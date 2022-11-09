ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Will Make or Break the Market This Week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower Monday morning. Walmart, Home Depot, and Cisco Systems will release their latest financial reports this week. All three companies have influence that could affect the entire stock market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
tipranks.com

The 3 Best ETFs for a Late-Year Market Rally

If you’re ready for a risk-on ending to a roller-coaster year in the markets, specific stocks are fine, but cost-conscious traders can consider an allocation in these three low-fee ETFs in hopes of great Q4 returns. Can you hear the sleigh bells ringing? It looks like a “Santa Claus”...
tipranks.com

How Will Midterm Elections Impact the Stock Market?

History shows that markets tend to perform well regardless of who wins the midterms. Moreover, with the current uncertainty surrounding the elections, staying the course and maintaining a diversified portfolio is arguably the best way forward for investors. It may take a few weeks before we know which political parties...
The Associated Press

Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains

Wall Street capped a volatile run for stocks with a broad rally Friday, contributing to sizable weekly gains for major indexes. The S&P 500 rose 2.4% and notched its biggest weekly gain since June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5% and the Nasdaq composite ended 2.3% higher. More than 90% of the stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 index rose. Technology stocks, retailers and health care companies powered a big share of the rally. Oracle rose 5%, Home Depot added 2.3% and Pfizer rose 4.8%. Social media companies fell broadly after Snapchat’s parent company issued a weak forecast and the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk plans to slash about three-quarters of the payroll at Twitter after he buys the company. Snap slumped 28.1% and Twitter shed 4.9%.
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver amid optimistic inflation data, geopolitical tension

Fresh geopolitical tension put a halt to a significant stock rally on Wall Street Tuesday, as investors assessed reports that Russian missiles crossed into Poland. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) pared early morning gains, ticking slightly higher by 0.2% during midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped by 0.2%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also lost some early gains but remained up 0.7% in the afternoon.
CNBC

Dollar loses ground after economic data boosts risk appetite

The U.S. dollar lost ground to other currencies after U.S. economic data provided further evidence that inflation was starting to ease. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation. The U.S. dollar lost...
The Associated Press

Stocks rise on cooling inflation data after up-and-down day

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday following more signs the nation’s punishingly high inflation may be falling off faster than expected. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9%, or 34.48 points, to 3,991.73, though it went on another unsettling ride to get there. A flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine caused a brief pullback in markets during the afternoon, forcing the S&P 500 to swing from an early gain of 1.8% all the way to a loss of 0.1% before it recovered.
kitco.com

Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
tipranks.com

Block Stock (NYSE:SQ): Is Its Recent Bounce a Turning Point?

Block stock really took off recently, as cooler CPI numbers caused rates to plunge. Despite the rally, Block still faces challenges going into the new year. Regardless, the innovative fintech play seems too cheap for young investors with risk tolerance. Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) finished last week with a...
tipranks.com

XPeng Stock (NYSE:XPEV): Is Its Long-Term Potential Worth It?

XPeng’s underwhelming deliveries report reflects the firm’s troubled positioning in the past couple of months. Investors are worried about demand-related risks, operating inefficiencies, supply chain bottlenecks, and a lack of clarity regarding its path to profitability. XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) investors have had a rough outing in recent months....
tipranks.com

Can Energizer Stock (NYSE:ENR) Keep Going and Going amid Strong Earnings?

Energizer Holdings is higher today following its earnings report, and a souring macroeconomic picture could prove valuable for the battery giant. Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) made a name for itself on long-lived batteries and drum-playing bunnies that just kept going and going. Can the stock do likewise? ENR is rallying today after releasing Fiscal Q4 earnings. The company posted earnings of $0.82 per share. That was quite sufficient to beat TipRanks’ projections that called for $0.78 per share. It also exceeded last year’s earnings per share of $0.79. Revenue proved a beat as well; it came in at $790.4 million for the quarter – sufficient to beat estimates by 2.16%. Lastly, it readily beat revenue from a year ago, which came in at $766 million. I’m bullish on Energizer Holdings.
tipranks.com

4 “Strong Buy” Stocks Analysts are Rooting For This Week

Choosing the right stocks during a bear market can be tough, so here are four Strong-Buy-rated stocks on Wall Street that analysts are optimistic about. Analysts are in favor of these four “Strong Buy” stocks — Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

