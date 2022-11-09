Read full article on original website
Wood County Precinct 2 Constable indicted by federal grand jury
WOOD COUNTY — A Wood County Precinct 2 Constable was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday for “use of excessive force,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas. According to our news partner KETK, Kelly Jason Smith, 46, was indicted in Sherman, Texas for the deprivation of rights under color of law. The indictment stated that on July 25, Smith told his police dog to bite a suspect “who did not pose a threat that warranted use of the police dog.” The suspect suffered unnecessary bodily injury, said the U.S. Attorney’s office. Smith could be sentenced to 10 years in federal prison if convicted of this offense. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston for the Eastern District of Texas and James J. Dwyer, an FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge, shared the information about the indictment. The FBI Dallas Field Office is looking into the incident, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Batson for the Eastern District of Texas is prosecuting the case.
TABC to charge Tyler bar in connection to death of Tyler Legacy senior
TYLER — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is pursuing charges against a Tyler bar in connection to a fatal crash on Jan. 14 that claimed the life of a Tyler Legacy High School senior. According to our news partner KETK, the TABC said the commission is pursuing administrative charges against Rose City Draft House for the “sale of alcoholic beverage to an intoxicated person,” as well as violations of the alcoholic beverage code’s requirement that the business not operate in a place or manner which endangers public safety. 24-year-old Jason Charles is accused of driving drunk and charged with intoxicated manslaughter in the crash that killed Lilly Thornburgh, who was senior at Tyler Legacy High School.
Whitehouse man executed for 2003 strangling death of his mother
HUNTSVILLE (AP) – Texas has executed an inmate for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago. Tracy Beatty was given a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. His execution came after courts had rejected arguments from his lawyers that he had not been adequately tested for mental disabilities. Beatty was condemned for strangling his 62-year-old mother, Carolyn Click, in November 2003 after they had argued in her East Texas home. Authorities say Beatty buried his mother’s body beside her mobile home. The 61-year-old Beatty was the fourth inmate executed in Texas this year.
Tyler man sentenced to 12 years for shooting two teens
TYLER — An 18-year-old was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a Smith County court on Nov. 2. According to our news partner KETK, Jaqualin Humphrey turned himself in to authorities in March after the Tyler Police Department announced the shooting and publicly named him as a suspect. The shooting took place in the area of North Ross Street and West Bow Street in Tyler on Saturday, March 12. Police responded to reports of gunshots in the area and at the same time, they also received a call about two 13-year-old girls who were each shot one time, according to authorities. Police say it was determined that the girls were passengers in a car with several other juveniles which was being driven by an adult when they were shot. Following the shooting, they were reported to be in stable condition.
Officials searching for missing woman after car found in Longview
LONGVIEW — Longview Police said they are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Wednesday. Her car was found near the 2600 block of Bill Owens Parkway. According to our news partner KETK, Nhan Le-Do, 57, is about 5’4″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt with black leggings, according to police. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Longview police at 903-237-1199.
Construction worker seriously injured after being struck by alleged drunk driver
SMITH COUNTY — A construction worker has been hospitalized in Tyler after being struck by an alleged drunk driver on Highway 155, according to DPS and our news partner KETK. The construction worker was struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning, and is reported to have sustained serious injuries. Officials with DPS said the driver of the truck was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Additional details were not available.
