Read full article on original website
Related
Live 2022 midterm election results: Balance of power in the U.S. Senate and House
Will Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate? What about the U.S. House? Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
NBC News
California Governor Election Results 2022
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner
Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
Midterm election results: Follow live map and tracker on Election Day
Control of the US Congress is at stake in the midterm elections on 8 November, with Democrats hoping to preserve their majorities in the US House of Representatives and Senate and Republicans looking to make gains in both chambers. Republicans are widely favoured to take control of the House, while...
Georgia Senate Election Results 2022: Warnock, Walker head to a runoff
Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker advanced to a runoff election, which will be held Dec. 6. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
Republicans are already spreading lies about the midterm election results
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. At the time of this writing, most midterm races that could tip the balance of power are...
NBC News
Analysis: At least 268 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 268 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
NBC News
Oklahoma Senate Election Results 2022
Both of Oklahoma’s Senate seats are up for election in this year's midterms. This is the regularly scheduled Senate race for candidates seeking a six-year term beginning in January. The other Senate contest is a special election to fill the seat currently held by retiring Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe. The winner of the special election will serve out the remaining four years of Inhofe’s term.
ELECTION RESULTS: Daniels reelected in House District 19A
Republican incumbent Rep. Brian Daniels easily won reelection in the new Minnesota House District 19A. Daniels received 10,615 votes (65%) to DFL challenger's Carolyn Treadway's 5,725 votes (35%). The redrawn District 19A includes southern Rice County, including Faribault, Morristown and Nerstrand; northern and western Waseca County, including Janesville; and southwestern Goodhue County, including Kenyon. Daniels,...
NBC Washington
Maryland Election Results: Voters Approve Legalization of Recreational Marijuana
Voters in Maryland approved an initiative that legalizes recreational marijuana use legal for adults. Question 4 asked voters: "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21 years of age on or after July 1, 2023, in the State of Maryland?"
Washington Examiner
Reports of voter intimidation across country as Election Day nears
Across the country, election officials have reported multiple instances of voter intimidation as Election Day fast approaches. The latest report of voter intimidation comes from North Carolina, where officials have registered 14 instances of "potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers," per Reuters. The alleged incidents occurred over...
40% of Americans Think 2020 Election Was Stolen, Just Days Before Midterms
The now-debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen still linger among large sections of the American electorate.
What the heck is Constitutional Amendment A on your ballot?
There's a constitutional amendment on every ballot sent out to Utah voters that you may not know a lot about.
For the first time, I have no idea what the midterm election results will be
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. Like most reporters in Washington, I know it is easy to get into a bubble if I...
Election results: Challenger Will Rollins leads U.S. Rep. Ken Calvert. But many votes remain
Democratic challenger Will Rollins was leading U.S. Rep. Ken Calvert, a Republican congressman for nearly 30 years, as vote counting continued Wednesday. Rollins was up by almost 10,000 votes, a margin of 56% to 44%, but tens of thousands of mail-in and provisional ballots were still to come. The candidates agreed the final result will...
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0