ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iola, KS

Comments / 0

Related
fortscott.biz

Obituary of Mary Lou Schafer

Mary Lou (Peterson) Schafer, 87, passed away at her daughter’s home in Apache Junction, Arizona, on October 29, 2022. She had relocated to Arizona in July after having suffered a massive stroke at her home in Fort Scott in February 2022. Mary Lou was born on November 28, 1934,...
FORT SCOTT, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Salvaging the past in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Some of the oldest buildings in a Southeast Kansas community have been given a new lease on life, thanks largely to the efforts of one man, and he’s up to it again, to the benefit of area families. The phrase “they don’t make them like...
PITTSBURG, KS
fortscott.biz

River Room Still Open For Business

Last week, Luther’s BBQ Restaurant at 3 W. Oak, closed. The building’s second story business, the River Room Event Center, is getting a new phone number and will honor any reservations that were made, according to Al Niece, owner of the building. “There were some reservations in place...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Humboldt woman arrested on suspicion of meth possession, distribution

ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Humboldt Police Department, and Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Humboldt woman on suspicion of drug crimes on Thursday. A news release from the KBI says around 9 a.m. on July 14, law enforcement executed a search...
HUMBOLDT, KS
KSN News

Fire and inmate death under investigation at Greenwood County Jail

EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two incidents that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6, involving the Greenwood County Jail in Eureka are currently under investigation. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, an inmate at the jail started a fire in their cell, according to Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels. Sherrif Samuels says the fire was quickly extinguished, […]
EUREKA, KS
KVOE

Two men charged in Lyon County with identity theft involving over 100 victims

Two men have preliminary hearings coming next month as part of a significant identity theft case in Lyon County. James Jones, age 37, faces one count of identity theft for allegedly stealing tax documentation and information about Social Security numbers, credit cards or banking accounts from over 100 different individuals earlier this month.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Runaway teen dies in head-on crash in Kansas

PARSONS, Kans. — A juvenile is dead after Parsons Police said the teen stole a vehicle before crashing it head-on with a tractor trailer last week. On Thursday, officers with PPD responded to a wreck to US 400 Hwy – just west of US 58 Hwy Junction for a crash. At the scene they would […]
PARSONS, KS
ksal.com

Two Pedestrians Hit and Killed

Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire. For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.
WICHITA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Northbound I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County to close

NEVADA, Mo. — Pavement work will close northbound lanes on I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County soon. Starting Friday, November 11th at 9 AM, crews will work to make repairs until 3 PM. MoDOT has listed the following traffic impacts:. Northbound I-49 CLOSED at U.S. Route 54...
VERNON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy