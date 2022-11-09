ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

mac daddy
2d ago

they just busy cooking the books! WHY YOU THINK IT TAKES THEM SO LONG TO COUNT. FLORIDA COUNTED OVER 7MILLION BALLETS ON ELECTION NIGHT!!!

Eric Damron
2d ago

If every state had voter laws like Florida or even SC, this “delay “ would not be happening and republicans would win by landslide

cousins bros
1d ago

same thing happened in last presidential election. democrats stopped counting when they saw they were loosing so they could fix the tally.

