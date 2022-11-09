Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Will County Clerk’s Office Reporting More Than 65-Hundred Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry confirming to WJOL that there are 6,527 mail-in ballots that remain to be counted. Those ballots could drastically change the results of two county wide races like Will County Sheriff democrat Mike Kelley who is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by just under 300 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes.
Only 289 votes separate Will County Sheriff candidates as final 5% of ballots are tallied
It didn’t get much closer during the 2022 Illinois midterm election than the race for Will County Sheriff. Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Reilly, a Republican, leads his Democratic boss Sheriff Mike Kelley by only 289 votes with 95% reporting.
walls102.com
Strong turnout in LaSalle County settles local races on the ballot
OTTAWA – With a turnout of over 55%, LaSalle County residents went to the polls yesterday to choose the winner of a number of local races. Jennifer Ebner beat incumbant Lori Bongartz for County Clerk. In contested county board races Joanne McNally beat Stephen Carlson in District 1, Ray Gatza came out ahead of Carolyn Moore in District 9, Joseph Oscepinski Jr. beat Glen R. Pratt in District 10, and Joseph Witczak topped Rick O’Sadnick in District 11. Other county board races included Mike Kasap beating Crystal Loughran in District 13, William Brown Jr getting more votes than Joseph Panzica Jr in District 16, Pamela Beckett with a narrow win over Lloyd Chapman in District 18 and former LaSalle County Board Chair Jerry Hicks fell to Stephen Aubry in District 22. In District 25 Ronald Blue beat Fred Nimke.
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County Election Results
LaSalle County had just under 40,000 registered voters cast a ballot in the general election. In the race for LaSalle County Clerk, Republican Jennifer Ebner had 20,512 votes. Democratic Incumbent Lori Bongartz had 18,293 votes. Bongartz had been seeking a second term as County Clerk. In District 3, Republican Kindra...
Election Night: Track Grundy County area ballot results right here
Unofficial ballot results from Tuesday’s General election:. Elizabeth Haderlein (D) - 81,291 votes (33.7%) Darin LaHood (R) - 160,156 votes (66.3%) Patrick Joyce (D)- 35,114 votes (54.4%) Philip Nagel (R) - 29,398 votes (45.6%) 75th Representative District:. Heidi Henry (D) - 15,366 votes (38.8%) Jed Davis (R) - 24,205...
wjol.com
Voter Turnout In Will County Shatters 2018 Results
The big winner in Will County is voter turnout. Voter turnout shattered 2018 midterm election participation. Just under 50% of registered voters cast their ballots in Will County this year as opposed to just under 20% four years ago. In Will County there are 462-thousand registered voters and over 227-thousand voted this year.
Some Voters Weren't Given 2nd Ballot Page in Error at Multiple Chicago Precincts, Officials Say
In an error that was reported at nearly two dozen Chicago precincts, some voters were only given the first of two ballot pages when they went to cast their ballots this Election Day. But the Chicago Board of Elections said voters shouldn't head back to finish their vote. Voters given...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Republicans win several Porter County races
Porter County voters chose Republicans for most county offices. Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon was elected county sheriff, beating Democrat David Reynolds II by a margin of 55-to-45 percent. Republicans were also elected for Porter County auditor, recorder, coroner and assessor, according to the unofficial results from the Clerk's Office.
For the first time, a woman will lead the DuPage County Board
After being led by generations of Republican men, voters in the western suburbs have elected a new chair of the DuPage County Board who is a woman and a Democrat.
Cook County residents approve property tax increase that will fund forest preserves
Cook County residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to raise their property taxes. 68% of voters agreed to increase their property taxes in order to generate $40 million dollars more a year for the Cook County Forest Preserve District.
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
Cook County Treasurer warns residents to pay late property taxes before tax sale on Nov. 15
If you haven't paid your property tax bill, you need to do it immediately so your property taxes won't be offered up for auction.
959theriver.com
Will County Participates in “Operation Green Light” to Support Veterans
County buildings illuminated green as part of nationwide initiative. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant today announced Will County’s participation in Operation Green Light, a nationwide initiative for buildings to be illuminated green to show support for veterans throughout November. “By shining the green light, we’re showing support for the...
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso: ‘We need more moderate Republicans in order to win general elections’
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso joins John Williams to talk about the results of last night’s midterm elections, how many of the Illinois races were not competitive, why he believes there were too many extreme Republican candidates, and how the party needs to get a more moderate message out in order to win elections in the state.
warricknews.com
Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County
Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
Voters Decide: A look at closely watched congressional races
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are several congressional races to be watching closely.The 1st Congressional District, which now makes up parts of the southwest side of Chicago and parts of suburban Cook and Will counties.Democrat Jonathan Jackson is facing off against Republican Eric Carson to replace Bobby Rush, who is retiring. The newly drawn 11th Congressional District now includes parts of the west and northwest suburbs. Here, incumbent Bill Foster is being challenged by Republican Catalina Lauf.For the 14th Congressional District, it now includes parts of Will, Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb counties, Kendall County Board Chair Scott Gryder, is hoping to unseat Lauren Underwood.
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
panoramanow.com
Lake County Election: Beck vs. Olthoff – War of the Roses
It was a very close race between incumbent Indiana State Representative Lake County’s District 19 between Julie Olthoff and challenger former District 19 State Representative, Lisa Beck. As votes are continuing to be counted according to Ballotpedia Ms. Olthoff won by over 1225 votes. It seems these two wonderful ladies have been battling for that seat for years. Let’s go dig up some history.
nadignewspapers.com
Residents hope to see more police on the streets of the 16th District, which 20 years ago had significantly more patrol officers; crime, other issues discussed at GPNA meeting
Calls for more patrol officers on the streets of the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District were expressed at the Oct. 13 meeting of the Glad- stone Park Neighborhood Association. Association president Joe DiCiaula said that a survey conducted by the group indicated that residents feel there is not adequate “police...
Here Are The Chicago-Area Referendum Results From the 2022 Midterm Election
Illinois voters had plenty to vote for this week, but they were also tasked with deciding ballot questions that could have huge impacts on their own neighborhoods and communities. There was only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but that remains too close to call.
