Rock.
