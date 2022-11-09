Read full article on original website
Scientists Uncover a Brutal Murder From a Millennium Ago
South American mummies were brutally murdered, according to scientific “detective work.”. How often did prehistoric human societies engage in violence? Investigating the presence of trauma in early human remains is one way to assess this. For instance, a recent analysis of pre-Columbian remains revealed that 21% of the men had signs of violence-related trauma. The majority of research of this kind has currently concentrated on skulls and other parts of the skeleton, but mummies, with their preserved soft tissues, could be a richer source of information.
Tiny 166m-year-old lizard fossil found in Scotland shows ‘evolution in action’
A tiny, 166-million-year-old fossil lizard unearthed in Scotland shows “evolution in action” and is helping shed light on how reptiles came into existence, scientists have said.The complete, well-preserved remains of the 6cm-long creature, which lived during the age of dinosaurs, was discovered in the Isle of Skye in 2016.Dubbed Bellairsia gracilis, it belongs to a wider animal group known as squamate reptiles.The experts said their findings, published in the journal Nature, could help in “filling gaps in our understanding of evolution and the history of life on Earth”.Dr Mateusz TaÅanda of the University of Warsaw and University College London (UCL),...
Thought To Be Extinct for 80 Years – Scientists Rediscover a Unique Insect
Long believed to be extinct on the main island of Lord Howe Island, the wood-feeding cockroach was found at the foot of a single Banyan tree. A University of Sydney biology student has uncovered a large, wingless, wood-eating cockroach that was believed to be extinct since the 1930s and is unique to Australia’s Lord Howe Island.
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
Mystery of Hairy Sea Monster That Washed Up on Oregon Beach Finally Solved
The "blob" was found on a beach in Florence, Oregon, baffling locals as it was covered in strange, filamentous hair.
U.S. Volcano that has been dormant for 800 YEARS appears to be Waking Up
A volcano near Sitka, Alaska, which has been dormant for 800 years is becoming active again. Mount Edgecumbe which has been dormant for at least 800 years has shown signs of life after a wave of the earthquake struck the region earlier this year.
Nazca child ingested psychoactive cactus just before ceremonial death in ancient Peru
A hair sample from an ancient trophy head found buried in Peru reveals that the victim consumed a psychoactive plant prior to death.
Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old
And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
Mysterious 'Large Object' Detected Near Titanic Wreck Finally Identified
The sonar "blip" spotted a quarter of a century ago has been explored for the first time.
After being born in 1832, this tortoise becomes the oldest living land animal in the world
Living past 100 is impressive as it is but this animal makes it look easy. With three other tortoises, Jonathan, who was born in 1832 and was about 50 years old at the time, was transported to Saint Helena from the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean in 1882. He was given that name in the 1930s by Sir Spencer Davis, the governor of Saint Helena, and has seen 31 governors in office. He continues to stay on the property of Plantation House, the governor's official mansion, and is looked after by the Saint Helena administration.
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species
As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
67 Million-Year-Old Mummified Dinosaur Skin Revealed to have Bites from an Ancient Crocodile
A 67-million-year-old dinosaur's skin reveals bites and gashes from an ancient crocodile. How its flesh was torn apart may answer why it got preserved since skin decays far faster than bone; preserved dinosaur skin is exceedingly rare. Mummified Dinosaur Skin. A 7-meter (23-foot) long Edmontosaurus, a kind of plant-eating theropod...
Depressing video shows what will happen to Earth if all the ice melts
Climate change isn’t going anywhere. Despite all the pushes and attempts to find solutions to climate change, no amount of space bubbles can save us from the slowly melting ice shelves that threaten to one day drown our coastlines. To truly stop our planet from becoming an iceless rock, there need to be drastic changes.
New unusual bee species discovered with dog-like snout
A new native bee species with a dog-like "snout" has been discovered in Perth bushland though Curtin-led research that sheds new light on our most important pollinators. Published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research, author Dr. Kit Prendergast, from the Curtin School of Molecular and Life Sciences, has named the new species after her pet dog Zephyr after noticing a protruding part of the insect's face looked similar to a dog's snout, and to acknowledge the role her dog played in providing emotional support during her Ph.D.
Fossil Found in Scottish Highlands Spark Speculation About Scotland's National Animal: The Unicorn
The existence of the fabled animal and the reason it is Scotland's national animal have been the subject of some speculation since archaeologists discovered what might be a fossil of an ancient unicorn in a remote area of the Scottish Highland. The fossils seem to be mostly unaltered, though some...
Mysterious Ghost Lights Seen Floating Across the Night Sky
The "optical atmospheric phenomena" above Jeju City, South Korea, were formed by "plate-shaped ice crystals" that beam light to Earth, an expert told Newsweek.
Harvard Astronomer Predicts as Many as 4 Quintillion Spaceships in Our Solar System
A Harvard astronomer has studied objects seen flying through our solar system (that are believed to be extraterrestrial vehicles) and has done some math to try to figure out how many there are. Apparently, it's a lot. According to astronomer Avi Loeb, there could be as many as 4 quintillion...
Archaeologists find a trove of ancient human sacrifices fed psychedelic plants before death
An analysis of mummified heads and cadavers discovered on the Southern coast of Peru has pushed back the earliest known date of psychedelic cactus use and other psychoactive plants. Toxicology reports on five individuals who were ritually executed between 500 to 2100 years ago revealed the use of coca leaves (which contain cocaine), hallucinogenic San Pedro cactus and Banisteriopsis caapi, a plant often used in the psychedelic brew ayahuasca.
Rare fossil clam discovered alive
Discovering a new species is always exciting, but so is finding one alive that everyone assumed had been lost to the passage of time. A small clam, previously known only from fossils, has recently been found living at Naples Point, just up the coast from UC Santa Barbara. The discovery appears in the journal Zookeys.
