ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Giants' Xavier McKinney won't commit to 2022 return after ATV accident

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGz3e_0j4MFR6J00

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney will miss at least four weeks after suffering an injury while on a guided tour in Cabo during the bye week.

McKinney told reporters on Tuesday that his Can-Am tipped during said tour and he landed on his hand. It resulted in multiple broken fingers and a subsequent surgery.

“I got into a Can-Am accident. I kind of just flipped over, not flipped over but tilted over, fell on my hand,” McKinney said. “We were on a sightseeing tour. . . It was nothing that was reckless. This was just simply being able to see, being able to be out of the country, seeing out the country, seeing what it looked like. It was just an unfortunate event that happened.”

Asked if he was driving the Can-Am, McKinney refused to answer.

McKinney also wouldn’t commit to returning this season, which is something head coach Brian Daboll also sounded pessimistic about. That leads to the question of discipline and salary. And while Daboll wouldn’t discuss any of that, McKinney did say he’d be play losing some pay.

“I wouldn’t be upset with (losing pay). Like I said, I take full responsibility in what was going on. I’m an accountable person, so for me I was just more upset about knowing that I wasn’t going to be able to be here for my team,” he said. “But as far as that goes, I’m still going to be able to help as much as I can. Like I said, I’m going to be in meetings, I’m going to be out there in practice, and helping as much as I can so we can keep this thing rolling.”

In McKinney’s absence, safety Julian Love will wear the green dot.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Thinking Of Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams announced - in surprising fashion - that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed in concussion protocol. It's unclear what led to Stafford being placed in concussion protocol, but something might've happened at Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. "Whether or not that means he has...
The Spun

Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
The Spun

Cardinals Cut Veteran Defensive Player On Thursday

The Arizona Cardinals opened a roster spot three days before their Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. On Thursday, Arizona released defensive lineman Michael Dogbe without a corresponding move. The 26-year-old played in all nine games this season. Dogbe has spent his entire NFL career with the Cardinals,...
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns OC John DeFilippo named head coach of New Orleans Breakers

There was once upon a time when John DeFilippo was considered an up-and-coming riser in the coaching ranks. The offensive coordinator during the 2015 season with the Cleveland Browns, DeFilippo lasted only one season with the franchise after the firing of Mike Pettine. He has since worked stints as both a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles (where he won a Super Bowl), Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears since then.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Shanahan doesn't want Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to play vs. 49ers

Former 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. saw his role evaporating when the 49ers added running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the trade deadline. That sparked Wilson to privately request a trade from the only team he’d played for since joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The 49ers dealt him to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, butt it wasn’t a move the 49ers necessarily wanted to make. Head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated that Wednesday when he spoke with reporters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye

As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans. In addition to Maddox,...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut

Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy