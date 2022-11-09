ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Rocks thrown at passenger train prompts homeless camp clearing

Officials with the Union Pacific Railroad Police and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were on hand with grading contractors as a large homeless camp on railroad property abutting the west end of the 12 foot bridge, on the south side of the 5900 block of Independence Avenue was cleared on Wednesday morning.
Where are the best places to go trout fishing in Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With trout season officially on in Kansas as of Nov. 1, where are the best places for anglers to start casting lines?. KSNT gathered the following list with help from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to help you find the best places to fish for rainbow trout.
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility

In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen...
Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
Changes made to Lawrence-run homeless camp after public outcry

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence announced that changes have been made to a controversial homeless camp on Thursday. The city announced via social media that two changes have been made to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. First, a fence has been added to provide both wind screening and visual screening from nearby […]
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 6 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,736 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 2, to Wednesday November 9, for a total of 892,194 cases. The state reported 2,382 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas

Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
