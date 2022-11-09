ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis Park, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy