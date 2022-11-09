Read full article on original website
topgear.com
The Mercedes-AMG One is the fastest ever production car around the Nürburgring
Holy heck, F1-engined road car sets a blistering time of 6m 35s. Take that, world. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The Mercedes-AMG One is AMG's entry in the great pantheon of F1 cars for the road,...
MotorAuthority
This is how fast Mercedes-Benz AMG's One is around the 'Ring
Mercedes-Benz AMG has published the offical lap time for its One hypercar at the Nürburgring, and it's a new record for production cars. During an attempt on Oct. 28, the One was piloted by racing driver Maro Engel around the full 12.9 miles of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a time of 6:35.183. The time smashes the previous record of 6:43.61, set by AMG's own GT Black Series in 2020. This time, the run was made in damp conditions.
MotorAuthority
2025 Porsche 718 Boxster EV spy shots
The first electric sports car from Porsche has been spotted testing. The car is an electric next-generation 718 Boxster convertible, and was confirmed in March by Porsche CEO Oliver Blume for launch by 2025. An electric 718 Cayman coupe should also be in the pipeline. The prototype is heavily camouflaged,...
MotorAuthority
Jay Leno remembers simpler times in a 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta
Jay Leno thinks the 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta is aging nicely, and in this episode of "Jay Leno's Garage," he explains why. Unveiled at the 2000 Paris auto show, the open-top Barchetta was a limited-edition version of the Ferrari 550 Maranello coupe, and one of the last Ferraris launched before the era of smartphones and infotainment. It's from a simpler time when, as Leno puts it, "all you could do was drive."
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler Now Available
The 2023 Corvette is the fourth model year for the mid-engine C8, ushering in several important updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette is available with the Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler aero option. For those readers...
This Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine For Sale Is Ready for the Ultimate Engine Swap
You can't just buy Ferrari engines off the shelf, so this auction offering is a one-of-a-kind opportunity.
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. Close to 63 grand...
topgear.com
This Mercedes 560 SEL AMG is absolutely brilliant and up for sale
Aren't classic AMGs just the best? This original 560 is big, brutish and up for auction... if you have many dollars. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. AMG is an absolute juggernaut these days. It’s the performance...
MotorAuthority
Jimmy Johnson, 2023 Honda Accord, 2024 Volvo EX90: The Week In Reverse
Jimmy Johnson decided to come out of retirement, the 2023 Honda Accord made its online debut, and the 2024 Volvo EX90 kickstarted the automaker's electric future. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority. Jimmy Johnson announced he's coming out of retirement in 2023. Just months after announcing...
Top Speed
The 2023 Honda Accord Is Begging To Be A Sports Sedan
The mid-size sedan segment is in decline in North America. For this reason, more and more manufacturers are withdrawing their models from the New World or burying them altogether. This is what happened to the Toyota Avalon and the Buick Regal, but also to Volkswagen's Passat, though it's nice to see that there are still exceptions to this rule. Honda remains true to the mid-size sedan segment and has unvelied the eleventh generation of the Accord. In addition to some important innovations, however, there is also a real drop of bitterness as the Accord is losing its turbocharged engine.
MotorAuthority
Bugatti Mistral top speed, Rivian R2 delays: Car News Headlines
After Bugatti ceases production of the Chiron in the coming year, the automaker will switch to building the Mistral, a roadster sharing its underpinnings with the Chiron, and confirmed to be the last Bugatti with the mighty W-16 engine. Bugatti has designed the Mistral to go faster than 261 mph, and perhaps even faster than the 265.6-mph land speed record for an open-top car.
Autotrader’s 5 Fast Cars on a $15,000 Budget
We detail five budget performance cars found on Autotrader's list. This includes models from automakers like BMW, Chevrolet, and more. The post Autotrader’s 5 Fast Cars on a $15,000 Budget appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What is the fastest car in the world? And other speed records for man-made travel.
The land speed record was set by Andy Green in the Thrust SSC, and the aircraft record was set by the X-15A-2. Here's how fast each was going.
insideevs.com
Check Out The Rugged Damson R5 Pro Folding Electric Bike
We all know that not all e-bikes are made equal. Sure, if budget wasn't really a concern, and you wanted a top-notch e-bike that's reliable, stylish, and comes with extended warranty, then you'd head over to the likes of Trek, Specialized, and Giant. However, up and coming e-bike makers are also stirring the pot, offering bikes with impressive performance at a fraction of the price. For those looking for a bargain, they're hard to ignore.
MotorAuthority
2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix preview
The Brazilian Grand Prix, the penultimate round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, takes place this weekend at São Paulo's Autódromo José Carlos Pace. And even though both the Drivers' and Constructors' titles have been decided, the Brazilian Grand Prix will be worth a watch as it's a race that almost always packs excitement.
topgear.com
An artist has rendered these amazing pictures of abandoned modern supercars
Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Often with cars, it's the stories that bring them to life. Or in the case of these haunting set of images, take it from them. Designer Fabian Oberhammer has clearly channelled the vibes of seminal videogame The Last Of Us for his latest project, imagining a world where modern exotica has been left to rot.
