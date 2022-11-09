There was once upon a time when John DeFilippo was considered an up-and-coming riser in the coaching ranks. The offensive coordinator during the 2015 season with the Cleveland Browns, DeFilippo lasted only one season with the franchise after the firing of Mike Pettine. He has since worked stints as both a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles (where he won a Super Bowl), Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears since then.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO