Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect strives for teamwork in office
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday night marked the night of firsts across Arkansas and in Region 8. Among them was Sonia Fonticiella being elected as the Prosecuting Attorney for the Second Judicial District in Arkansas. When it comes to what she hopes to bring to the position, Fonticiella said it...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders names transition team members
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during an October debate. The Republican governor-elect named her transition team on Thursday. (John Sykes/Arkansas Advocate) The post Sarah Huckabee Sanders names transition team members appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas governor-elect Sanders announces transition team
Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Governor-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced in a statement on Thursday. Crass is a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock. He will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members.
talkbusiness.net
Gov.-elect Sanders taps Kevin Crass to lead transition team
Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced Thursday (Nov. 10). Crass, a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock, will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members. “Kevin...
Asa Hutchinson: A Retrospective
William Asa Hutchinson II is in the twilight of his time serving as the 46th Governor of the State of Arkansas.
Kait 8
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
arkadelphian.com
After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?
Arkansans on Tuesday soundly rejected a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana, but advocates promise an improved proposal in 2024. The state was one of five in the U.S. voting on cannabis legalization, but only voters in Missouri and Maryland approved it, making them the 20th and 21st states where the drug is legal for adult use.
magnoliareporter.com
Former Magnolian Tim Griffin will become Arkansas attorney general
Tim Griffin, who has served the past eight years as lieutenant governor, was elected Tuesday as Arkansas’ new attorney general. The election of Griffin, a Magnolia High School graduate, was part of the Republican Party’s sweep of the state’s constitutional offices. With 85 percent of precincts reporting,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Legal marijuana was on the ballot in 5 states. Here's how they voted.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas firefighters heading to Kentucky blazes
South Arkansas wildland firefighters are part of an eight-man group that the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is dispatching to wildfires in Kentucky. The group left Forrest City on Thursday. Many areas in Kentucky have been experiencing elevated wildfire danger with 34 fires reported in a single day earlier this week.
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
What Silly Arkansas Thanksgiving Tradition Has Everyone Quacking?
With that fall feeling in the air, it finally feels like November and that means Thanksgiving. But what do ducks have to do with a Thanksgiving tradition in Arkansas?. When it comes to Thanksgiving traditions for me it's the family all getting together and of course, all of the awesome food that each family member brings for lunch. From my grandmother's totally homemade mac and cheese to the dressing to my father-in-law's smoked turkey, you better make sure you save room for seconds. Oh let's not talk about the desserts.
Arkansas Senate and House of Representatives election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans took to the polls to elect numerous positions in the Arkansas State Senate and House of Representatives. You can view all those results below.
$1,500 One-Time Bonus Check For Arkansas Teachers
American residents across several states are receiving checks from their local officials. Some Arkansas citizens will join that group. They will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500. In May, the governor approved the payment.
Arkansas statewide issues election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans were able to vote on four statewide issues on November 8, 2022. You can view those results below.
Arkansans reject two ballot issues, religious freedom to be decided
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the 2022 election cycle in Arkansas, much of the attention was placed on recreational marijuana, Issue 4 on this year's ballot. With the failure to pass recreational marijuana now confirmed for Arkansans on Tuesday night, here's how the three other amendments performed during the 2022 elections.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas college gets high remarks
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Northeast Arkansas college is being recognized for its dedication to bringing students a quality education. Lyon College was named the Best College in Arkansas by WalletHub for 2023. According to a news release, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. to help...
thv11.com
Chris Jones holds onto hope in Arkansas race for governor
Despite the AP calling Sarah Huckabee Sanders as Governor. Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones still holds on to hope in the race for Governor of Arkansas.
Nearly 50 people arrested in Arkansas for federal drug, gun crimes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On November 9, 2022, three federal operations led to 45 arrests following an investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock. Additionally, 80 individuals were indicted and charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges. Two FBI...
Ouachita County Assessor race ends with runoff
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Ouachita County Assessor race ends with a runoff between Stephanie Olds (R) and Tonya McKenzie (D).
Comments / 0