Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire. For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO