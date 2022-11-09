Read full article on original website
Hilda Snyder
3d ago
drug trafficking is so big , their giving them drugs to tale cross state lines their using these addicts as mules per say
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is in jail after Nebraska state troopers arrested her for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia. Troopers arrested 30 year-old, Brittney Beeter, at 9:05 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop on...
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County
LEXINGTON, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said that two people have been arrested following a multi-agency effort from an ongoing investigation that was being done by the Lexington Police Department. It was reported that the CODE Task Force was assisting in the investigation. NSP said that Wednesday morning, the...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up
(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing child
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking the public to share any information on the whereabouts of Bushra Mohamed. Mohamed is 12 years old, about 5'2", with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at Carl Ben Eilsen Middle School in the 1600 block of 13th Ave South on Thursday, November 10th.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for misused of social security number
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 63-year-old central Nebraska man will serve prison time for misusing a social security number. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Thursday that Jose Bahena Sanchez, formerly of Grand Island, was sentenced in Lincoln by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard. Bahena Sanchez was sentenced to...
News Channel Nebraska
Juvenile suffers minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Police rushed to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 281 just north of Hastings Thursday evening. The crash happened just around 5:20 p.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Lochland Road and Highway 281. Fortunately, only minor injuries came from the crash. A juvenile did...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.
ktoe.com
Feds: 31 Kids Found Working Overnight On Meat Plant “Kill Floors”
(Washington, DC) — Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at least 31 children employed to clean industrial equipment. A Labor Department complaint said at least two child workers suffered caustic chemical burns and other injuries while working on the floor where cattle are butchered at a plant in Grand Island, Nebraska. Investigators said they found child workers also at two plants in Minnesota.
kvrr.com
Fargo Police & FBI doing outreach at The Arbors
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Police and the FBI reach out to people living at The Arbors in South Fargo. The department says it wants to build and strengthen relationships at the apartment complex on 23rd Street South across from Countryside Trailer Court. Fargo Police says they are sending officers...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former Fargo Police Chief, Head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection told to resign or be fired
(Fargo, ND) -- The head of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, who has ties to Fargo, may soon be out of a job. Multiple sources are reporting that Chris Magnus has been told to either resign or be fired from his post with the CBP. This comes in the wake of many highlighting issues at the Southern Border when it comes to illegal immigrants finding ways across, as well as drugs being moved across as well.
KNOX News Radio
NDHP: Multiple vehicle crash on I-94
The westbound lanes of I-94 between Valley City and Jamestown have reopened after a multi vehicle crash closed the section last night. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it started around 6:30 p.m. with a semi jackknife that partially blocked the roadway. A trooper parked his patrol vehicle with lights activated to assist on scene. While outside the vehicle the squad was hit by another passenger car. The trooper was able to jump into the median to avoid being injured.
trfradio.com
Name Released in Portland, ND Area Accident
A name has been released following the fatal two vehicle accident reported Tuesday in the eastern North Dakota county of Traill. Ryan Domier, 54, of Portland, North Dakota suffered fatal injuries when the eastbound 1992 Ford F150 he was driving struck a 2016 Ram 1500 pulling a flatbed trailer. According to the report the vehicles collided at an unregulated intersection 7 miles southwest of Portland.
valleynewslive.com
Semi rollover near the Casselton overpass
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heading eastbound on I-94 near the Casselton overpass, a semi rolled off the road due to road conditions. Cass County’s Sheriffs office warns people driving toward Fargo on I-94 to drive with caution and be prepared to stop. They also warn if you...
kfgo.com
Moorhead taxi cab driver killer sentenced to prison
MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) — The man who admitted to killing a taxi driver in Moorhead has been sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison. 19-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. pleaded guilty in Clay County District Court to the second-degree murder of 24-year-old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi. Court documents show Sparkman and Kristy...
kfgo.com
U.S. border agency leader, former Fargo Police Chief, is being forced out
WASHINGTON (KFGO AP) — A former Fargo police chief, who is the current head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as the number of illegal crossings rose to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year.
valleynewslive.com
I-29 now reopen from Fargo to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has announced that Interstate 29 northbound and southbound lanes from Fargo to Grand Forks is now reopen. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested for spitting on paramedics and assaulting officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 35-year-old Alissa Koval of Fargo was arrested early Sunday morning after Fargo PD say she spat on paramedics before assaulting an officer. Authorities say emergency crews responded to a disturbance call just before 5 a.m. When they arrived they found Koval, who was believed...
One dead in crash near Portland, ND
The 39-year-old man and juvenile in the Ram from Portland, ND had minor injuries, while the 54-year-old man in the Ford from Portland, ND was pronounced dead on scene.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested following burglary report at Moorhead liquor store
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is now in custody, suspected of burglarizing 99 Bottles liquor store on Main Ave. According to Moorhead PD, officers stopped a man for a headlight out on his bike in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Police say they...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman falls asleep at the wheel, injured in head-on collision
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings police rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on East South Street near the Pump & Pantry gas station. The crash got called in around 8:10 p.m., after a woman in a westbound minivan collided head-on with a nearly-stopped semi that was pulling out of the Pump & Pantry parking lot. Police believe the woman fell asleep at the wheel, causing her to cross the center line and hit the semi.
