adastraradio.com
Five Bullpups Sign to Continue Their Athletic Career at the Collegiate Level
McPHERSON, Kan. – Five McPherson High School athletes made their signings official on Wednesday, committing to continuing their athletic career at the collegiate level. Hunter Alvord signed to play Baseball, and Study Ag/Business, at Cowley County Community College. Samuel Becker signed to play Football, and study Mechanical Engineering, at Friends University. Chloe Clevenger signed to play Basketball, and study Physical Therapy, at Johnson County Community College. Kayden McVicker signed to play Soccer, and study Business Management, at Kansas Wesleyan University, and Jordan Vanderhoof signed to Swim, and study Music Education, at Roberts Wesleyan University.
Game of the Week: Towanda-Circle at McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Even though we don’t have a full Friday Football Fever this week, we still do have a game of the week for a KSHSAA Sectional Round matchup in McPherson as the Bullpups are hosting Towanda-Circle. When talking with the Bullpups head coach, Jace Pavlovich, he says the Towanda-Circle Thunderbirds look familiar […]
🏀 MBB: No. 6 Dragons drop 139 on Labette
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The No. 6 Dragons (4-0) scored the second-most points in a single game in school history Wednesday night against Labette. Led by conference and national player of the week Aaron Frankin's 21 points, the Dragons won 139-84. Franklin scored 10 points in the game's first four...
kmuw.org
Wichita Pool Hall of Fame aims to honor the best players in the city's history
Quietly tucked inside Club Billiards in Delano is a shrine to the legends of their sport. The Wichita Pool Hall of Fame honors the best players in the city's history, along with those who helped grow the game. Terry Young was part of the Hall of Fame's inaugural class in...
KWCH.com
Cold front early Thursday; here comes winter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front coming across the Plains on Thursday will usher in a big change in the weather. There will be a small window of opportunity for some rain and thunder early Thursday, but during the afternoon, gusty winds and chilly weather should be expected. This will be a 20 degree drop for most of the state.
One lane closed on West 17th, repairs to start Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 6th at 10:00 a.m, a water line break was reported in the 400 block of West 17th Ave. The break was on a ¾” copper service line, which was excavated and replaced. This road damage caused by the water line break has...
Newton school bond passes; Winfield fails
Voters in Newton and Winfield look to pass bonds for school improvements.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures collapse behind cold front
The cold front has cleared just about the entire KSN viewing area early this evening. Showers continue to form and track to the northeast near and east of this boundary. This is expected to taper early tonight before clouds clear for most of the region. There will be another batch...
From warm and windy to a winter chill
Our next storm system is approaching and it will bring a big temperature change and another chance for rain.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Power outage scheduled for Mulvane
A power out has been scheduled for the City of Mulvane.
KAKE TV
Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate fatal Thursday night crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Wichita Thursday that killed two people. A KHP trooper said investigators are looking for evidence on the involved vehicles. 26-year-old Travis Mock was arrested Friday for causing the crash on eight charges including DUI and involuntary manslaughter.
ksal.com
Two Pedestrians Hit and Killed
Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire. For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.
wichitabyeb.com
Veterans Day Food Deals & Veteran-Owned Restaurants In Wichita | 2022
Veterans Day is just around the corner. It’s a day for some wonderful food deals for veterans and active military; a day to honor those who fight for our country. If you’re not a veteran, but would still like to show some love, I’ve also included a list of veteran-owned restaurants and food trucks in the Wichita area.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman
A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
Larned woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer
STAFFORD COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Jerold D. Lorence, 62, Minneapolis, Kan., was eastbound on U.S. 50 approximately two miles east of the U.S. 281 Junction.
Pair changing tire on Wichita highway killed when intoxicated driver hit them, KHP says
Christian L. Evans, 20, of Elk City, and Emily M. Stein, 18, of Wichita, died.
kfdi.com
Cause identified for fire at Park City recycling facility
Sedgwick County fire officials have determined the cause of a fire that burned for more than a week at a Park City recycling facility. Investigators said spontaneous combustion occurred at the southeast corner of the most northern pile of wood debris. That happens when low ignition temperature materials, like wood, wood chips and mulch, self-heat and auto-ignite. Investigators said that was the only cause that could not be ruled out.
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
adastraradio.com
One Person is in Custody Following a Home Invasion North of McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. – One person is in custody following a home invasion north of McPherson Wednesday morning. According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with McPherson Police were called around 10:30 AM to the area of 14th and Pawnee Road, where an armed male subject had entered an occupied home. The subject took food and stole a pickup, which was found a short time later several miles away.
