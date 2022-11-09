Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenWoodstock, NY
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Related
warwickvalleyschools.com
Six Warwick Wildcats sign national letters of intent
Great news out of Wildcats Country today, as six Warwick Wildcats signed National Letters of Intent, a form completed by student-athletes that indicates their commitment to play sports at NCAA colleges and universities. Skyler Blanton – Lacrosse. Skylar signed her NLI to attend East Carolina University of Greenville, North...
Newburgh, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Newburgh. The John S. Burke Catholic High School football team will have a game with James I. O'Neill High School on November 12, 2022, 07:00:00.
Parents rally for terminated Eastchester varsity basketball and football head coach
In less than 24 hours, a change.org petition garnered thousands of signatures to reinstate the boys basketball and football varsity head coach, Fred DiCarlo.
Football: Our Lady of Lourdes rallies past Cornwall for first Section 9 title
GOSHEN – Our Lady of Lourdes football coach Sean Keenan says Matthew Krauza is the best player in Section 9. On a rainy Friday morning, Krauza may have backed up his coach’s claim. In the final two minutes of the Class A championship game Krauza caught a 39-yard touchdown pass, inched the ball over...
4 new members inducted into Westchester Sports Hall of Fame
A big crowd was on hand at the Glen Island Harbor Club in New Rochelle as four new members were inducted into the Westchester County Sports Hall of Fame.
Meet Popular MLB Star and HV Native in Poughkeepsie
The countdown to the holidays is on, but why not give yourself an early present this year and meet one of the most exciting Major League Baseball stars to come out of the Hudson Valley?. CollectorCon at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. This year, CollectorCon is back at the Poughkeepsie Galleria on...
Coyote Calls Caught on Tape in Poughkeepsie, New York [Listen]
I am never alone when I work late at the station. Usually, someone is hanging around the building after business hours, or should I say something? I call the coyotes our Wolf night shift. I am not an animal expert so I don't quite know what our resident coyotes are...
Man Vs. Coyote Showdown Caught on Camera in Hyde Park, NY
A dramatic video was caught of a Hyde Park man confronting a coyote on his front steps while leaving for work. Coyote sightings throughout the Hudson Valley are a pretty common occurrence. The coyote is a species of canine native to North America that is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf.
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
News 12
World-famous online bakery coming to Peekskill
Great news for those who have a sweet tooth - a world-famous online bakery is coming to Peekskill. The storefront for Blondery is open. According to their website, they have seasonal blondie collections, cookies and 11-layer cake jars. They must be good because throughout the year, they have a waitlist...
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
It comes as no surprise to the residents of New York that this state is so much more than just New York City. From coastal beaches to mountain ranges and an abundance of small towns and cities that offer so much to see and do, a trip to the great Empire State is never truly complete until you venture off the beaten path that is the NYC metro area.
Curbed
The Six Senses Is Opening in Rhinebeck Instead of Chelsea
In 2016, it was announced that the Six Senses — a resort brand known for its often-secluded locations, focus on wellness, and suites that book for thousands of dollars a night — would open its first New York City location. The idea was to debut a 437-room hotel in the XI, HFZ Capital’s Bjarke Ingels–designed towers on the High Line, with “pampering wellness programs focusing on everything from sleep and nutrition to meditation,” via the Wall Street Journal. These were to have included a magnesium pool, a holistic anti-aging center, and a vibroacoustic meditation dome. But construction stalled for almost two years amid the fallout from HFZ’s implosion — a saga involving everything from overpaying for XI’s land to the messy schism between HFZ’s founder and managing director. In late 2021, developer Steve Witkoff partnered with Access Industries and Monroe Capital Access to buy the twisty towers for $900 million at a foreclosure auction. And this summer, it was announced that Six Senses would be replaced by the third location of Faena, the resort hotel whose Miami Beach location contains a 25-karat gold Damien Hirst sculpture of a wooly mammoth.
westchesterfamily.com
Holiday Train Shows in Westchester
The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out
Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
Exclusive Photos: Emergency Airlift from Newburgh Plaza
There's been a heated debate on the fate of the former ShopRite plaza in Newburgh, NY. While many residents expressed dismay at the conversion of the former grocery store to a new Ocean State Job Lot location, there's one thing everyone can agree on: it's the prefect spot to land a helicopter.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Molinaro defeats Riley in 19th Congressional District race
BINGHAMTON – Republican Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro has defeated Democrat Josh Riley in the race for the 19th Congressional District. Molinaro polled 50.25 percent of the vote to Riley’s 48.07 percent with a 6,185 vote margin of victory. “There are big problems facing America and Americans and...
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree spends night in Suffern
The NYC Thruway Authority posted photos on Twitter saying the tree spent most of the day on the Thruway yesterday on its way from Queensbury to NYC.
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
Republican Marc Molinaro declares victory over Democrat Josh Riley in closely watched NY-19 race
Republican Marc Molinaro declared victory over Democrat Josh Riley.
FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found
A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
Comments / 0