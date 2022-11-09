Inflation Got You Down? Consider these Benefits

Open enrollment. It’s that time of the year when millions of Americans will select their benefits for the upcoming year. While clearly important, most workers often view this task as a chore. Voya research shows that 72% of benefit-eligible employees would prefer to service their car, visit the dentist or prepare for tax season instead of reviewing their annual enrollment benefits.

Rob Grubka

But with inflation at historically high levels and a potential recession looming, it’s clear that Americans are looking to stretch every hard-earned dollar. For example, recent industry data reveals more than one-third of Americans (36%) earning at least $250,000 annually say they are living paycheck-to-paycheck, underscoring how inflation is taking a bigger bite out of Americans’ budgets at all ends of the pay spectrum.

As a result, it’s important that all employees not hit the “easy button” and simply default to their benefit selections from last year during this fall’s open enrollment. Beyond core workplace benefits like medical, dental, and vision, most don’t realize how many other great resources are available to them directly from their employer that could help save them money in the long-term and spare them from dipping into savings, including their retirement fund. Below are a few voluntary and nontraditional workplace benefits to consider to help optimize every benefits dollar and address both your health and savings needs.

Hospital Indemnity Insurance

If you need to go to the hospital for a medical emergency, your health insurance plan will typically cover a good portion of your costs. But as many learned from personal experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, it doesn’t always cover all the out-of-pocket expenses. Hospital indemnity insurance can help with those out-of-pocket costs when you have a covered stay in the hospital — whether it’s an emergency or not.

For example, pregnancy is one of the most common reasons for hospitalization among non-elderly people. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation Analysis found the average cost of having a baby is nearly $18,900 for people with large employer group insurance plans, with out-of-pocket payments averaging roughly $2,850. Hospital indemnity insurance can help you with those out-of-pocket costs when you have a covered stay in the hospital, and according to an industry report from Eastbridge Consulting Group, generally the cost averages between $5 and $6 per week.

Critical Illness Insurance

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many employees started looking to their employers to help protect their health and financial well-being. For example, critical illness insurance — which pays a lump-sum benefit upon the diagnosis of a covered illness or condition like a heart attack, cancer, and stroke — has become increasingly popular. Industry research from Eastbridge Consulting Group shows that while only a third of U.S. employers (32%) currently offer critical illness insurance to their employees, of those not offering this voluntary benefit, more than two in 10 employers (22%) are planning to offer it in the future.

Interestingly, an increasing number of employers have also started adding COVID-19 to their list of infectious diseases covered as part of their critical illness insurance offering. Like other voluntary benefits, critical illness insurance can be used for out-of-pocket medical costs, as well as household expenses like rent, utilities, or a mortgage. In terms of affordability, a recent industry report from Eastbridge Consulting Group shows the employee cost of critical illness insurance averages $286 per year — that’s less than a dollar per day!

Group Life Insurance

During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans reflected on their own mortality. As a result, the number of life insurance policies sold during the first half of 2021 hit record levels not experienced since 1983, according to LIMRA’s Second Quarter U.S. Individual Life Insurance Sales Survey. While life insurance sales have since leveled off during the second half of 2022, this surge in interest did shine a spotlight on the value of life insurance.

Unfortunately, individuals with serious medical conditions may not qualify for individual life insurance or the cost of a policy may not be affordable. This is where group life insurance provided by your employer might be a benefit worth exploring during open enrollment. Since group life insurance is sponsored by your employer, it’s often a cost-effective way to help protect those who rely on your income. In some cases, it doesn’t require a medical exam for coverage. Additionally, employees can often take their group life insurance policy with them if they leave their employer. They just need to continue paying the insurer directly for the coverage.

How much life insurance coverage do you need? It’s a personal decision and one that needs to be based on who is dependent on your income as well as your family’s short and long-term spending needs. One general rule is that your death benefit should equal five to 10 times your annual income. While this is a simple formula, it’s important to remember that it doesn’t consider individual factors and the financial protection your family may need can change over time — for example, when your children finish school or when you pay off major debt like your mortgage. If you need help, there are online calculators that do a great job providing personal guidance or you can speak with a financial professional.

Emergency savings

According to Voya retirement plan participant data, employees without adequate emergency savings are 13 times more likely to take a hardship withdrawal from their retirement plan. Importantly, those with adequate emergency savings feel more positive about their finances as these individuals save more (51% more) and on average are on track for a secure retirement (over 70% income replacement). So, the correlation between having emergency savings and the impact on one’s retirement plan is clear.

As a result, more employers are now offering nontraditional benefits to help their workforce in this area. Often referred to as emergency savings accounts, these savings vehicles help employees put away money that they can later access in an emergency. Some emergency savings accounts are funded by automatic deposits through payroll deductions, much like how employees fund their 401(k)s. The biggest difference with emergency saving accounts is that the dollars deducted from the employee’s paycheck are taxed as income, and the funds are available to an employee when they need them.

Student Loan Debt

Another financial roadblock is the ability to save for retirement while managing student loan debt — and inflation isn’t helping, particularly for younger generations. And, while the Biden Administration recently took action to address some college debt, many individuals will still likely have student loan balances that need to be addressed. Recent Voya data found 68% of Millennials agree or strongly agree that they are not able to pay down their debt as quickly as they want to because of inflation. What’s more, according to Voya plan participant data, about one in five employees has student loan debt, and 98% of them say they’d likely save more for retirement if they had their loans under control.

To help address this concern, another nontraditional benefit growing in popularity is for employers to structure out-of-plan direct payment support for student loan repayment. Within this model, employers make direct after-tax contributions to the servicers of their employees’ student loan debt. The employer is — in effect — making loan payments on behalf of the employee, but since the money is considered income for the employee, both the employer and employee must pay taxes. This solution helps employees pay down their debt more quickly — and, in turn, direct more of their income toward retirement savings.

Final Thoughts

While it’s understandable why most Americans often view their annual benefits enrollment as a chore, given all the uncertainty and financial pressures in today’s world, it’s important employees shift this mindset. Open enrollment provides a valuable opportunity to explore new solutions to help optimize your workplace benefits and savings needs.

About the author: Rob Grubka

Rob Grubka is CEO of Health Solutions for Voya Financial, which helps Americans become well planned, well invested and well protected. He is responsible for product development and management, distribution and the end-to-end customer experience for Voya’s stop loss, group life, disability and supplemental health insurance solutions, as well as health savings and spending accounts, offered to businesses covering more than 7 million workers. Grubka also serves on Voya’s Executive Committee. Grubka brings nearly 30 years of actuarial, product management and leadership experience. He earned a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science from The Ohio State University. He also holds FINRA Series 6 and 26 licenses and is a fellow in the Society of Actuaries.

