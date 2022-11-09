Read full article on original website
Related
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Mary Lou Schafer
Mary Lou (Peterson) Schafer, 87, passed away at her daughter’s home in Apache Junction, Arizona, on October 29, 2022. She had relocated to Arizona in July after having suffered a massive stroke at her home in Fort Scott in February 2022. Mary Lou was born on November 28, 1934,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Salvaging the past in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Some of the oldest buildings in a Southeast Kansas community have been given a new lease on life, thanks largely to the efforts of one man, and he’s up to it again, to the benefit of area families. The phrase “they don’t make them like...
Illegal hunting in Kansas leaves game wardens looking for answers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases. Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south […]
Kansas state hospital worker pleads guilty to helping patient escape
Jamey Anderson, a former employee at the Osawatomie State Hospital, pleaded guilty to helping a patient escape earlier this year.
Kansas officials investigate death of foster child who fled
Kansas officials are investigating the death of a foster child who left a residential treatment facility, stole a truck and crashed into a semitruck in Oklahoma last month.
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this month
A popular discount store chain is opening another new store location in Kansas this month. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will be opening its newest Kansas store location in Pittsburg.
fortscott.biz
River Room Still Open For Business
Last week, Luther’s BBQ Restaurant at 3 W. Oak, closed. The building’s second story business, the River Room Event Center, is getting a new phone number and will honor any reservations that were made, according to Al Niece, owner of the building. “There were some reservations in place...
WIBW
Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.
911 call leads to felony arrest, officer injured
An officer is injured after a 911 call leads police to a man with an active felony warrant.
fourstateshomepage.com
Humboldt woman arrested on suspicion of meth possession, distribution
ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Humboldt Police Department, and Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Humboldt woman on suspicion of drug crimes on Thursday. A news release from the KBI says around 9 a.m. on July 14, law enforcement executed a search...
Fire and inmate death under investigation at Greenwood County Jail
EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two incidents that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6, involving the Greenwood County Jail in Eureka are currently under investigation. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, an inmate at the jail started a fire in their cell, according to Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels. Sherrif Samuels says the fire was quickly extinguished, […]
KVOE
Two men charged in Lyon County with identity theft involving over 100 victims
Two men have preliminary hearings coming next month as part of a significant identity theft case in Lyon County. James Jones, age 37, faces one count of identity theft for allegedly stealing tax documentation and information about Social Security numbers, credit cards or banking accounts from over 100 different individuals earlier this month.
Runaway teen dies in head-on crash in Kansas
PARSONS, Kans. — A juvenile is dead after Parsons Police said the teen stole a vehicle before crashing it head-on with a tractor trailer last week. On Thursday, officers with PPD responded to a wreck to US 400 Hwy – just west of US 58 Hwy Junction for a crash. At the scene they would […]
ksal.com
Two Pedestrians Hit and Killed
Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire. For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.
fourstateshomepage.com
Northbound I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County to close
NEVADA, Mo. — Pavement work will close northbound lanes on I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County soon. Starting Friday, November 11th at 9 AM, crews will work to make repairs until 3 PM. MoDOT has listed the following traffic impacts:. Northbound I-49 CLOSED at U.S. Route 54...
Emporia gazette.com
Game Warden seeks assistance after Lyon County poaching incident
The Lyon County Game Warden is seeking assistance after the discovery of a poached deer in south Lyon County. According to a post on social media, a deer was shot with a firearm in the area of Road 70 and Road X, south of Hartford, in the morning hours of Nov. 6.
Comments / 0