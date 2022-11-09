Read full article on original website
Related
🎥: US Army Blackhawk Helicopter lands at Amanda Arnold Elementary School
MANHATTAN - On Veterans Day, students at Amanda Arnold Elementary School received a special visit from soldiers from Fort Riley, who arrived in a Blackhawk helicopter on the field outside the school. Students excitedly waited on the basketball courts for their special guests to arrive. As the helicopter got closer...
U.S. Navy Blue Angels to arrive in Kansas City on Nov. 28
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly into Kansas City for their winter visit on Nov. 28, the Garmin KC Air Show announced Thursday.
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
northeastnews.net
Rocks thrown at passenger train prompts homeless camp clearing
Officials with the Union Pacific Railroad Police and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were on hand with grading contractors as a large homeless camp on railroad property abutting the west end of the 12 foot bridge, on the south side of the 5900 block of Independence Avenue was cleared on Wednesday morning.
Kansas officials: Recreational weed still illegal in state despite Amendment 3
As Missouri prepares for legalized recreational marijuana, officials in neighboring Kansas are reminding people cannabis is still illegal in the state.
Residents concerned sideshows in downtown Kansas City becoming norm in area
Residents who live in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, are concerned sideshows are becoming the norm in the area.
Illegal hunting in Kansas leaves game wardens looking for answers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases. Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south […]
KSNT
Where are the best places to go trout fishing in Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With trout season officially on in Kansas as of Nov. 1, where are the best places for anglers to start casting lines?. KSNT gathered the following list with help from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to help you find the best places to fish for rainbow trout.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
Southeast Kansas school will maintain Native American mascot
ST. PAUL, Kans. — Despite recent objections from the Kansas State Board of Education, a southeast Kansas school said Thursday they will continue to use their Native American icon. Superintendent of Schools for USD 505, Craig Bagshaw, and St. Paul Principal, Keaton McCracken, released a joint statement on Kansas’ BOE advice to schools on dropping […]
KSN News Kansas general election video updates
Click here for the latest Election night updates from the KSN News team.
MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility
In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen...
Ticket-splitting between Kelly, Kobach could lay roadmap to conflict in Kansas
Republican Kris Kobach secured a win in the attorney general race while Democrat Laura Kelly retained the governor's seat.
Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
Kansas amendment on legislative oversight too close to call
The dust has settled in nearly all of Tuesday's races -- except one in Kansas. The constitutional amendment dealing with legislative oversight is still very close.
Johnny’s Tavern closes in North Lawrence, cites nearby homeless camp
A local north Lawrence bar and restaurant is closing its doors until the city responds to concerns about a nearby homeless support center.
Changes made to Lawrence-run homeless camp after public outcry
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence announced that changes have been made to a controversial homeless camp on Thursday. The city announced via social media that two changes have been made to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. First, a fence has been added to provide both wind screening and visual screening from nearby […]
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 6 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,736 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 2, to Wednesday November 9, for a total of 892,194 cases. The state reported 2,382 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas
Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
Comments / 0