Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
The stock market could soon reverse its 'borderline miraculous rally' and retest June lows, UBS's Art Cashin says
Stocks could whipsaw and retest June lows despite October's positive inflation report, Arthur Cashin said. Cashin noted that stock market rallies since June have been fleeting, and it's still a bear market. He warned a reversal could come when the VIX approaches 20, and the gauge currently clocks in at...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
msn.com
Dow scores 1,200-point gain as stocks log biggest one-day advance since 2020 on signs inflation is softening
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Thursday, logging their biggest single-session rally in more than two years as the Dow soared more than 1,200 points on data suggesting inflation may be peaking. When looking at stock performance on CPI data days, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq clinched their biggest...
Stocks could rally 20% before the end of the year on a Republican victory in Congress and a cooler October inflation report, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Stocks could see a major rally by year-end on a Republican victory in Congress and cooler inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. He pointed to expectations of lower inflationary spending if Republicans took the majority in Congress. If midterm results are met with a cooler October inflation report, that could spark...
Motley Fool
These 3 Dow Stocks Will Make or Break the Market This Week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower Monday morning. Walmart, Home Depot, and Cisco Systems will release their latest financial reports this week. All three companies have influence that could affect the entire stock market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
tipranks.com
The 3 Best ETFs for a Late-Year Market Rally
If you’re ready for a risk-on ending to a roller-coaster year in the markets, specific stocks are fine, but cost-conscious traders can consider an allocation in these three low-fee ETFs in hopes of great Q4 returns. Can you hear the sleigh bells ringing? It looks like a “Santa Claus”...
tipranks.com
How Will Midterm Elections Impact the Stock Market?
History shows that markets tend to perform well regardless of who wins the midterms. Moreover, with the current uncertainty surrounding the elections, staying the course and maintaining a diversified portfolio is arguably the best way forward for investors. It may take a few weeks before we know which political parties...
Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains
Wall Street capped a volatile run for stocks with a broad rally Friday, contributing to sizable weekly gains for major indexes. The S&P 500 rose 2.4% and notched its biggest weekly gain since June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5% and the Nasdaq composite ended 2.3% higher. More than 90% of the stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 index rose. Technology stocks, retailers and health care companies powered a big share of the rally. Oracle rose 5%, Home Depot added 2.3% and Pfizer rose 4.8%. Social media companies fell broadly after Snapchat’s parent company issued a weak forecast and the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk plans to slash about three-quarters of the payroll at Twitter after he buys the company. Snap slumped 28.1% and Twitter shed 4.9%.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked with the Fed likely to stop tightening soon
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel believes the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked. Siegel told CNBC on Tuesday that last week's CPI report and this week's PPI data move up the schedule of a Fed pivot. "They're probably going to go 50 basis points, but that should be...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver amid optimistic inflation data, geopolitical tension
Fresh geopolitical tension put a halt to a significant stock rally on Wall Street Tuesday, as investors assessed reports that Russian missiles crossed into Poland. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) pared early morning gains, ticking slightly higher by 0.2% during midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped by 0.2%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also lost some early gains but remained up 0.7% in the afternoon.
CNBC
Dollar loses ground after economic data boosts risk appetite
The U.S. dollar lost ground to other currencies after U.S. economic data provided further evidence that inflation was starting to ease. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation. The U.S. dollar lost...
Stocks rise on cooling inflation data after up-and-down day
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday following more signs the nation’s punishingly high inflation may be falling off faster than expected. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9%, or 34.48 points, to 3,991.73, though it went on another unsettling ride to get there. A flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine caused a brief pullback in markets during the afternoon, forcing the S&P 500 to swing from an early gain of 1.8% all the way to a loss of 0.1% before it recovered.
The S&P 500 could plunge another 16% and won't bottom until the Fed starts to cut interest rates, UBS says
The S&P 500 will fall to 3,200 points before it hits a low in Q2 next year, UBS has forecast. US stocks won't recover until the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, the bank said. "The speed of that pivot will drive every asset class next year," UBS strategists said...
kitco.com
Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
tipranks.com
Block Stock (NYSE:SQ): Is Its Recent Bounce a Turning Point?
Block stock really took off recently, as cooler CPI numbers caused rates to plunge. Despite the rally, Block still faces challenges going into the new year. Regardless, the innovative fintech play seems too cheap for young investors with risk tolerance. Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) finished last week with a...
tipranks.com
XPeng Stock (NYSE:XPEV): Is Its Long-Term Potential Worth It?
XPeng’s underwhelming deliveries report reflects the firm’s troubled positioning in the past couple of months. Investors are worried about demand-related risks, operating inefficiencies, supply chain bottlenecks, and a lack of clarity regarding its path to profitability. XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) investors have had a rough outing in recent months....
tipranks.com
Can Energizer Stock (NYSE:ENR) Keep Going and Going amid Strong Earnings?
Energizer Holdings is higher today following its earnings report, and a souring macroeconomic picture could prove valuable for the battery giant. Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) made a name for itself on long-lived batteries and drum-playing bunnies that just kept going and going. Can the stock do likewise? ENR is rallying today after releasing Fiscal Q4 earnings. The company posted earnings of $0.82 per share. That was quite sufficient to beat TipRanks’ projections that called for $0.78 per share. It also exceeded last year’s earnings per share of $0.79. Revenue proved a beat as well; it came in at $790.4 million for the quarter – sufficient to beat estimates by 2.16%. Lastly, it readily beat revenue from a year ago, which came in at $766 million. I’m bullish on Energizer Holdings.
invezz.com
Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast as U.S. inflation cooled down in October
Wall Street’s three main indexes advanced last week as better-than-expected inflation data raised hopes the Federal Reserve would get less aggressive with U.S. interest rate hikes. The United States unveiled the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday, and according to the report, CPI was up by 7.7% YoY...
tipranks.com
4 “Strong Buy” Stocks Analysts are Rooting For This Week
Choosing the right stocks during a bear market can be tough, so here are four Strong-Buy-rated stocks on Wall Street that analysts are optimistic about. Analysts are in favor of these four “Strong Buy” stocks — Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL).
