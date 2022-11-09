Read full article on original website
Soup Kitchen back to turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After two years of its operation being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Christian Soup Ministry in Hutchinson is back to standards and ready to serve with the 36th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 23. The annual Thanksgiving dinner started when the ministry was still on Avenue...
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
One lane closed on West 17th, repairs to start Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 6th at 10:00 a.m, a water line break was reported in the 400 block of West 17th Ave. The break was on a ¾” copper service line, which was excavated and replaced. This road damage caused by the water line break has...
Larned woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer
STAFFORD COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Jerold D. Lorence, 62, Minneapolis, Kan., was eastbound on U.S. 50 approximately two miles east of the U.S. 281 Junction.
Reno Co. Health Dept: CDC warning about COVID, RSV and flu
RENO COUNTY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Health Advisory because of increasing emergency department visits for children due to respiratory viruses including COVID-19, RSV, and influenza in Kansas and nationally. The Reno County Health Department wants to remind people it is not...
