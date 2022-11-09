Read full article on original website
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Reportedly Asked His Friends—and His Exes—to Break Their Silence for “Spare”
Prince Harry’s voice might not be the only one we hear in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, due out on January 10, 2023. According to multiple outlets, the Duke of Sussex contacted both friends and exes to share their experiences for the forthcoming book, and, though The Telegraph claims that some were happy to cooperate, The Sun reports that others were “stunned” by the prince’s request, especially after years of Harry demanding discretion about his private life.
msn.com
King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation but their presence could lead to ‘turmoil’, claims royal expert
While the guest list for King Charles' coronation is yet to be released, a royal expert has claimed that the King will want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend, though their presence will likely cause trouble. King Charles' coronation will take place next year, but whether or not his...
tatler.com
Duchess of Sussex says she asked Prince Harry for help with ‘hard’ UK citizenship test
The Duchess of Sussex shared a number of personal revelations in the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes, including sharing how she asked her husband Prince Harry for help on the UK citizenship test. The episode, titled Good Wife/Bad Wife Good Mom/Bad Mom, sees her discuss the pressures to be...
Meghan Markle Has Become ‘Unemployable’ Because People Are ‘Scared’ to Work With Her, According to Royal Expert
Meghan Markle is making an effort to build her brand and build a new life for herself and Prince Harry after stepping away from royal duties. One royal expert thinks Meghan is 'unemployable.'
In Style
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Very Determined to Keep Her Royal Title
After revealing to Oprah Winfrey that she's not concerned with whether or not she has a royal title, Meghan Markle could be having a change of heart — and if not for herself, she definitely is seeing how a title could help her children. According to royal commentator Neil Sean, who spoke to The Daily Express, Markle is determined to keep her Duchess of Sussex title and ensure that her son and daughter, Archie and Lilibet, are offered titles of their own. Sean notes that Meghan has maintained a close relationship with cousins-in-law, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and sees how they are benefitting from their positions.
Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Rejected Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Inappropriate' Request To Live In Windsor Castle
It sounds like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's egos inflated quite a bit after they tied the knot in 2018. When the two became husband and wife, Queen Elizabeth II gifted the pair Frogmore Cottage, one of the properties on the grounds of royal family's iconic Windsor Castle — however, an insider claimed the couple wasn't satisfied with the offering.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Wanted a Little Bit of Distance From Meghan Markle? Duke of Sussex’s Body Language Reportedly Hinted at His Underlying Issues With His Wife
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been inseparable ever since they started dating in 2016. Throughout the past six years, some sources have been claiming that the couple has been dealing with some issues. Others even accused the Sussexes of divorcing, but nothing has been proven to be accurate. Table...
netflixjunkie.com
“It’s Meghan I’m after” – Royal Biographer Accuses Meghan Markle of Dictating the Agenda of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their Royal duties in 2020 in the hope of staying away from controversies. However, the media, especially the Royals Experts, now keeps a greater tab on the ex-royal couple. They have a bone to pick with everything that the Sussexes do to nourish their life in the States. Be it Markle’s Archetypes or Prince Harry’s upcoming book, Spare; they dig it all. Nevertheless, the Duchess of Sussex is always the primary target.
Meghan Markle Revealed Prince Harry’s No. 1 Fast-Food Spot & 'They Know Our Order'
Meghan Markle is opening up in a new interview and revealing some details of her daily life, including her husband Prince Harry's fast food of choice and the TV show they love to watch together. On Wednesday, Variety unveiled the Duchess of Sussex on the cover of its latest issue....
‘Submissive’ Meghan Markle Resembled a Royal Aide Compared to ‘Confident’ Kate Middleton, Body Language Expert Says
One body language expert pointed out how Meghan Markle took a "very submissive pose" next to Kate Middleton and her confidence after the queen's death.
Prince William & Princess Kate Have Low-Key Lunch At Pub In Windsor On Royal Visit
It appeared Prince William and Kate Middleton needed a little break from their busy lives, as they were spotted on a low-key lunch at a pub outside Windsor Castle on Friday, Nov. 11. The gorgeous couple tucked into a meal next to Maggie Caxton, who was celebrating receiving her OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) at the establishment as her company tweeted about the surprise encounter!
The people of Sussex may vote Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out
According to Her the people of Sussex will vote on October 24 to reject Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their Duke and Duchess. There are reportedly over 2,000 signatures on a petition to oust the son of King Charles III and his wife. Since stepping back from their royal duties there have been no indications that Harry or Meghan have done anything that would honor the people for whom they gained their titles.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Got What They Wanted’ but Continue ‘Trashing the Royal Family,’ Expert Says
A royal expert takes aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continuing with 'trashing the royal family' even though they 'got what they wanted.'
Being light-skinned can lead to 'reverse colorism' in many parts of the world
Racism is often debated, discussed and analyzed in politics, the classroom and the workplace. But as a scholar of the politics of skin color, I see colorism as a form of prejudice that’s poorly understood and gets very little attention. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines colorism as “prejudice or discrimination especially within a racial or ethnic group favoring people with lighter skin over those with darker skin.” Western media outlets routinely assume that colorism refers to the preference for lighter skin in communities of color. Yet this assumption betrays a Western bias. Yes, in places like the U.S., darker-skinned people can experience various...
Elle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Seen on a ‘Very Low-Key’ Dinner Date in Ojai
Restaurantgoers at Ojai, California’s The Dutchess took in a rare sight recently: an actual duchess dining there. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen on a date at the bakery, café, and restaurant. Multiple sources confirmed the outing to Hello! and one onlooker shared details on what the couple was like off-camera and off-duty.
Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ Podcast Might Be a Response to Bullying Claims, Says Royal Expert
Meghan Markle released her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, earlier this year. One royal expert believes the Duchess of Sussex is using this platform to address bullying claims.
netflixjunkie.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Enjoy a Date Night Without Kids, 20 Miles Away From Montecito
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have quashed the rift rumors in style. There were strong speculations regarding the royal prince being miffed with the former American actress. He was upset with Markle because of the contractions in the content of the memoir and the Netflix docuseries. It was believed the...
Royal Treatment! Princess Charlotte's 13-Person Staff Caters To Her Every Need — 'Some Are On The Palace Payroll, Others Aren't'
As the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, it may come as no surprise that Princess Charlotte enjoys the finer things in life. The 7-year-old has a 13-person staff to cater to her every need, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, all of whom ensure her day-to-day tasks are completed smoothly.
Body Language Expert Points out How Meghan Markle Tried to Build a Friendship With Princess Anne but It Didn’t Go as Planned
According to a leading body language expert, Meghan Markle's way of trying to bond and form relationships may have worked with other royals but not Princess Anne.
KTBS
Prince Harry 'stuns' friends with book request
Prince Harry "stunned" his friends by asking them to contribute to his upcoming memoir. The Duke of Sussex asked his pals and some former girlfriends to talk to his ghost writer, JR Moehringer, about his upbringing, life and relationships, for new book 'Spare' but it is believed many of them turned down the request, having spent years being warned not to speak about their bond with the prince.
