Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Insider explains why Panthers might keep Baker Mayfield benched

The Carolina Panthers have multiple reasons to keep former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined until further notice. "The 2024 conditional pick sent to the Browns when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in July goes from a fourth- to a fifth-rounder if Mayfield doesn't play 70% of the snaps," ESPN's David Newton explained for a piece published Thursday. "He's currently around 60%."
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

5-Star Recruit Cody Williams Announces Surprising Commitment

Five-star 2023 forward Cody Williams weighed offers from all over the country and recently narrowed down his choice to just a few. But on Wednesday, he shocked the nation with his commitment announcement. Per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Williams has committed to Colorado, becoming the first five-star recruit...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns OC John DeFilippo named head coach of New Orleans Breakers

There was once upon a time when John DeFilippo was considered an up-and-coming riser in the coaching ranks. The offensive coordinator during the 2015 season with the Cleveland Browns, DeFilippo lasted only one season with the franchise after the firing of Mike Pettine. He has since worked stints as both a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles (where he won a Super Bowl), Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears since then.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL Analysis Network

Browns Receive Massive Injury News On Key Defensive Star

The Cleveland Browns picked up a huge win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 before heading into their Week 9 bye. They were able to shut down the explosive Bengals’ offense, which was without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase because of a hip injury. Cleveland was without a...
CLEVELAND, OH

