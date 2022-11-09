ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Kait 8

Prosecuting Attorney-elect strives for teamwork in office

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday night marked the night of firsts across Arkansas and in Region 8. Among them was Sonia Fonticiella being elected as the Prosecuting Attorney for the Second Judicial District in Arkansas. When it comes to what she hopes to bring to the position, Fonticiella said it...
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas governor-elect Sanders announces transition team

Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Governor-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced in a statement on Thursday. Crass is a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock. He will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members.
talkbusiness.net

Gov.-elect Sanders taps Kevin Crass to lead transition team

Kait 8

Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
arkadelphian.com

After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?

Arkansans on Tuesday soundly rejected a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana, but advocates promise an improved proposal in 2024. The state was one of five in the U.S. voting on cannabis legalization, but only voters in Missouri and Maryland approved it, making them the 20th and 21st states where the drug is legal for adult use.
magnoliareporter.com

Former Magnolian Tim Griffin will become Arkansas attorney general

Tim Griffin, who has served the past eight years as lieutenant governor, was elected Tuesday as Arkansas’ new attorney general. The election of Griffin, a Magnolia High School graduate, was part of the Republican Party’s sweep of the state’s constitutional offices. With 85 percent of precincts reporting,...
WXIA 11 Alive

Legal marijuana was on the ballot in 5 states. Here's how they voted.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters...
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas firefighters heading to Kentucky blazes

South Arkansas wildland firefighters are part of an eight-man group that the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is dispatching to wildfires in Kentucky. The group left Forrest City on Thursday. Many areas in Kentucky have been experiencing elevated wildfire danger with 34 fires reported in a single day earlier this week.
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Silly Arkansas Thanksgiving Tradition Has Everyone Quacking?

With that fall feeling in the air, it finally feels like November and that means Thanksgiving. But what do ducks have to do with a Thanksgiving tradition in Arkansas?. When it comes to Thanksgiving traditions for me it's the family all getting together and of course, all of the awesome food that each family member brings for lunch. From my grandmother's totally homemade mac and cheese to the dressing to my father-in-law's smoked turkey, you better make sure you save room for seconds. Oh let's not talk about the desserts.
THV11

Arkansans reject two ballot issues, religious freedom to be decided

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the 2022 election cycle in Arkansas, much of the attention was placed on recreational marijuana, Issue 4 on this year's ballot. With the failure to pass recreational marijuana now confirmed for Arkansans on Tuesday night, here's how the three other amendments performed during the 2022 elections.
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas college gets high remarks

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Northeast Arkansas college is being recognized for its dedication to bringing students a quality education. Lyon College was named the Best College in Arkansas by WalletHub for 2023. According to a news release, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. to help...
