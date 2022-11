High-school officials’ fees are among the lowest among nearby states, according to Riverdale Ridge athletic director Aaron Reisen. The pay scale depends on the level of game (junior varsity vs. varsity) and how many officials are assigned to work. In baseball and basketball, each member of a two- or three-person crew earns $63.67 per game, about $1.20 more than 2022. In field hockey, the fee is $59.43 per official, an increase of about $1.20. In volleyball, the fee is $52 for each of the two varsity-level officials (an increase of a bit more than a dollar from last year) and $39.80 per official for a junior-varsity or “C” team match, which represents an increase of 68 cents.

THORNTON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO