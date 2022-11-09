CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are several congressional races to be watching closely.The 1st Congressional District, which now makes up parts of the southwest side of Chicago and parts of suburban Cook and Will counties.Democrat Jonathan Jackson is facing off against Republican Eric Carson to replace Bobby Rush, who is retiring. The newly drawn 11th Congressional District now includes parts of the west and northwest suburbs. Here, incumbent Bill Foster is being challenged by Republican Catalina Lauf.For the 14th Congressional District, it now includes parts of Will, Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb counties, Kendall County Board Chair Scott Gryder, is hoping to unseat Lauren Underwood.

