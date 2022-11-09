(Fargo, ND) -- The head of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, who has ties to Fargo, may soon be out of a job. Multiple sources are reporting that Chris Magnus has been told to either resign or be fired from his post with the CBP. This comes in the wake of many highlighting issues at the Southern Border when it comes to illegal immigrants finding ways across, as well as drugs being moved across as well.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO