Read full article on original website
Related
arkadelphian.com
AG announces $16M settlement with Experian, T-Mobile for data breaches
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced that Arkansas, along with a coalition of states, has obtained two multi-state settlements with Experian related to data breaches it experienced in 2012 and 2015. The breaches compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide. The coalition has also...
arkadelphian.com
After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?
Arkansans on Tuesday soundly rejected a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana, but advocates promise an improved proposal in 2024. The state was one of five in the U.S. voting on cannabis legalization, but only voters in Missouri and Maryland approved it, making them the 20th and 21st states where the drug is legal for adult use.
arkadelphian.com
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing
LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
Comments / 0