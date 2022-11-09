In 2016, it was announced that the Six Senses — a resort brand known for its often-secluded locations, focus on wellness, and suites that book for thousands of dollars a night — would open its first New York City location. The idea was to debut a 437-room hotel in the XI, HFZ Capital’s Bjarke Ingels–designed towers on the High Line, with “pampering wellness programs focusing on everything from sleep and nutrition to meditation,” via the Wall Street Journal. These were to have included a magnesium pool, a holistic anti-aging center, and a vibroacoustic meditation dome. But construction stalled for almost two years amid the fallout from HFZ’s implosion — a saga involving everything from overpaying for XI’s land to the messy schism between HFZ’s founder and managing director. In late 2021, developer Steve Witkoff partnered with Access Industries and Monroe Capital Access to buy the twisty towers for $900 million at a foreclosure auction. And this summer, it was announced that Six Senses would be replaced by the third location of Faena, the resort hotel whose Miami Beach location contains a 25-karat gold Damien Hirst sculpture of a wooly mammoth.

