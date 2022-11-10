ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

IMF agrees $4.5 billion Bangladesh support programme

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Enav_0j4M8rD300
  • Summary
  • Companies

LONDON/DHAKA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) provisionally agreed a $4.5-billion support programme on Wednesday for Bangladesh, with the country's finance minister saying the deal would help prevent economic instability escalating into a crisis.

Bangladesh's $416-billion economy has been one of the world's fastest growing for years. But rising energy and food prices, sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, along with shrinking foreign exchange reserves, have swelled its import bill and current account deficit.

On Wednesday it became the third South Asian nation to secure a "staff-level agreement" with the IMF for loans this year, after Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"The heat of the global economy has affected our economy to some extent," Finance Minister A.H.M. Mustafa Kamal told reporters after the IMF announcement. "We requested the IMF loan as a precautionary measure to ensure that this instability does not escalate into a crisis."

The Fund said a "staff-level agreement" had been reached for a 42-month arrangement, including about $3.2 billion from its Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and Extended Fund Facility (EFF), plus about $1.3 billion from its new Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

"The objectives of Bangladesh's new Fund-supported program are to preserve macroeconomic stability and support strong, inclusive, and green growth, while protecting the vulnerable," the lender said in a statement.

A staff-level agreement is typically subject to approval by IMF management and consideration by its Executive Board, which is expected in the coming weeks.

Bangladesh's economic mainstay is the export-oriented garment industry, which is bracing for a slowdown as big customers like Walmart are saddled with excess stocks as inflation forces people to prioritise their spending.

The country' foreign exchange reserves had dwindled to $35.74 billion by Nov. 2 from $46.49 billion a year ago, central bank data showed.

The IMF said Bangladesh has put together a programme to foster growth that includes measures to contain inflation and strengthen the financial sector.

Finance Minister Kamal said the IMF team agreed with the government's economic reforms. Earlier, in August, Bangladesh hiked fuel prices by around 50% in a move to trim its subsidy burden, but government officials denied at the time that this was a prerequisite for the IMF loan.

Funds will be disbursed in seven tranches, Kamal said, adding that the first instalment will be available in February 2023.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

How the war in Ukraine is costing Russia globally

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s gushing Ukraine wound is beginning to bleed into other aspects of Moscow’s foreign policy, weakening Russian power in the process. The Russian military’s modernization drive (Michael Kofman calculated that $150-$180 billion were pumped into the Russian defense budget every year between 2014-2019) hasn’t exactly worked out for Putin. The string of Russian defeats we’ve seen in Ukraine this year is stunning. But the war is also forcing Russia to prioritize Ukraine to the detriment of every other issue, such as retaining influence in Eurasia and the Middle East. A war that Putin hoped would expand Russia’s control over its near-abroad is, in fact, doing the opposite.
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
The Associated Press

Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, a decision that comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the 85 million-euro (dollar) sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden would likely be prohibited. Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. Although the deal announced in December wasn’t very significant financially and the technology involved apparently wasn’t new, it raised concerns over the wisdom of putting German IT production capacity in Chinese hands.
Reuters

Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
Reuters

Nineteen dead in Egypt after bus falls into canal - Health Ministry

CAIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Nineteen people were killed and six others were injured when a bus fell into a canal in northern Egypt on Saturday, the Health Ministry said. The bus was carrying some 35 people when it derailed on a highway and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town, in the northern governorate of Daqahlia, according to security sources.
The Associated Press

Meloni tells NATO it can count on Italy in Ukraine

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni pledged Italy’s “strong commitment” to NATO and efforts to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, taking a firm pro-alliance stance Thursday following the pro-Russia sentiments expressed by one of her governing coalition partners. Meloni told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg...
Reuters

Russia rejects G20 focus on security

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russia on Sunday called for the G20 to stop talking about security and focus on the world's most pressing socio-economic problems, ahead of a summit set to be dominated by Western criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Reuters

Russia's Nabiullina: impossible to isolate from sanctions impact

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russia's economy and banking sector have withstood the challenge of "powerful" Western sanctions but the central bank has no plans yet to ease capital controls that have helped support the rouble, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.
cryptopotato.com

Canada’s Teacher’s Pension Fund Faces Investment Issue in FTX’s Liquidity Crunch

The pension fund invested an undisclosed amount in FTX during a $420 million funding round last October. Canada’s Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) is in jeopardy due to its large investment in the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which is currently facing a significant liquidity crunch. A recent report from The...
Reuters

Netanyahu formally tasked with forming new Israeli government

JERUSALEM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received an official mandate on Sunday to form a new government and pledged that he would seek national consensus after an election in which Jewish far-rightists surged, drawing concern at home and abroad.
Reuters

Reuters

643K+
Followers
363K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy