Toshiba TV deal sees 65-inch QLED TV drop to under £500

By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
 3 days ago

The best Black Friday deals are right around the corner, but we’re already seeing incredible discounts from top retailers on a wide range of popular products. If you’re on the lookout for a new TV, you’re in luck as the Black Friday sales are full of low prices on quality TVs, like this latest offer on the Toshiba 65QA5D63DB (2022) QLED TV.

In the John Lewis Black Friday sale, the Toshiba 65QA5D63DB (2022) QLED TV has had £150 knocked off its original price, taking this premium 65-inch QLED TV down to under £500.

Originally priced at £649, the Toshiba 65QA5D63DB (2022) QLED TV is now £499 in this early Black Friday deal at John Lewis. It’s rare to find a 65-inch TV at this low price, so this Toshiba TV deal is definitely worth taking advantage of.

The Toshiba 65QA5D63DB (2022) QLED TV is packed full of features, including 4K resolution, ultra high definition and contrast-boosting HDR. This Android TV from Toshiba also delivers smart capabilities, with access to Google Play and Google Assistant, plus you can easily watch all your favourite streaming services, like Netflix and Prime Video.

QLED or Quantum Dot technology has become incredibly popular over the years, due to its exceptional and accurate colours and brighter screen. So, when you watch shows or films on the Toshiba 65QA5D63DB (2022) QLED TV, you feel completely immersed with the best visuals possible. For more information on Toshiba’s QLED technology, read why you should buy a Toshiba Quantum Dot TV for all the specs.

Now under £500 at John Lewis, the Toshiba 65QA5D63DB (2022) QLED TV really ticks all the boxes and it’s one of the best TV deals we've seen in the Black Friday sales so far. To view the Toshiba 65QA5D63DB (2022) QLED TV deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9s6A_0j4MIxpY00

Toshiba 65QA5D63DB (2022) QLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV: £649, £499 at John Lewis
Save £150 on the Toshiba 65QA5D63DB (2022) QLED TV in this early Black Friday deal at John Lewis. With a big 65-inch screen, QLED technology and Dolby Atmos sound, this Android TV offers a fantastic visual and audio experience. It also comes with Google Assistant and Freeview Play built-in, and a 5 year guarantee is included in the price. View Deal

If you’re a fan of QLED TVs, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday QLED TV deals to watch out for this year, so you can find the best prices.

For those in need of a new TV set-up but who’d prefer a different brand, the Hisense A6BG 55-inch 4K HDR TV is now just £329 at Currys and you can save £130 on the Samsung AU9000 50-inch 4K HDR TV at AO.com. More TV deals can be found in the deals widget below.

