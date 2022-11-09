ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt, KS

Hutch Post

Soup Kitchen back to turkey for Thanksgiving dinner

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After two years of its operation being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Christian Soup Ministry in Hutchinson is back to standards and ready to serve with the 36th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 23. The annual Thanksgiving dinner started when the ministry was still on Avenue...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Man arrested after pregnant woman is shot and loses baby

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, Friday, November 4th at 2:40 a.m., Hutchinson Police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno Co. Health Dept: CDC warning about COVID, RSV and flu

RENO COUNTY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Health Advisory because of increasing emergency department visits for children due to respiratory viruses including COVID-19, RSV, and influenza in Kansas and nationally. The Reno County Health Department wants to remind people it is not...
RENO COUNTY, KS

