California State

Marie Claire

Prince Harry Reportedly Asked His Friends—and His Exes—to Break Their Silence for “Spare”

Prince Harry’s voice might not be the only one we hear in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, due out on January 10, 2023. According to multiple outlets, the Duke of Sussex contacted both friends and exes to share their experiences for the forthcoming book, and, though The Telegraph claims that some were happy to cooperate, The Sun reports that others were “stunned” by the prince’s request, especially after years of Harry demanding discretion about his private life.
In Style

Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Very Determined to Keep Her Royal Title

After revealing to Oprah Winfrey that she's not concerned with whether or not she has a royal title, Meghan Markle could be having a change of heart — and if not for herself, she definitely is seeing how a title could help her children. According to royal commentator Neil Sean, who spoke to The Daily Express, Markle is determined to keep her Duchess of Sussex title and ensure that her son and daughter, Archie and Lilibet, are offered titles of their own. Sean notes that Meghan has maintained a close relationship with cousins-in-law, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and sees how they are benefitting from their positions.
OK! Magazine

Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Rejected Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Inappropriate' Request To Live In Windsor Castle

It sounds like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's egos inflated quite a bit after they tied the knot in 2018. When the two became husband and wife, Queen Elizabeth II gifted the pair Frogmore Cottage, one of the properties on the grounds of royal family's iconic Windsor Castle — however, an insider claimed the couple wasn't satisfied with the offering.
netflixjunkie.com

“It’s Meghan I’m after” – Royal Biographer Accuses Meghan Markle of Dictating the Agenda of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their Royal duties in 2020 in the hope of staying away from controversies. However, the media, especially the Royals Experts, now keeps a greater tab on the ex-royal couple. They have a bone to pick with everything that the Sussexes do to nourish their life in the States. Be it Markle’s Archetypes or Prince Harry’s upcoming book, Spare; they dig it all. Nevertheless, the Duchess of Sussex is always the primary target.
HollywoodLife

Prince William & Princess Kate Have Low-Key Lunch At Pub In Windsor On Royal Visit

It appeared Prince William and Kate Middleton needed a little break from their busy lives, as they were spotted on a low-key lunch at a pub outside Windsor Castle on Friday, Nov. 11. The gorgeous couple tucked into a meal next to Maggie Caxton, who was celebrating receiving her OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) at the establishment as her company tweeted about the surprise encounter!
Cheryl E Preston

The people of Sussex may vote Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out

According to Her the people of Sussex will vote on October 24 to reject Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their Duke and Duchess. There are reportedly over 2,000 signatures on a petition to oust the son of King Charles III and his wife. Since stepping back from their royal duties there have been no indications that Harry or Meghan have done anything that would honor the people for whom they gained their titles.
The Conversation U.S.

Being light-skinned can lead to 'reverse colorism' in many parts of the world

Racism is often debated, discussed and analyzed in politics, the classroom and the workplace. But as a scholar of the politics of skin color, I see colorism as a form of prejudice that’s poorly understood and gets very little attention. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines colorism as “prejudice or discrimination especially within a racial or ethnic group favoring people with lighter skin over those with darker skin.” Western media outlets routinely assume that colorism refers to the preference for lighter skin in communities of color. Yet this assumption betrays a Western bias. Yes, in places like the U.S., darker-skinned people can experience various...
KTBS

Prince Harry 'stuns' friends with book request

Prince Harry "stunned" his friends by asking them to contribute to his upcoming memoir. The Duke of Sussex asked his pals and some former girlfriends to talk to his ghost writer, JR Moehringer, about his upbringing, life and relationships, for new book 'Spare' but it is believed many of them turned down the request, having spent years being warned not to speak about their bond with the prince.

