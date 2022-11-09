ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.9 KING FM

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California Governor Election Results 2022

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner

Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Georgia Senate Election Results 2022: Warnock, Walker head to a runoff

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker advanced to a runoff election, which will be held Dec. 6. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Oklahoma Senate Election Results 2022

Both of Oklahoma’s Senate seats are up for election in this year's midterms. This is the regularly scheduled Senate race for candidates seeking a six-year term beginning in January. The other Senate contest is a special election to fill the seat currently held by retiring Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe. The winner of the special election will serve out the remaining four years of Inhofe’s term.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Owatonna People's Press

ELECTION RESULTS: Daniels reelected in House District 19A

Republican incumbent Rep. Brian Daniels easily won reelection in the new Minnesota House District 19A. Daniels received 10,615 votes (65%) to DFL challenger's Carolyn Treadway's 5,725 votes (35%). The redrawn District 19A includes southern Rice County, including Faribault, Morristown and Nerstrand; northern and western Waseca County, including Janesville; and southwestern Goodhue County, including Kenyon. Daniels,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Reports of voter intimidation across country as Election Day nears﻿

Across the country, election officials have reported multiple instances of voter intimidation as Election Day fast approaches. The latest report of voter intimidation comes from North Carolina, where officials have registered 14 instances of "potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers," per Reuters. The alleged incidents occurred over...
ARIZONA STATE
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy