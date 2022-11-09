The mid-size sedan segment is in decline in North America. For this reason, more and more manufacturers are withdrawing their models from the New World or burying them altogether. This is what happened to the Toyota Avalon and the Buick Regal, but also to Volkswagen's Passat, though it's nice to see that there are still exceptions to this rule. Honda remains true to the mid-size sedan segment and has unvelied the eleventh generation of the Accord. In addition to some important innovations, however, there is also a real drop of bitterness as the Accord is losing its turbocharged engine.

